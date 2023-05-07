This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1923
Coos Bay myrtle given as souvenirs
1,500 candlesticks ordered for Portland convention
National Business and Professional Women will assemble in July
Delegates to the annual convention of the National Business and Professional Women’s clubs in Portland in July will each e presented with a Coos Bay myrtle wood candlestick as a souvenir of the gathering. This information was contained in a letter from Miss Louise Hacker, chairman of the committee on transportation, to Coos Bay members. She stated that the Oregon committee had placed an order for 1,500 candlesticks. It is understood that Pomeroy, Mehl & Duncan were awarded the contract.
E.D. Duncan said that the myrtle candlesticks had been selected in competition with many other novelties. They will make some fine ones, about eight inches high. On the base of eachwill be pasted a short article telling of the myrtle wood and Coos Bay.
Quite a delegation will go from Marshfield for the gathering. The selection of the Coos Bay myrtle wood as souvenirs will be a great advertisement for this section as the recipients will be from all sections of the United States.
-----------------------------
Two smallpox cases reported
One at Davis slough camp and one at Lakeside
Health officer takes action and precautions to prevent spread of disease
A smallpox patient was taken out of the Davis slough camp on Monday and confined in the pest house at Marshfield by Dr. Dix. Dr. Irwin went up to the camp with Charles Hudson on Tuesday and vaccinated all who were not already protected by having had smallpox or by having had successful vaccination within the last seven years. Four who refused vaccination will remain in camp for eighteen days; the others are now free to go and come.
Dr. Keizer has reported a case of smallpox in Lakeside. The county health officer went up by train to establish quarantine and vaccinate all persons who had been exposed. The school children were to be vaccinated if they had written permission from their parents.
1973
BAHD asks public to help name hospital
Bay Area Hospital District directors okayed a lease-purchase arrangement for hospital equipment Tuesday and called on the public for help in naming the new hospital.
The board authorized execution of a basic lease agreement subject to review of specific conditions by the hospital administrator, board and accountant.
The point has reached in construction where the contractor must know the name to install over the main door, directors were told.
After considerable discussion about names and general agreement that they were not ready to make a final decision now, the board asked the public to suggest names. The decision must be made at the next board meeting, May 8, and “we want public input,” said Dr. Richard West, director.
-----------------------------
Mel Counts’ found home
It looks like Coos Bay’s gypsy professional basketball player has found himself a home finally with the World Champion Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA.
Mel Counts has had his ups and downs in the pro ranks, but he’s been consistent for the Lakers and coach Bill Sharman appreciates what the big seven-footer has done for him.
Big Mel is a nice guy, whom “everybody likes,” according to Laker publicist Jeff Temkin.
“It’s a real pleasure to work with Mel,” Temkin commented recently. “He’s truly a great person, in my estimation."
Counts was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics after his senior year at Oregon State, where he was an All-American, and there he stayed, mostly on the bench, for several years.
The Celtics then traded Counts, still mostly an unknown entity, to the Baltimore Bullets. Mel stayed there for a couple of years, before he was again traded.
This time, he went to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he had a few shots at playing, but then only as a reserve behind Wilt Chamberlain at center.
In 1969, Mel had his biggest night ever, against Lew Alcindor and company at Milwaukee and the Bay native rose to the occasion scoring 31 points and dragging down 20 rebounds against the highly publicized Alcindor.
In 1970, Counts was traded to Phoenix for Gail Goodrich.
Early in the season this year, Counts was traded by the Suns to Philadelphia, for a draft choice, but the Lakers didn’t like that idea.
Counts came back to the West Coast after only two weeks with the 76ers, in a trade which also netted Bill Bridges for LA.
2003
The college’s caretaker
Friendly faces keep janitor sweeping the floors and mopping the halls
Twenty-eight years ago, custodian Vijay Murhram cleaned his first hallway at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The campus was a lot smaller in 1975. Southwestern’s Empire, Stensland, Sumner and Eden halls hadn’t been built yet. The student count was only a quarter of today’s 16,000. And Southwestern’s founder, Henry Hansen, was still alive.
Since then, Mukhram has worked under three different college presidents and watched faculty members, custodians and thousands of students come and go.
Through it all, however, Southwestern has retained what keeps Muhkram working night after night: faces both new and familiar, and a quiet place to work.
“I think he’s a pretty great guy,” Southwestern library technician Dawn Jones said. “He’s not seen very much. There’s probably just a core group that know Vijay is around — people that have been around for a while and see him in the evening.”
Muhkram holds in high regard this core group of library workers, custodians, instructors and students who see him cleaning Empire and Tioga halls.
“The teachers are real friendly. The students are real friendly. It works out really good, this shift,” Muhkram said in a thick accent that has remained with him since he emigrated 33 years ago from Fiji to Modesto, Calif., with his mother and three brothers.
-----------------------------
Local team races to relay win
Go Hard or Go Home, a team of runners from Coquille and Myrtle Point, topped the field in the 26th edition of the Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay.
The team, consisting of Ken Young, John Gunther, Rosie Sweetman, Adam Cole and Bruce Kupersmith, completed the 67-mile course on the Coos Bay Wagon Road in 7:52:39. In the closest finish in the last seven years, two teams from Southern Oregon finished within two mintues of the winning time — Beatin’ Cheeks (7:53:43) and 2 Wrights, 3 Wrongs, which set a mixed team (coed) division record with a time of 7:54:44.
Go Hard or Go Home became the first team consisting entirely of South Coast runners to win the event since it was revived seven years ago.
The race took five-member teams from Roseburg to Coos Bay on the Coos Bay Wagon Road, crossing the Coast Range in the process. Each team member ran three legs ranging from 3.3 to 6.2 miles during the event.
