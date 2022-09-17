This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922
Coos Bay gets its share of the heat wave
Temperature Sunday reaches 94 degrees which is excessive for this locality
Was equaled Sept. 22 in 1919, records say
In the same month of 1918 the temperature in this city was 91 degrees
Not enjoyed by people
This locality is not used to excessively hot weather and the experience was not a welcome one for this place
Coos Bay on Sunday got its share of the heat wave which has been traveling over the country. The temperature went up to 94 degrees and the excessive heat was felt severely. Today it had moderated but Sunday was surely a scorcher for this locality which is not used to so much heat.
Mrs. James Cowan, the local weather observer, says that this is as hot as it has ever been here since she has kept the record. On September 10, 1919, the temperature was up to 94. The high temperatures of recent years in Marshfield were as follows.
September 30, 1918 — 91 degrees
September 23, 1919 — 94 degrees
September 10, 1922 — 94 degrees
It will be noticed that the excessive hot weather on Coos Bay comes within the last two thirds of the month of September.
City of Myrtle Point has fine future assured by new highway
Is first place reached on the trip from Roseburg — in previous years has been the hub of wagon roads and now will be important stop for tourists visiting this area
For many years Myrtle Point was the hub of the wagon roads extending to different parts of Coos county. It was the center of the roads over which the farmers in wagons and on horseback made their way to market with their products and carried back their provisions.
Myrtle Point is still in the center of a rich dairy and farming district and is the most convenient city to reach for a large territory, but the farmers can now come over good roads and make the trip in automobiles.
Myrtle Point now has an added importance in that it is on the Coos Bay-Roseburg highway. Moreover it is the first city the traveler reaches on making the trip from Roseburg and this will give the place a commercial importance it never had before, and will greatly add to the amount of business transacted in the place.
The merchants and others of the city realize that the tourist business is to be a big thing and they are making their city attractive and inviting as a place to stop.
Is 35 years old
Myrtle Point was established as a city in 1887 and is consequently 35 years old. Before its incorporation it was however a settlement for many years. Chris Lenherr laid out the original town.
The last census gave the population of Myrtle Point as 936 but at this time the population of the city may easily be placed at 1000.
50 YEARS — 1972
‘I’ll win a gold’ says Pre
MUNICH (UPI) — “If I can keep my interest and find a job that allows me to train I’ll win a gold medal in Montreal in 1976,” was the way Steve Prefontaine looked ahead, rather than back, after finishing fourth in the 1972 Olympics 5,000 meter run.
“This didn’t hurt my confidence,” he said. “I lost,” were his first words to newsmen after the race, won by Lasse Viren of Finland.
“I’m relieved it’s over,” added the Coos Bay star. “I know that wasn’t my best race. I know I’m better than fourth in the world, but today I was fourth.
“I hoped for an 8:35 time at two miles. But it was slower, they wouldn’t go out front and I had to step it up myself. The last mile was 4:06 or 4:07 … I didn’t have anything left; so I know it was hard.”
Prefontaine also displayed a gash on his left leg, saying it was his first wound in competition and it came on the third lap. On the first lap he got a torn shoe from the close-quarters action.
“A medal would have been nice,” said the University of Oregon communications major, adding, “People kept telling me not to worry about the things going on here, but how can you not worry? I worked eight years to get here and then ran into this stuff.”
He said also, “If I had gotten by when I made my move with 300 meters to go I might have finished first or second. When I got shut off with 180 meters left I lost my momentum.”
Then he said, “I’m going out with the Finns and British tonight and have a few beers. That’s what the games are all about.”
Behind Viren and in front of Prefontaine were Mohamed Gamoudi, Tunisia, and Ian Stewart, Great Britain.
20 YEARS — 2002
Gates foundation grants computers to local libraries
Library patrons all over the South Coast will soon be able to benefit from improved Internet access and better computers.
Oregon libraries have received more than $2.1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in grants and donated computers.
The Gates Foundation was created in January 2000 when the Gates Learning Foundation and William H. Gates Foundation merged. The foundation is dedicated to improving people’s lives by sharing advances in health and learning with the global community, according to their website.
In total, 174 grants and 570 computers were given within the state. The South Coast will see about $150,000 in state and regional grants and around 30 computers. The grant amounts range anywhere from $2,380 for the Coos County Library Service District to $26,015 awarded to the Siuslaw Public Library District.
The grants, which will be used to purchase hardware, telecommunications upgrades, training and technical assistance, are part of the foundation’s U.S. Library Program that works to give low-income library patrons greater access to, and experience with, computers.
