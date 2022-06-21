This week in Coos County History

1922
Fine orchestra coming to Coos
Famous Marigold music makers to tour county
Will appear at Fireman’s hall Wednesday night, Bandon Thursday and Coquille Friday
The famous Marigold orchestra of the O.A.C. is to make a tour of Coos county this week, playing at the Fireman’s hall in Marshfield Wednesday evening, at Dreamland pavilion at Bandon on Thursday evening and at Gould’s hall in Coquille on Friday night.
The Marigold orchestra has achieved a reputation as one of the finest in the state. It is particularly noted for dance music that is different — “more rhythm and harmony.” Their program comprises some of the most popular dance music of the day as well as some excellent general numbers.
Every music lover should not fail to avail themselves of the opportunity to hear this orchestra.
Will rush Curry highway contract
GOLD BEACH — John Hampshire, the contractor has opened offices in Gold Beach preparatory to carrying out two highway contracts. He will build a stretch of road extending north from Arizona Inna nd also has the contract for building the new road in the Hunter Head section of south of Gold Beach. This piece of road is only about seven miles in length but will cut out the worst hill in the road between Gold Beach and Brookings.
Tools, material and equipment of all kinds are being assembled at Gold Beach and in big trucks are being transported to the new camps.
Contractor Hampshire will employ about 600 men on the two jobs. Men are now being brought in and sent out from Gold Beach.
The roads in this section present a busy appearance now. The Hampshire trucks are moving, big trucks and horse teams bring the wool packed in big sacks to the shipping places and other freight conveyances are met as well as the stream of tourists who are starting traveling over the coast roads.
In consequence, hotel accommodations at Gold Beach are being taxed and the place promises to be a busy center this summer.
Jack Hendricks cited to appear
City council may revoke license of place
Marshal Carter reports alleged violations
After hearing Marshal J.W. Carter’s statement of complaints about alleged violations of the city ordinance, the Marshfield city council last evening cited Jack Hendricks to appear before them next Monday night and show reason why his license should not be cancelled.
Hendricks has been conducting a soft drink place at 368 North Front street.
Marshal Carter said there had been many complaints about the place, alleging shaking dice for money, etc. He said that the proprietor kept the back door locked and the glass stained so that the officers could not watch the occupants. If the officers went through the front door, they were always tipped off. The last time he was there, he said, a bunch of men were hurriedly pocketing funds that had been on the table evidently as “stakes.”
Hendricks has had the place open but a comparatively short time and his stock of soft drinks, etc., is said to be very small.
1972
Scovilles retire after 42 years
Pete Scoville and his wife, Patsy, have retired from the bakery business after 34 eventful years in the Bay Area and a career for Pete that spans 42 years.
Scoville sold his Coos Bay business to Gene Witt of North Bend who “followed his father’s footsteps” and has been in the business 28 years, 12 of them in North Bend at Pony Village where he operated Sugar ‘N Spice Bakery.
Witt, new owner of the Kream Krust Bakery, 367 W. Anderson, said he “intends to give the same time service Pete has given over the years.” He plans a grand opening June 23-24.
Witt is assisted by his wife, June, and daughter, Sharon, and head banker Jim Scoville, who has worked at the firm the past 15 years. Witt moved to North Bend in 1960 to open the Sugar ‘N Spice Bakery after managing a supermarket bakery in Spokane. His father was a baker at Yakima, Wash., for 20 years.
Scoville, who opened his first bakery in Coos Bay Dec. 6, 1938, said he will help take care of the building and property and spend more time on his 100-acre ranch east of Newport, where portions of the movie “Sometimes A Great Notion” were filmed. He said he may do some traveling, but “right now I have a lot of yardwork to do,” and commented, “There’s lots of good fishing and hunting at the ranch site. It’s on the Yaquina River.”
New smoking rules at SWOCC
What’s good for the goose is not necessarily good for the gander as it relates to the newly adopted smoking regulations on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus.
Board of directors of the community college Tuesday night approved a resolution limiting smoking on campus to certain designated areas.
However, after a debate that lasted over 40 minutes, the board excluded itself from the policy and board members will continue to smoke at regular board meetings in Tioga Hall.
The resolution reads: The board of education hearby directs the president of the college to establish rules, regulations, and procedures to implement its policy on limitation of the smoking of tobacco which should provide for a prohibition of smoking in confined areas such as classrooms, lectures, concerts and similar public gatherings.
