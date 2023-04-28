This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1923
Local anglers have good luck
All come back with the limit of fish
Season for catching trout in all streams opened Sunday and many are out
The open season for trout fishing began yesterday and local sportsmen took advantage of it and went out in large numbers. Most everyone came back with the limit of fish allowed. The law permits fish of six inches or longer to be taken by anglers from any of the waters and the season is open all summer, but the best of the fishing will be enjoyed within the next few weeks. The fishing was fine yesterday and the anglers who were out were all delighted with the results of their day’s sport.
L.L. Thomas was one and he said he found such fine fishing he would not tell where he went, as he is going back again.
Another party was made up of C.R. Dean, J.T. Brand and R. Bugge and the latter’s brother-in-law, Mr. Hendrickson. They went to the middle fork of the Coquille river above Bridge and had fine luck.
Dick Lahey of the Woolen Mill store with his wife went up Coos river near the hatchery and got the limit of fish.
H.G. Lyons and family and L.G. Locke and family were outgoing passengers Sunday morning to Lakeside, where they spent the day fishing. Mr. Locke reports they caught a long string.
-----------------------------
Bandon leads in spelling contest
Marshfield high school is very close second
Averages for series just closed are announced today by Superintendent Howard
The Bandon high school won in the series of spelling contests which were held in the county. There were five contests, the last of which was held yesterday. Marshfield however was a very close second to Bandon, being only one one-hundredth of one per cent behind. All of the schools made good averages and the teachers were agreed that the contests were of vast benefit to the pupils in renewing their interest in correct spelling.
Superintendent Howard today announced the average for the entire contests, which were as follows:
Bandon, 98.57
Marshfield, 98.56
Coquille, 96.86
North Bend, 96.22
Myrtle Point, 95.69
The last of the contests was held yesterday and Bandon was in the lead, lacking only one-tenth of one per cent of being perfect. The scores of the schools follow:
Bandon 99.9
Myrtle Point 99
Marshfield 98.94
Coquille 98.04
North Bend 96.03
1973
Mike Hodges records his 100th career victory as track coach
Today, Mike Hodge is a member of a very elite club of coaches all over the world, which some call the century club or big 100, by virtue of Saturday’s victory over Clackamas Community by the SWOCC Laker track team.
The Lakers lost to the Lane CC Titans in the meet, but defeated Clackamas in the meet held in the cool windy afternoon Saturday at the Marshfield track.
The final three-way score was Lane 84, SWOCC 51, Clackamas 8.
The “Man off the hour” was SWOCC’s Rich Marineau, who was a triple-winner for the Lakers taking victories in the 120-yard high hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump, in which he set a new school record on his first jump of the afternoon at 43’10”.
Marineau also tied his personal best in the high hurdles and the long jump, with a time of 15.2 and a jump of 22’2”.
Marineau was not the only member of the SWOCC team who holds a new record, however. J.C. Dixson set a new record in the 440-yard dash, at 49.9. The previous record had been held by Dean Southam at 50.1 and had stood for nine years since 1964.
The 100th victory against 12 loss record for Hodges was cause for a celebration by the members of the squad with a crab feed in his honor following the meet.
“This is partly in celebration of 100 wins and you guys are going to have to hurry up if you’re going to be in on the one for number 200,” Hodges told the happy crew.
“I am very proud of you all,” Hodges told the group. “You are doing a fine job.”
-----------------------------
New state queen
Linda Applebee, 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Applebee of Coos Bay, returned from Eugene recently, where she won the title of 1973 Oregon Junior Miss United States Twirling Association Beauty Queen.
She will compete in the National Miss USTA Beauty Pageant next August in Milwaukee, Wis.
A student of Mrs. Michael Darcy, Linda has been twirling for six years. She was one of 11 girls to compete in four categories: talent, modeling, interview and personality. Linda’s talent had to be other than her twirling and she chose to do a pantomime of cabaret. Suzie Walberg coached Linda for this portion of her performance.
2003
Wigle still will coach Marshfield
Football coach Kent Wigle and wrestling coach Wayne Van Burger are among more than 10 Marshfield teachers who are planning to retire at the end of the school year. But while they depart the classroom, both men plan to keep their positions as coaches for the Pirates.
“That’s an indefinite thing,” Wigle said of his plans for coaching. “At the end of each season, I’m sure I’ll sit down with the current athletic director and principal and superintendent and make a decision at that time.”
Now is not that time, Wigle said.
“I’m not going to coach if I think the program is suffering just because I feel like I want to continue,” he said, adding that he wants to keep coaching “as long as we can be competitive.”
Van Burger also plans to stay on as wrestling coach, and he may try to contract back with the school district for one more year as teacher as well, said Marshfield Principal Arnie Roblan. Van Burger was unavailable for comment this morning.
-----------------------------
Local lifter sets state bench press record
Coos Bay weight lifter Roger Rubio set a state record for his division at the recent 2003 Springfield Bench and Deadlift Competition.
Rubio, competing in the 181-pound division of the teen class (16- to 19-year-olds), took first place in the bench press with a lift of 385.7 pounds.
He also was named the outstanding lifter for teen-age men.
Two other South Coast lifters also had strong marks at the event and qualified, along with Rubio, for the world championships in Las Vegas on Dec. 9-14.
Jake Thomas took first place in Class 1 men and second in the open class at 198 pounds, with a lift of 369.7 pounds.
Tom Prater finished first in the 240-pound class for the deadlift.
The event is sanctioned by the World Association of Bench Press and Deadlift.
-----------------------------
Donation drives draw community support
Supporting the troops: Residents join forces to aid men and women in uniform
For Dianne James, donating goods to soldiers at the front is more than a response to the war in Iraq — it’s a family tradition started by her mother in the late 1960s, during another conflict.
“My brother, (the late) Don Gulstrom, was a serviceman in the Vietnam War,” said the Broadbent resident, a cook’s assistant at Myrtle Point High School. “My mom used to donate things through the Broadbent Community Church when my brother was in the service. There was a women’s social group there and they made this their mission.”
A generation later, James’ own 3-week-old donation drive is collecting snacks, books, hygiene items and other goods to send to the estimated 54 servicemen — 29 of them currently serving abroad, according to James — with relatives living in Myrtle Point and Powers.
Word that Troop 455, the local unit of Girl Scouts of America, planned to send care packages to the front inspired James to join forces, she recalled.
“I got hold of the troop leaders and said I wanted to do the same thing,” she said. “So I told them, rather than duplicate, why don’t we work together?”
Eventually, troop 455 decided to have James oversee the donation process while Girl Scouts prepared the gifts for delivery abroad.
