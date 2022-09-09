This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922
Umpqua harbor prospects good
People pleased after visit of army engineers
Officials look over the harbor and give encouragement as to the prospects
The people of Reedsport and Gardiner were pleased with the result of the recent visit of the army engineers, Col. Schultz and Major Mayo.
“This is the first time that the army engineers who are newly appointed have had an opportunity to visit this section of the state and view the conditions of the Lower Umpqua river and the feasibility of making this one of the best harbors on the coast.
The gentlemen were surprised at the volume of water and the tidal area of the Lower Umpqua river and appeared to be very much interested in the proposed development of the harbor and the completion of the north jetty.
The question of locating and dredging a channel through the shoals that to a great degree obstructs the navigation of vessels which draw over sixteen feet of water between this point and the bar were to some extent discussed. This will be solely a matter for the engineers themselves to be decided upon in the future. At the present the government engineers are interested only in the finishing of the construction of the north jetty.
Bandon team is county champion
Bandon wins all the final games from Marshfield
Local players make a bad showing and Bandon men simply outclass them
The Bandon baseball team is the champion of Coos county. Bandon and Marshfield played off for three games to decide the championship. Marshfield went to pieces and did not make a good showing at all. The game at Bandon Sunday resulted in a victory for Bandon with a score of 8 to 1. Willis pitched for Marshfield, and Hayes and Keene both made home runs off of him.
In the two games at North Bend Sunday, there was nothing to it. Bandon won the second game with a score of 10 to 1. This game gave them the championship but another game was played to entertain the spectators, but Marshfield could not pick up any. Bandon simply outplayed them.
In the two games, about $750 was taken in. This is to be divided between the players, 60 per cent going to Bandon and 40 per cent to Marshfield.
There was not much money changing hands on the games as the betting was light.
Big increase in the city schools
Enrollment greater by 96 than last year
The enrollment in the Marshfield schools on the opening day of the fall term yesterday shows a big increase which indicated that many new families have taken up their residence in the city.
The total enrollment in both the high school and grades this year is 910 as compared to 814 at the end of the first week last year, showing an increase of 96 in the city.
The total in the high school this year is 269 while last year the total at the end of the first month was 220.
Superintendent Howard says that likely 50 will enter the high school during the midyear term so that the total enrollment will likely be 300.
The increase this year is probably greater than shown in Marshfield at any previous time. There was a big increase at the opening of school in 1920 compared to 1919 but this was true all over the country. This year the increase seems to be entirely due to local conditions.
50 YEARS — 1972
Mass arrest in Coos, 22 held on drug charges
COQUILLE — Twenty-two persons were being held today in the Coos County jail following their arrest Labor Day on separate charges of criminal activity in drugs.
A total of 60 law enforcement officers and police reserves staged an early morning raid at Elkhorn Ranch on the Millicoma River about 20 miles northwest of Allegany.
A Coos County Sheriff’s report released early today said more than 10 carloads of police descended on the Elkhorn Ranch encampment about 6:40 a.m. Monday. Reports of a massive “party” at the ranch alerted police.
An estimated 150 persons were surrounded by police. All were found sleeping in bedrolls or sleeping bags, according to the sheriff’s report. The 60 law enforcement personnel staging the raid included uniformed city police from the Bay Area, members of the Coos Interagency Narcotic Team and members of a shore patrol unit from the destroyer USS McKenzie.
Prefontaine qualifies in 5,000
MUNICH (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine, America’s hope for a gold medal in the 5,000 meters, ran a good race today but was content to settle for second in a trial heat behind Emiel Puttemans of Belgium, who set an Olympic record.
Puttemans overtook Prefontaine on the final lap and set a new Olympic record of 13:31.9 for the distance.
Prefontaine, a communications student at the University of Oregon, was timed in 13:32.6 to also qualify for the final Sunday.
20 YEARS — 2002
Local lifters qualify for world meet
Three Bay Area men placed well at the recent North American Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Portland.
Knute Matthews, competing in Class 1 at 174 pounds, finished second in the bench press. Matthews lifted 285 pounds in the event.
Garrette Langmead, competing in Class 1 at 144 pounds, won both the bench press (254.5 pounds) and dead lift (430 pounds) and set a state record in the latter competition. He also was named best lifter for the light weights in the deadlift (lifters under 200 pounds).
Cheek took first place in the dead lift in the 210-pound division of the Master III Class with a best of 450 pounds.
Close to 400 people competed in the three-day event.
All three men qualified for the WABDL (World Association Bench Deadlift) World Bench Press and Deadlift Championship, which will be Nov. 14-18 at Reno, Nev.
United Way invests ‘sweat equity’ in MP senior center
MYRTLE POINT — With a few gallons of paint and a day’s worth of sweat equity, the South Coast United Way added a shiny white brilliance to the Myrtle Point Senior Citizens Center the only way it could afford to — with elbow grease.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
