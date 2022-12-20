This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1922
To provide for poor of city
Salvation Army getting ready for holiday season
Takes subscriptions and will put kettles on the street to collect funds
The Salvation Army will look after the poor of the city during the Christmas season. Dinners will be given those who cannot provide for themselves. Subscriptions are being taken and kettles will be put out on the streets to collect money. Capt. Galahue has issued the following letter regarding the plans:
Dear Friends:
We are again coming near the Christmas season, and, as it is customary throughout the world for the Salvation Army to remember the poor at this time and provide them with a basket containing dinner for at least five or six persons (according to size of family), we have in mind looking up the needy poor of Marshfield, North Bend and Coos county, with the object of remembering them in a similar manner.
We request that if you know of a home or fireside where there is need in any sense of the word, that you kindly report the case to us without delay.
We feel sure that you would like to co-operate with us in this, and it is for this purpose that I am sending you a letter and trust that you will aid us to make some poor soul happy on the commemoration of the birth of the world’s Redeemer, God’s greatest gift.
It is also our intention, if possible, by means of this letter and the setting out of our kettles on tripods at the Christmas season, of raising not only enough money to supply Christmas dinners to the poor but also of replenishing our relief amount to assist any cases we may come across in our visitation or which may in any way be brought to our notice (of which we have already 25 families).
-------------------------------------
Central and Fourth chosen City Hall site
Marshfield council votes to buy Walter Butler’s corner for $8,000
Property 100x100 secured after debate
Final choice rested between Butler property and Chandler holdings
Some wanted bigger lot
Budget committee joins in advisory vote — get reduction of $1500 on the original figure named
The Marshfield city council last night decided to buy the southeast corner of Fourth and Central from Walter Butler for $8,000 as a site for the new city hall. The property is 100x100 feet and was made vacant by the burning of the Bateman garage.
The decision was reached after an animated discussion of the different sites offered and as to the size of a lot needed.
The final decision lay between the site chosen and the one at Third and Commercial offered by W.S. Chandler.
50 YEARS — 1972
SWO cold forces closure of mills
One man dead
One man died as a result of continued subfreezing temperatures in Southwestern Oregon. The low temperatures have also curtailed operations of some lumber products plants.
Schools were reopened this morning in most districts except at Myrtle Point, where water and heating problems forced continued closure.
Steven Anton Cornett, 31, Roseburg, was found frozen to death on an unplowed gravel road nine miles northwest of Remote Saturday afternoon. He apparently had abandoned his four-wheel drive vehicle which he thought was stuck in the snow. The gear activating front-wheel power was inoperable.
Mr. Cornett walked 5 ½ miles, Coos County sheriff’s investigators said, before succumbing to the cold. He had been reported missing three days earlier in Roseburg. Time of death has not been determined.
Weyerhaeuser Company plywood plant in North Bend was shut down at the 7 a.m. shift today until further notice after a replacement power curtailment.
Severe water shortage in the Columbia River and other rivers generating power caused the curtailment, according to Jack Dunham, Pacific Power & Light Co. manager in Coos Bay.
In addition, the severe cold has increased electrical demands more than ever, Dunham said, not only in PP&L’s Coos Bay area. “All of the Pacific Northwest has reached an alltime peak of power usage.” The power shortage is a problem of the Northwest Power Pool, not just PP&L, said Dunham.
-------------------------------------
Sheriff’s helicopter put on display at NB strip
Coos County’s Sheriff’s department is the first law enforcement agency in Oregon to have its own helicopter, according to Sheriff S. Tony Zarbano. He displayed the two-man craft at North Bend Airport Tuesday for county newsmen.
Zarbano said the $39,000 helicopter will be used for search and rescue operations. It was obtained as U.S. Army excess equipment through the Department of Emergency Services at Ford Ord, Calif.
“There is no county money involved here at all,” Zarbano said. “WE got that bird free and it will cost us very little to maintain and operate it.”
20 YEARS — 2002
Alaskan wrestlers test their skills stateside
The grapplers from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks, Alaska, already know they are some of the best wrestlers in their state.
They’ve been wrestling bears on the icy tundra, they joked, giving recognition to an Alaskan mythical mountain-man stereotype. Then, the pleasant-spirited teenagers admitted that none of them has ever gone one-on-one, or even two-on-one, with a real, live bear.
But all joking aside, these wrestlers are anxious to see how they stack up against their counterparts in other states.
That’s why they are at North Bend High School, testing their skills at the two-day Coast Classic wrestling tournament.
Lathop’s wrestling team was the 2001 Alaska state champion and was a runner up last year. Now the team has something more to prove to itself.
“We wanted to take the kids to a tournament outside (Alaska),” said Malamutes wrestling coach Tom Richie.
-------------------------------------
Weather wreaks havoc on South Coast
PORT ORFORD — The phrase “We’re going to get some weather,” seemed like an understatement Saturday and Sunday at the dock in Port Orford. A combination of waves and win spun off from a typhoon that moved from tropical Pacific waters into the Gulf of Alaska late last week downed trees, damaged structures and drenched the South Coast with rain.
At the dock in Port Orford on Saturday, winds of 97 miles per hour and waves nearly 25 feet high moved a seafood processor’s business office, crashing it into a neighboring business’s commercial fish unloading hoist. The series of storms also pushed Hallmark Fisheries’ freezer and refrigerator storage containers against the office and tossed dozens of 100-pound commercial crab pots into one big pile. Fishermen worked most of Saturday to untangle the gear and move it to a safer area.
Several trees had fallen along U.S. Highway 101 and across the highway in a few places. On Sunday, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported a downed telephone pole on the highway about 10 miles north of Langlois. The department also issued a severe weather alert for high winds, closing portions of the highway near Port Orford to oversized mobile homes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In