This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1923
Wants to make movie picture
Film company may use this locality
Management writes to chamber of commerce asking about scenery of Coos Bay
Secretary Spaulding of the Marshfield chamber of commerce has received a letter from R.C. Bruce of the Educational Film company making inquiry about his locality with a view of taking a moving picture here. The writer states that he would like to film a play in this locality and asks if there are beaches and rocky cliffs along the ocean which could be used for background and if there is a lighthouse near which would make good pictures.
This locality has the kind of scenery the picture man seems to want and Mr. Spaulding is notifying him to that effect.
New orchestra comes to city
Western Serenaders open with baseball benefit
Six able musicians assembled under Robert Donnelly
The Western Serenaders, a new orchestra in the Coos Bay field, will make their initial appearance at the Marshfield Fireman’s pavilion on Thursday evening with a benefit for the Marshfield baseball club. All profit from the dance will go to the ball team.
The new orchestra is under the direction of Robert Donnelly, violinist and one of the best dance orchestra directors in the northwest.
Others in the orchestra are:
Robert McCreary, trap drummer, who is a dance music star.
E.W. Moulton, clarinet and saxophone, a star in the reed family.
Chas. Rozen, trumpet player, who formerly played the cornet with Wagner’s band at Seattle.
E.W. Christenson, trombone, who is a wonder with that instrument.
1973
Coos cities see no water shortage in summer
It appears that the domestic water supply in Southwestern Oregon cities will be ample this summer, although this is one of the driest years experienced in the area for a long time.
The World surveyed Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board and the cities of Coquille, Myrtle Point and Powers Monday and found that, in most instances, water will be available in sufficient quantities and that it is expected to be of good quality.
This is true although there has been a dramatic drop in rainfall in the winter, when ground supplies usually are replenished on the coast.
There has been a 30 per cent drop in rain this winter and spring.
Gasoline supply shortage may get worse by summer
Supplies of gasoline, already shorter than expected, have grown even shorter in recent weeks and gasoline dealers from coast to coast are feeling the pinch. The situation is expected to get even worse during the summer.
Some stations are already rationing supplies to customers. The government’s voluntary program to keep supplies to independents is not working. Many independents have shut down. Stations are seeing supplies limited, or even cut back, and are closing earlier. Governmental agencies are having trouble lining up firm longterm contracts to replace expiring contracts.
Two major oil companies have imposed 10-gallon limits on gasoline on certain stations along turnpikes in the East, thus starting de facto gasoline rationing. Other states have reported concern about critical gasoline shortages during the tourist season.
In Portland, Ore., some station owners and independents are complaining that the gasoline shortage is a “hoax” in an effort to drive prices up. Industry spokesmen, however, have repeatedly denied they are hoarding supplies.
2003
Poll indicates Oregonians are pessimistic about economy
PORTLAND (AP) — Nearly two out of three Oregonians are unhappy about the direction the state is headed as the Legislature struggles to balance the budget, according to a new poll.
The response “cut across every segment of the population — I have not seen such a pessimistic response from Oregonians,” said pollster Mike Riley, whose firm, Riley Research Associates, conducted the survey for KGW-TV.
The results were released after a quarterly state economic forecast was announced in Salem, estimating that revenue will decline by another $690 million for the 2003-05 budget period.
“In the past there have been significant numbers of Oregonians saying the state’s going in the wrong direction but nowhere near such a majority,” Riley said.
