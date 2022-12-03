This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1922
North Bend is to get wharf
Voters also decided for a community building
At special election they vote in favor of $10,000 extra levy for city expenses
The voters at the special election held in North Bend Saturday favored all of the propositions which were put before them. They voted to levy an additional $10,000 for city purposes above the amount allowed in the budget.
It was voted to build a community building to not cost over $30,000.
It was voted to build a city wharf to cost not more than $30,000.
The voters decided that these two improvements should be paid or by a bond issue rather than by taxation.
The community building carried by only one vote, but it is explained that this was not because the people did not want a community building but that many thought it should be included in a city hall, and the two combined in one proposition.
The plan is to make a new city wharf on the site of the old one but to make it larger and to extend out farther to the deep water channel. Below is given the vote in detail on each of the four propositions:
To levy additional funds of $10,000 above the amount of the budget: Yes 132, no 33.
To build a $30,000 wharf: Yes 141, no 30.
To build a $30,000 community building: Yes 85, no 84.
Whether money for community building and wharf should be raised by taxation or bond issue, the vote was: For bonds 97, for taxation 18.
$30,000 fire loss at Powers this morning
Collier hotel and Cochran and Holcom pool halls are destroyed by blaze
The damage is partly covered by insurance
Fifty rooms in hotel and the rooming houses occupied but all of people escape
Fire starts from stove
Discovered at 1:30 a.m. and has good headway so there is no chance to get out any of contents of buildings
POWERS — About $30,000 loss was caused by a fire which early this morning destroyed the Collier hotel and the buildings occupied by the Holcom pool hall and the Cochran pool hall, and for a time threatened the entire business section of the city.
Use of hose and a water tank maintained by the Coos Bay Lumber Company prevented the spread of the flames to Mrs. Kate Jackson’s restaurant next door and to other buildings.
Occupants all escape
There were rooms over both of the pool halls and about twenty-five rooms in the hotel. In all fifty rooms were occupied when the fire occurred but all of the occupants were awakened in time to get out of the building without injury but the roomers lost all of their possessions.
Ollie Smith was in one of the rooms, sick, and he was carried out on a stretcher.
The fire started about 1:30 o’clock this morning and probably from the stove used in the restaurant part of the Cochran pool hall. The flames rapidly spread to the other pool hall and the hotel. The buildings destroyed are in the block opposite the depot.
North Bend is winner of game
Defeats Eugene high school yesterday afternoon
Quite a large crowd witness the event — final score of game is six to nothing
The North Bend high school football team defeated the Eugene high school 6-0 in a game full of good and bad plays which kept the large attendance in an uproar during the entire game. North Bend was a big favorite to win and either for that reason or over-confidence played her poorest game of the season and disappointed her many admirers, who expected the team to do much better.
The Eugene team showed a lot of fight and considering the poor condition they were in did remarkably well. There were a number of pretty end runs and considerable open field work which pleased the spectators. Klockars and Kern of North Bend both made long gains. Kern’s work on returning punts being exceptionally good. Morten’s punting was the equal of most college teams, averaging between 35 and 40 yards.
50 YEARS — 1972
Sportsmen’s complex urged in Coos County
Biggest of its kind
COQUILLE — The Coos County Sportsmen’s Assn. has asked Coos County Commissioners to establish a 1,500-acre park in the southwestern corner of the Coos County Forest for “noisy” sports. It would be the biggest of its kind in the state.
With the support of the county’s parks director, Gene Jenkins, the eight-man contingent requested money for access to and development of facilities for these outdoor sports:
A rifle and pistol range, trap shooting range, horseback riding area and motorcycle riding area, model aircraft flying area, bicycle riding trails and an area where four-wheel drive vehicles could be driven.
Ron Romig, president of the Gold Coast Motorcycle Assn. and a director of the Coos County Sportsmen’s Assn., said his group has some 60 members but “2,000 motorcycles were sold in Coos County last year and most of those are for off-road use.”
He said those motorcycle riders have no place to ride except on private property or the private Ken-Kel Park between Coos Bay and Coquille, “And that’s just a circular track.”
Romig, who was a principal spokesman for the group with Andy Adams and Sam Baer, president of the Myrtle Point Sportsmen’s Club, emphasized, “We don’t want to compete with private enterprise, we want the county to provide an area for these people to enjoy their hobby.”
Court says girls may participate
INDIANAPOLIS (UPI) — Girls pay participate with boys in interscholastic high school non-contact sports such as golf in Indiana, according to a ruling Monday by the Indiana Supreme Court.
The high court divided, 3-2, in striking down a rule of the Indiana High School Athletic Association as unconstitutional, both by the U.S. and Indiana constitutions.
