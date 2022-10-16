This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922
Marshfield boys defeat Coquille
High school team plays in first game of season
Inexperienced men show good material but will need more training and work
Marshfield won from Coquille Saturday afternoon her first game for the season in the Coos county interscholastic league schedule by the unimpressive score of 12 to 6, not because of any particular skill on the part of Marshfield but because of the lack of strength on the part of Coquille. A good many fans were out to see what the inexperienced Marshfield high school players would do and most of them went away unfavorably impressed.
The local team showed that it was well coached and it had plenty of latent power but was badly handicapped by lack of condition and a tendency to fumble the ball.
In any branch of athletics, and especially in high school sports, condition and clean living are absolutely essential, and any boy who aspires and wants to reach the pinnacle of athletic endeavor must follow these rules.
Another essential is to keep the ears open to those who know and who have had many years of experience in the game. As soon as the members of the Marshfield team individually and collectively learn these essentials then they will be able to play the kind of game they are capable of.
Establish a new school district
Is formed in Hayes Inlet neighborhood
Boundaries are fixed and meeting will be held to elect officer soon
County Superintendent C.E. Mulkey has announced the establishment by the district boundary board of a new school district in the Hayes Inlet neighborhood which will be known as District No. 90.
A meeting has been called for Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hendryx place on Hayes Inlet for the purpose of organizing the district and electing officers.
Coos county hen leads them all
Owned by Mr. and Mrs. Sam Clinton of Riverton
Her name is Lady Augusta and she has broken records up to September 30
The champion pullet of Oregon, Lady Augusta, belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Clinton, of Riverton, finished her pullet year on Sunday, the first day of October, with three hundred and seventy-six eggs to her credit. She is a White Leghorn. Having put in full time and at least fourteen Sunday overtime in the past fourteen months, Lady Augusta decided that she was entitled to a lay-off. She is going to put in her vacation making some sadly needed new clothes for winter. And it’s time. She is certainly a dilapidated chicken externally; internally she is all right, running as smoothly as a well adjusted railroad watch.
Hatched in February
Lady Augusta was hatched February 6, 1921, and laid her first egg on the fourth day of August, 1921. On her first birthday she laid her 163rd egg; on the 3rd of August she completed her first calendar year with a total of 321 eggs. At this time the highest official record for a White Leghorn hen in the United States was 315 eggs in a calendar year, six eggs less than Lady Augusta’s unofficial but authentic record. At the egg-laying contest at Santa Cruz, Calif., ending September, 1922, hen NO. 38, O.A.C. strain S.C. White Leghorn, belonging to Alex Stewart of California, broke the official record by laying 324 eggs in one year. The average of all hens competing was 265.2 eggs. ‘
50 YEARS — 1972
Sharon McNees named one of ‘outstanding’
Sharon McNees, the assistant trust officer at the Western Bank in Coos Bay and a 1965 Associate of Science graduate of Southwestern Oregon Community College, has been named one of the “Outstanding Young Women of America.”
Now in its eight year, the Outstanding Young Women of America program recognizes young women between the ages of 21 and 35 for their contributions to the betterment of their communities, professions and country.
Mrs. McNees was nominated for the honor for her numerous contributions and achievements with the Coos County Legal Secretaries Association, (Oregon), Coos County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, American Institute of Banking, and with the Coos Bay-North Bend Soroptimist Club. She is also being recognized for her service on the advisory board of the business divisions for SWOCC and North Bend High School, as well as for her work and progress with Western Bank.
Opinions offered on master planning near BAHD hospital
The job of aster planning the Bay Area Hospital District site was tossed back to the BAHD board of directors Wednesday night at a meeting which ended on a note of warning not to let idealistic dreams outweigh practicalities.
The meeting was sponsored by the Southwestern Oregon Health Planning Council and BAHD to begin “public discussion of alternative uses” for portions of the site not needed for hospital uses.
Answers were sought to such questions as: What kinds of services should be provided adjacent to the hospital? What organizations and individuals should be located on the 48-acre site? How will finances be obtained to construct these facilities?
Suggestions ranged from doctors’ offices to mental health care facilities, rehabilitation and physical therapy center, outpatient facilities for venereal diseases clinic and other public health services, convalescent care, as well as basic training building for nurses, licensed practical nurses and other personnel in conjunction with academic classes at SWOCC.