McKay comes to terms with SF Giants
After three days of negotiations, 18-year-old Jeff McKay of Coos Bay and the San Francisco Giants came to terms Tuesday with McKay signing a contract for a “substantial bonus.”
Terms of the pact were not disclosed.
“I’m very happy about it,” said the former Marshfield High pitcher who was signed by Dick Wilson, manager of the Giant’s Great Falls, Mont., club in the Pioneer League where McKay will be assigned.
McKay, who spent the past year at Treasure Valley Community College where he notched a 5-2 won-loss record with a 3.05 earned run average, flies out of the Bay Area Saturday for the Giants’ minor league training camp in Casa Grande, Ariz., from there, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander will leave June 23 for Great Falls.
“I give myself five years to make it with San Francisco,” the son of the Les McKays said of his goal in the Giants organization.
Jeff was the first Oregon baseball player drafted in the secondary phase of the Major League Summer Draft last week when he was taken in the second round by San Francisco. Earlier this year, Baltimore of the American League selected him in the Winter Draft, but neither he nor the Orioles could reach accord on a contract, thus leaving him open in the summer selections.
McKay, who played baseball in three Coos Bay programs — Babe Ruth, high school and American Legion, credits three Coos Bay men as “being influential and largely responsible” for his being prepared to enter professional baseball.
The three are Chet Haliski, his Babe Ruth and Marshfield High mentor; Bill McKenna, manager of the Coos Bay Post 17 American Legion squad and Curly Leininger, past commissioner of Area 4 American Legion district and current general manager of the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics of the Class A Northwest League.
2002
This athlete’s talent is on cue
BANDON — Don’t call her a pool shark.
Joanne Crowell, the winner of the Northwest Women’s Pool Association tournament, prefers to be called a cueist.
Once the sport of kings, pool should be seen as more than a way to pass the time while drinking beer. Crowell said it should be elevated and respected for the challenging game it is.
Crowell, 40, swept the No. 2 tour stop of the NWPA tournament in April at Q-Street Billiards in Springfield without any match losses. Her wins made her the first-place champion, winner of $529 and paid her entry into a Women’s Professional Billiards Association Midwest Classic tournament in August in Illinois.
There, depending on how well she does, Crowell may have the chance to compete with the likes of professionals Allison Fisher, Jeanette Lee and Karen Corr.
Crowell, a Bandon resident who moved to Eugene in May to be closer to tournament opportunities, learned the sport in 1990 from her sister, who also competes. To keep her back straight and thus her stroke, Crowell’s sister made her balance a 5-inch thick Webster’s Dictionary on her back while practicing shots.
“She made me practice on the kitchen table,” said the short-haired brunette with dark, twinkling eyes. “She wanted me to learn the basic fundamentals and not to learn a lot of bad habits.”
Sharks win team tournament
The Boys & Girls Club junior tennis team, the Bay Area Sharks, journeyed to the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Roseburg for two USTA Junior Team competitions on Saturday, June 8, and came back with a team title. Joining the Sharks were the Grants Pass Deuces, Medford Aces and the Umpqua Giants.
The roster for the Sharks included Cara and Cody Cromwell, North Bend; Cody Ferguson, North Bend’ Jon Massie, Coos Bay; Cody Millican, Coos Bay; and Nicole Zyta, Coos Bay.
No clowning around in cancer fight
North Bend man makes Relay for Life volunteering a full-time avocation
At first, Steve Humphrey was just clowning around at the Coos Bay-North Bend Relay for Life.
Then, he was a team captain.
For the past three years, he has been the chairman for the event, the largest annual fund-raiser for the American Cancer Society.
In the eight years since the relay was first held on the South Coast, few people have been involved as much as Humphrey.
He estimates he has spent about 500 hours a year as chairperson working specifically on the relay. Next year, he hopes to expand his role to a state level as a trainer.
All the work is volunteer.
“I’m a glutton for punishment,” he said with a chuckle.
But Humphrey, who works as an emergency medical technician and dispatcher for Bay Cities Ambulance, also knows the value of the relay, which raises money for cancer research, prevention and education programs.
“At this rate, one of every three Americans will have cancer in their lifetimes,” Humphrey said. “What we are doing is an insurance policy for the future.”
