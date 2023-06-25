This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1923
Bids for school are too high
The Marshfield school board last night opened bids for the construction of the new school but the bids were much higher than the estimate and the contract was not let.
It was decided that Architect White revise the plans and give the new specifications to the contractors so new bids could be received next Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock when another meeting will be held. These bids must be in the hands of the clerk by noon Saturday.
In anticipation that the bids might be over the estimate they were opened last evening in private and will not be made known. There were two sets of bids, one for the general construction and the other set for the plumbing and heating.
It was decided that the three lowest bids made in each case be allowed to id the second time.
-----------------------------
Charged with stealing cow
Archie E. Martin is indicted by the grand jury
Officer arrested him Monday night when he is leading the cow toward slaughter house
COQUILLE — Archie E. Martin, who was arrested Monday night on a charge of stealing a cow, was indicted by the grand jury yesterday and his bond was fixed at $1000. He was expected to furnish bond. The cow which it is claimed he stole, belonged to John Scorby who lived near Riverton. Martin is in the cattle business and has a slaughter house.
The sheriff’s office got a tip that Martin intended stealing the cow and Deputies Sam Malehorn and Bert Smith and Traffic Officer Williams went to the place where it was said Martin would get the cow. It was after midnight when Martin took the cow across the river and was leading it down the road when he was arrested. He claimed that he was taking the cow to pasture. Martin was taken to jail and his case was immediately presented to the grand jury.
-----------------------------
North Bend girl receives honors
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Evelyn Carey, North Bend, Oregon, public schools, won first honors for her state in the last national safety campaign, it is announced by the highway education board. She has received a gold medal and a check for $15 and her essay will be entered in the national competition for three valuable prizes.
A silver medal and check for $10 have been sent Artie Appleton, a pupil in the Central school, Astoria, who wrote the second best.
1973
Coos Bay D-9 will embark on its public kindergarten this fall
Coos Bay School District 9 will embark this fall on its first public kindergarten program, open to all 5-year-olds in the district.
Notices will be sent to parents in the district setting forth guidelines for registering children in the program as plans continue to be worked out.
Kindergarten classes will be held only at Charleston, Madison Street, Blossom Gulch and Bunker Hill schools but students will be registered at the elementary school nearest the child’s home.
To meet state and district requirements, the child must be 5 years old on or before Nov. 15. Birth certificate or birth registration must be presented at the time of registration. In addition, a physical examination by the family doctor is recommended.
Registration fees are $2.50 per student and include insurance, readiness materials and school activity fund.
-----------------------------
Fran breaks Wilma Rudolph’s record in Cal Relays
Then finishes second to world record holder
It was a very successful weekend for members of the SWOCC Laker Track team, especially Fran Sichting and Ted Davis.
Fran went to Modesto, California to the Cal Relays and set one new meet record for the 100 yard dash with a time of 10.5 and finished second in the 440 and third in the long jump.
Davis on the other hand scored for the second straight year for the Lakers with a sixth place finish in the pole vault at the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national championships in Houston, Texas.
Fran was second in the 440 yard dash which she ran in 55.4 and finished behind Marilyn Neufville of the Los Angeles Track Club. Miss Neufville is the world record holder in the event.
In the long jump event Fran came within an inch of her lifetime best in her third place finish with a jump of 19 feet, 10 ½ inches.
2003
Reedsport golfers claim state crown
Reedsport’s girls golf team finished its season in stellar style, winning the Class 3A-2A-1A state championship at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond.
The Braves shot a combined team score of 355 Tuesday on the Ridge Course at Eagle Crest to finish with a two-day total of 722, five strokes better than runner-up Tillamook.
It was Reedsport’s first state championship in girls golf and the school’s first team title in any sport since the football and boys golf teams both won in 1990.
“It was really exciting,” said Reedsport junior Emily Vaughn, who finished third in the individual race.
The Braves had finished one stroke out of the race for the fourth-place trophy last year, but exceeded their expectations this year.
“We had an idea that we were going to get a trophy, but maybe not a first-place trophy,” Vaughn said. “We all did good. Leslie (Wheeler) did really good yesterday.”
Wheeler tied for low round of the day with a 77 and was fifth overall at 163.
Vaughn shot her second consecutive 80 for a two-day total of 160, to finish one shot behind co-medalists Kelli Greenough of La Grande and Anna Jaramillo of Ontario.
Reedsport’s squad also included Aubrey Vaughn, Casey Neves, Crystal Lane and Savannah Buehler.
-----------------------------
Bandon Dunes expansion at final step
More visitors: Resort would almost double to 2,140 acres
In a second hearing before the Coos County Board of Commissioners, Bandon Dunes will ask for approval of a plan that will significantly expand the golf resort.
In February, Bandon Dunes received unanimous approval from the Planning Commission to amend the Coos County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning and Land Ordinance by rezoning the designation of the property from “forest” and “rural residential” to “Bandon Dunes Resort.”
To rezone the property, Bandon Dunes is requesting an exception be considered to provisions of Statewide Planning Goals regarding agricultural and forest lands, public facilities and services and urbanization.
After approval of the Planning Commission, the request went to the Board of Commissioners and a hearing was held in April. If approved, it would expand the 1,215-acre resort by approximately 925 acres.
The expansion is intended to ensure the resort will attract visitors year-round by adding a variety of lodging and recreational facilities, including two more golf courses, a new clubhouse, additional rooms, overnight facilities and residential units, among other amenities, according to General Manager Hank Hickox.
Hickox said the expansion would accommodate even more visitors, which would translate into benefits for the entire county.