But in the long run, the BAHD board should initiate the plan based on what it felt should accompany the hospital and should determine how much space would be available to develop along those lines.
Scientist claims outer space civilizations exist
Trying to unite with earth?
VIENNA (UPI) — An American scientist said today intelligent civilizations probably have existed in outer space for billions of years and suggested they are trying to make Earth a member of the galactic community.
“In all likelihood intelligent civilizations have existed in the galaxy for four or five billion years,” said Bernard M. Oliver of the Hewlett Packard Co. of Palo Alto, Calif.
Oliver made his remarks in a paper prepared for delivery at the closing session of the 23rd International Astronautical Congress.
“It appears from our calculations that present day technology is capable of mounting a very effective search for extraterrestrial signals,” Oliver said. “The question we must ask ourselves is: Is it worth about half the cost of the Apollo program ($11 billion) to attempt such a search?”
Oliver said the biggest barrier to making such an expenditure was that man cannot guarantee success.
He said it was probable civilizations exist in outer space and added:
“It seems very probable that many of these civilizations have established interstellar contact.
“If so, then communication has been taking place between civilizations for eons and beacons may well exist to help young races, such as ourselves, to join this galactic community,” Oliver said.
20 YEARS — 2002
NB racer spells success BMX
Fast bikes: Skyler Ramey’s winning efforts have taken him across the country
Skyler Ramey, of North Bend, doesn’t remember what it’s like to eat a turkey dinner with his family on the Thanksgiving holiday.
He hasn’t done it since he was 5 years old.
The 13-year-old is busy many weekends — Thanksgiving included — following his passion: BMX.
The season last 11 and a half months out of the year and the tall, slender young man with an athletic build and bleached blond hair is used to being on the road.
His years of dedication to the sport and hard work are paying huge dividends, as he won the West Coast Redline Cup recently, defeating between 20 and 30 fellow 13-year-olds for the top honor in Chico, Calif. Last year, he took fourth at the high-profile event.
Sitting in his living room, with pictures from various races, Ramey recalled how he got into the sport. He was on a bike ride with his mother when he discovered BMX.
“One day we went up to Eugene, and we went on a bike ride,” Ramey said, pointing out he was 4 at the time. “There was a race at Autzen Stadium. I liked it, and I signed up for it.”
The rest is history. With numerous trophies lining just about every window sill and bare surface in his home, Ramey will need a bigger house to store all his wares. There’s already a full trophy room in the apartment where he lives with his mother, Michelle Ramey.
NB Schools opts for new technology center
North Bend School District has spent the last few years cutting staff and downsizing the opportunities available to its students.
Thursday, the district took its first step toward what it hopes will be a bright spot in its future at a groundbreaking ceremony for its new technology education building.
The new building will be built in a portion of the parking lot off Pacific Avenue, next to the city’s pool. The technology building, which is expected to be completed by July 31, will house four classrooms including a computer lab and a networking lab. Each space will allow students to access relevant information online, participate in distance learning opportunities and pursuing individual technology-based projects.
Bulldog senior gets his kicks from two sports
Kicker: Palaniuk has helped both soccer and football teams to top of the Far West League
When North Bend’s football team started practice in August, Kyle Palaniuk was always late.
But coach Bill Masei never complained.
Palaniuk has become one of his biggest weapons.
The senior is in his second season as place kicker for the Bulldogs, in a partnership with the North Bend soccer team.
It’s soccer that is Palaniuk’s first love, and the sport he spends the most time on.
He is one of the key players on North Bend’s squad, which is unbeaten in the Far West League (8-0) and appears destined for the playoffs.
“He’s an extremely driven person,” said soccer coach Blaine Deming, who said his favorite comment on the field is “Ya! Ya!,” which he hells whenever he wants the ball.
“He is extremely competitive,” Deming said.
Palaniuk’s skills on the soccer field, and his powerful legs, have been important in North Bend’s rise to the top of the league standings.
The football team is in a similar position in the standings, off to a 3-0 start going into Friday’s game at Sutherlin.
And Palaniuk’s right leg has been a major factor in the team’s four-game win streak.
“He’s a very consistent kicker,” Masei said.
Palaniuk missed his first field goal attempt of the year, against South Umpqua, but hasn’t missed much since. The following week, he kicked three field goals in a win over Woodburn, and he’s perfect on point-after-touchdown kicks.
“That’s huge,” Masei said. “It definitely makes things easier for us.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In