The reversal came in the case of Johnell Haas, who qualified as a member of the South Bend Riley High School golf team, but was denied the opportunity to play in interscholastic team competition because of the IHSAA rule.
Miss Haas, now 19 and a freshman at Indiana University-South Bend, said she was happy the high court struck down the rule because other high school girls now may participate in such sports. The suit was filed when she was a junior as a class action for all Indiana girls.
“I’m glad it went through because it will help other girls try out for teams in non-contact sports,” she said.
Wives of Coos Bay policemen go on patrols
Wives of Coos Bay policemen will have a chance to see for themselves what their husbands do all day or night long under a new program that begins Friday.
Each wife will be allowed to accompany her husband in his patrol car as an observer for up to a full shift. Trips will be limited to not more than once a month but no limitation will be placed upon the time of day she may travel with him.
Each officer’s shift is changed every three months, so the wife must accompany him at least three times to see the different types of duties. There are varying responsibilities on the different shifts, explained Chief of Police Rollie Pean.
As an observer, the wife will gain an insight into the duties and problems her officer-husband is expected to face and will gain a better knowledge of law enforcement.
It also is hoped the program will instill more tolerance for the hours the officer has to put in and that the wife will find a greater understanding of the demands placed on a police officer that are demanded in other vocations, noted the chief
20 YEARS — 2002
Fire investigation: Flue heat is source of blaze
A fatal blaze at a downtown Coos Bay auto parts store on Monday began when the heat ignited wooden beams and trapped a fire in concealed spaces between the ceiling and roof of the boxy structure.
State Fire Marshal Robert Garrison said Wednesday that grease being incinerated in a furnace at a parts-cleaning operation at the Farwest Truck & Auto Supply store caused the combustion of roofing materials that burst into flames when they came in contact with a supply of oxygen.
“That fire probably burned for many hours without being detected,” Garrison said. “Consequently, it had done extensive damage to the construction of the building, especially the roof, without being seen.”
Once the blaze began in earnest, aerosol cans, paints, hydraulic fluid, paint thinners and motor oils stored at the auto supply accelerated the massive blaze that sent caustic black plumes shooting hundreds of feet into the air. Explosions burst in pops of flames and burned so hot temperature increases could be felt 50 feet away.
Two volunteers and a career firefighter with the Coos Bay Fire Department were killed when a roof collapsed and trapped the men inside while they were fighting the blaze.
Robert “Chuck” Hanners, 33, a Coos Bay resident, died at Bay Area Hospital after being found near a stairway and taken from the fire. A volunteer with eight years of experience, Hanners never regained consciousness after being dragged from the blaze. Randall “Randy” Carpenter, 46, a Coos Bay resident and career firefighter for 15 years, died inside the building. Jeffrey “Jeff” E. Common, 30, a Coos Bay resident and volunteer for 12 year at Coos Bay and North Bend, also died inside the building.
County commissioners declare drought emergency
Aid: Monies would be available if official disaster declaration is approved at state and federal levels
Coos County commissioners are asking the governor to declare the county a disaster area because this year’s drought has caused severe economic hardship to the agricultural community.
Commissioners unanimously approved the declaration at a special meeting earlier this month and if the governor declares a state of emergency for the county, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture can make an official disaster declaration.
Commissioner Nikki Whitty said it may not be noticeable to everyone, but the fields in the Coquille Valley and other areas of the county are brown and dead.
“The fields aren’t green like they usually are by this time of year, so farmers have been bringing in hay,” said Whitty. “By declaring an emergency, we might be able to bring in federal dollars.”
The declaration, if approved at the state and federal level, would make monies available to affected farmers in the county through low-interest loans, grants and other programs, according to Bret Harris, county executive director with the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Marshfield celebrates past, future
Meet the Pirates: School unveils new fitness center, introduces teams and honors 50th year of gymnasium
The past collided head on with the future Monday night in the Pirate Palace.
Several hundred spectators attended Marshfield High School’s winter Meet the Pirates night to get a sneak peek at the winter sports athletes, and to celebrate the building’s past and welcome a new piece of its future.
On the same night the school and community members commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Pirate Palace, a new addition to the hallowed building — the Chet Haliski Fitness Center — was dedicated.
The 3,500-square-foot fitness center in the basement of the Pirate Palace was named after former Marshfield coach and physical education teacher Chet Haliski.
“Marshfield High School is a special place,” said Marshfield Principal Arnie Roblan. “We are an extended family. People have consistently been willing to give things to our school.”
After the dedication and 50th anniversary celebration, winter sports athletes on the boys and girls basketball, wrestling, swimming, dance and cheer teams were introduced.
Jim Theiring and Joe Shank, who donated the equipment and money to build the new fitness center, were introduced to a non-melodic chorus of raucous applause by the audience members who rose to their feet to honor the two men.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In