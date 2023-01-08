This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1923
Million dollars spent on a film
“Orphans of the Storm” is a great picture — producers went to heavy expense in bringing together properties needed
A million dollar outlay for a production at the D.W. Griffith studio is no longer a novelty. Hence, nothing about the cost of his 1922 picture, “Orphans of the Storm,” is considered of unusual public interest. But here are some of the things that indicate the magnitude of the film, which will be seen in Marshfield at the Noble theatre Monday and Tuesday.
The reproduction of old Paris, which serves as the background for the titanic turmoil of the revolution scenes, covers fourteen acres. This is the largest studio set ever constructed.
Twenty-six tons of properties were imported from France to provide detail for the picture.
More than 306,000 feet of lumber was used in building the scenery.
There were 300 tons of paving stones laid to give the streets the proper touch of realism.
With brush or with pneumatic spray, ninety barrels of paint were spread over the setting.
For further realism, 4000 panes of glass were put into the windows facing the street of the play metropolis.
Says Marshfield a coming city
Declared to be one of the three best in the state
Bend and Vernonia are the other two according to newspaper of the later place
Marshfield is one of the three coming cities of Oregon, according to the Vernonia Eagle, published in Columbia County. The paper containes the following editorial which takes a very cheerful view of the outlook:
“In three months the best three cities in Oregon, considering size, will be Marshfield, Bend and Vernonia. This is not the prediction of the Eagle. It is told by men who should know. Men who are aware of the industrial activities of the northwest.
“Marshfield, Bend and Vernonia, and the greatest of these is Vernonia. Greatest in that we have the best and most convenient location. The big men who keep tab say the hum and business activities will make these cities real cities.
“It is up to us to take care of it.”
50 YEARS — 1973
Record cold recorded in Bay Area in 1972
Breaks old mark set in January of 1930
Freezing weather in December set a new low temperature record in the Bay Area as the year of 1972 drew to an end.
A new all-time low of 15 degrees was registered Dec. 8, breaking the previous record of 16 on Jan. 11, 1930.
High for the year was an 86 degrees recorded Oct. 7. All-time high temperature was a scorching 100 degrees recorded June 24, 1925, according to records at the U.S. Department of Commerce Weather Bureau Office in Portland.
The new low reading was slightly below the previous December record low of 17, recorded Dec. 9, 1932.
Total precipitation for the year was 58.81 inches, below the average of 63.44 over the past 73 years and far less than last year’s 79.29 inches
Blistering attack in Coquille
COQUILLE — The new city council was sworn into office this week and faced a blistering attack concerning a multi-unit housing project which is being built in an otherwise single-family residential area on Grape Street.
Residents on the street are alarmed that the unit is going in. They cited traffic problems as their principal objection, although they also are concerned with the resulting change in the street’s character.
Coquille city law is broad in interpreting residential zoning. Any residence, limited to two stories high, can be built in a residential zone. Residents appealed unsuccessfully to the planning commission for a reversal of the building approval on grape Street.
20 YEARS — 2003
Huntley reaches top of rankings
Coquille graduate Chris Huntley, a senior at Southern Oregon University, is the top-ranked wrestler in the NAIA rankings at 165 pounds.
Huntley, who was a state champion and Academic All-American at Coquille, is 5-2 on the season for Southern Oregon. The Raiders are ranked sixth in the nation.
Study: Loggers cut from ‘90s high-tech boom
PORTLAND (AP) — Those who assumed timber employees put out of work in the 1990s would find jobs elsewhere in Oregon’s then-booming economy were mostly wrong, a new study says.
Researchers mining a decade’s worth of obscure state employment records followed thousands of loggers, sawmill workers and others as timber cutting declined in the 1990s.
More than half the 60,000 workers who held jobs in the wood products industry at the start of the decade had left it by 1998.
And almost half of those who left disappeared from work rolls altogether, probably moving to another state, retiring or going unemployed.
Roughly 18,000 of the workers who left the field found a job in Oregon. But of them, nearly half took jobs in service and retail businesses, ending up with lower wages than they had earned almost 10 years before.
