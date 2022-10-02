This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922
Bridge in way of moving logs
Peculiar condition exists on the north fork
If freshet brings logs down the bridge will go — if logs can’t be moved loss is great
A peculiar and somewhat unfortunate condition exists on the north fork of the Coquille river and it may result in the loss of a railroad bridge or heavy loss to logging operators.
The Southern Pacific is building a railroad bridge across the north fork. There is a temporary bridge made on piling. Above the bridge in the low water is being held a quantity of logs valued at $150,000. They are owned by Geo. Chaney and others.
A freshet is expected at any time. Some of the logs can be held but there are enough which are loose that they would be carried down by a freshet and would cause the temporary bridge to be washed away. The force of the logs would be too much for the bridge to withstand.
ON the other hand if the logs cannot all be brought down on a freshet they might have to be held for a long time which would entail great loss to the owners as they would not be able to get them to market and get their money out of the logs.
In the meantime the Southern Pacific is hastening the work in the hopes of getting it through and the temporary bridge out of the way in time to avoid disaster to either the railroad or misfortune to the logging operators.
Says county is alive with germs
New county physician sees danger of typhoid
Has some restaurant help removed because they have infectious diseases
The executive committee of the Coos County Public Health Association had a meeting yesterday afternoon at the Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Henry W. Irwin of Coquille was the principal speaker on the program. He stated that before making his trips throughout this county he had never seen such breeding places for typhoid fever germs; that the county was alive with germs. He spoke of the bad sewage systems throughout the county and said they should be remedied.
50 YEARS — 1972
Kiefer paces Bandon’s Cranberry Bowl victory
Junior quarterback Heimer Kiefer passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead Bandon to a 20-8 triumph over Toledo in the 26th annual Cranberry Bowl football clash at Bandon.
The victory was the first win in three tries for the Bengals this season, and upped their Cranberry Bowl record to 23 wins against two setbacks and a tie.
In the opening quarter, Keifer hooked up with receiver Jim Titus for a 17-yard scoring pass and Titus’ subsequent placement brought Bandon a 7-0 lead.
Keifer fired his second touchdown aerial in the second panel with Willie Shindler on the receiving end of a 29-yarder that gave the Tigers a 13-0 halftime bulge.
New Oregon marriage age being considered
At 16 with consent
SALEM (UPI) — The 1973 legislature will be asked to change the minimum age for marriage to 16 years for both boys and girls with parental consent and 18 years for both without consent.
Under existing statutes, girls can marry at age 15 with parental consent while boys must be 18. To marry without consent, under present law, the girl must be 18 and the boy 21.
The change is being proposed by the 11-member Juvenile Code Revision Commission which this past weekend completed the task assigned to the panel following the close of the 1971 legislature.
20 YEARS — 2002
Flora, Reis race to wins in fall Pre for Kids run
Bo Flora and Amber Reis raced to the individual titles in last Sunday’s Fall Pre for Kids road run in Coos Bay.
The 3-mile race, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, drew a total of 99 runners ranging in grades from kindergarten to eighth.
Flora, an eighth-grader from Coos Bay, covered the course in 17 minutes and 36 seconds. He finished 11 seconds in front of Spenser Lynass, a seventh-grader from North Bend.
Seventh-grader Amber Reis was the first girl to cross the finish line, with a time of 22:29. Seventh-grader Erika Schultz was 17 seconds back.
Gymnasts capture first place at meet
Two gymnasts from Gymnastics Plus won the all-around first place in their division at the Back to School Meet at the National Academy of Artistic Gymnastics in Springfield on Saturday.
Laura Vincent, competing in the Level 6 Junior division, had an all-around score of 33.35 to win her division and also won the beam (8.55) and floor (8.9). She finished third in the bars (7.7) and fourth in the vault (8.2).
Shaelee Iparraguirre, competing in the Level 4 Child division, had an all-around score of 33.85 to win the division and also won the floor (9.0) and bars (7.7). Iparraguirre was second on the beam (8.65) and fourth on the vault (8.5).
Mareyna Karlin won the vault in the Level 4 Child division with a mark of 8.55 and Kelsey Stevenson was second in the same event in the Level 5 Senior division with a 9.0. Karlin (30.9) and Stevenson (32.6) finished third in their respective all-around competitions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In