This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922
To investigate the sea lions
To find if they destroy salmon, the Chief of bureau of biology at Washington seeks to satisfy himself on the subject
To check if possible the destruction of sea lions off the Oregon coast by men working under the direction of the state fish commission, an investigation of the feeding habits of sea lions has been ordered by F.W. Nelson, chief of the bureau of biology, Washington. D.C., according to Ray C. Steele, federal game warden for Oregon and Washington.
The direct purpose of the investigation, according to Steele, is to save if possible the thousands of sea lions off the Oregon coast rocks as part of the wild life of the state. They constitute one of Oregon’s natural resources, it is said, and should in time become a tourist attraction.
Killing of the animals has been going on for two or three years under the direction of the state fish commission. It being believed they caused considerable menace to the salmon industry. Their food, according to Steele, was believed to consist principally of salmon.
Two hundred or so sea lions will be killed under Steele’s direction at various times during the coming year, and the stomachs will be sent to Washington, D.C., for examination. If it is found that evidence of salmon in the stomachs are wanting, steps will be taken by the bureau to check the slaughter of the sea lions.
Costs $15 to maikl a letter
John L. Aasen beats train to Marshfield, breaking the speed limit, however, and is taken before Justice Joehnk to answer
Postage on a letter from Marsh field to Reedpsort cost John L. Aasen $15 today. But it was a case where the letter must leave on this morning’s train and Mr. Aasen let nothing stand in the way. He missed the train at Coquille so started in his machine to catch it at Marshfield. He wanted the letter to get to Reedsport at once as the letter meant the hastening of his logging operations.
Mr. Aasen was making good headway beating the train to Marshfield and was going along at a nice clip of about 35 miles an hour, but was overhauled by Traffic Officer Williams. Mr. Aasen got to Marshfield just barely in time to catch the train and mail his letter and then, at the request of Officer Williams went before Justice Joehnk to tell his story of haste. Mr. Aasen explained the circumstances so Justice Joehnk let him off with a fine of $15 which Mr. Aasen said he would pay willingly.
50 YEARS — 1972
Former President Harry Truman dies at 88
Death comes while in deep coma; Nixon orders national mourning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (UPI) — Harry S. Truman, the fiery man from Missouri and America’s 33rd president, died today of a failing heart at the end of a 22-day fight against age and disease. The world mourned the passing of the 88-year-old “Man of Independence.”
“Our hopes today for a generation of peace rest in large measure on the firm foundation that he laid,” said President Nixon. “He will be remembered as one of the most courageous presidents in our history.”
Death came as Truman lay in a deep coma in a sixth-floor room at Research Hospital. He had fought with his usual courage since Dec. 5 against an ordeal in which one by one, his vital life signs and body organs failed.
-------------------------------------
CB ’72: Mayor points to city image, CCOG rift
“There still is no admission charge for council meetings,” said Coos Bay Mayor Wendell Pynch, “and we’d like people to drop by and see what’s going on.”
This comment underscores the theme of Pynch’s administration since his first election two years ago and is the underlying goal for the next two years.
Pynch aimed at greater communication between city officials and the citizens of Coos Bay. As he reviewed the past year, he felt this had been accomplished, that people are “more aware of what’s going on in city government than in the past.”
He credited this happy result to “the entire council working to improve the image of city hall.”
Acting City Manager Tom Weldon agreed, saying the council made it apparent to the staff that “good public relations were of prime importance.”
THe mayor did not dwell on past accomplishments, but emphasized future actions.
Several matters are of immediate concern, he noted. He cited selection of a new city manager as “one of the more important activities for the council in the new year.” His employment will have a certain reflection on the departmental work to be carried out the next few months, Pynch felt.
The dispute between the Coos County commissioners and Coos-Curry Council of Governments also ranked high on his list of concerns. The county’s withdrawal from CCCOG threatens federal funds, including financial aid to construction of the regional secondary sewage treatment plant for Coos Bay, Eastside and Bunker Hill.
-------------------------------------
Record cold recorded in Bay Area in 1972
Breaks old mark set in January of 1930
Freezing weather in December set a new low temperature record in the Bay Area as the year of 1972 drew to an end
A new all-time low of 15 degrees was registered Dec. 8, breaking the previous record of 1 on Jan. 11, 1930.
High for the year was an 86 degrees recorded Oct. 7. All-time high temperature was a scorching 100 degrees recorded June 24, 1925, according to records at the U.S. Department of Commerce Weather Bureau office in Portland.
20 YEARS — 2002
Federal loans aid Bandon, Powers in water upgrades
Safe for drinking: State also helped pay for new equipment
A federal-state partnership that began in 1996 to improve drinking water safety has brought nearly $100 million in federal loans and state matching funds to Oregon communities, according to public health officials at the state Department of Human Services.
Most of the water systems are small, although those in Springfield, Pendleton and Woodburn also have received loans.
Local communities that have benefited from the program include Bandon, which completed water plant upgrades two years ago with help from a $500,000 safe drinking water loan and Powers, which replaced an emergency intake at the water plant with a $330,000 safe drinking water loan.
-------------------------------------
Tedder reaches Punt, Pass & Kick finals
Kyle Tedder is taking his game to the national level.
The Coos Bay fifth-grader has earned a spot in the national finals of the NFL Gatorade Punt, Pass & Kick competition.
Tedder, who won the regional competition in Seattle, now will compete against three other youths in the finals at the AFC Championship Game.
Tedder’s mark of 304 feet, 3 inches in Seattle was second best among the 32 regionals (one for each NFL team).
The leader, a youth from the New England area, had a mark of 337-5. The other two athletes in the finals are from Philadelphia (304-2) and Green Bay (284-11).
Tedder’s finish is more impressive, considering that he is at the younger age of the 10-11 age group.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I didn’t think I would go since I was the lower edge.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In