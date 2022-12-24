This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1922
Two cougars are seen near school
R. Lyle reports large varmints in city limits
Saw them on South Tenth Street bridge within two blocks of high school
R. Lyle, who lives on South Twelfth street, reported today that he had seen two large cougars at the end of the South Tenth street bridge, about two blocks west of Marshfield high school.
It was about 9:30 o’clock and he was walking down across the street. The animals detected him before he saw them but they did not appear to be badly frightened. They trotted off into the brush west of the high school building.
Mr. Lyle said they were as large as good-sized dogs. He said that families should be warned as cougars will attack a person and he feared that a child might be the victim of them.
Ask increase in phone rates
Coos & Curry Co. file request for advance
Business phones to cost $1 per month more — say improvements necessitate it
The Coos & Curry Telephone Co. announces it has filed a request with the Oregon Public Service commission for an increase in rates which they state is necessary to meet the cost of improvements made.
The proposed increase is $1 per month on business telephones and fifty cents per month on one and two-party residence phones and 25 cents per month on four-party residence lines.
Manager E.W. Gates yesterday issued the following statement in connection with the matter:
“Many improvements are proposed for 1923 on Coos Bay by the Coos and Curry Telephone Company. Additional cables in Marshfield and North Bend and more trunking facilities between the two towns are necessary and it is proposed to spend $16,000 on this improvement. They are also planning to install a new semi-automatic switchboard at North Bend at a cost of about $15,000.
“This proposed board will have all the automatic features of the Marshfield switchboard including automatic ringing, keyless listening, secrecy service, instantaneous recall, etc. It is also planned to change the telephones to harmonic ringing where by four parties or more may be called on a line without disturbing the other bells. There have been many favorable comments made on this progressive move.
50 YEARS — 1972
Baby sharks raised by students at Marshfield
Students in the Marshfield High School oceanography class helped rescue several baby sharks after the dying mother was donated by a commercial fisherman for class study.
Fishermen in the area often contribute specimens to the class for dissection, but usually at the end of a long fishing trip when the fish are dead, according to class instructor George Tinker.
But in this case, the fisherman returned to harbor and the small dogfish shark was still alive, though barely. She was ready to give birth to what turned out to be about a dozen babies, or pups.
The students kept four or five for the salt water aquarium to see how long the young sharks could be kept alive and to study their habits.
Most of the sharks are captured in fishing nets about this time of year and most females are pregnant, he said, with their pups in varying stages of development.
Sharks all give live birth, Tinker said, as do baby perch.
Evacuations on Oregon’s coast
Another storm front
By United Press International
Flood waters covered roads and forced evacuation of about a dozen persons along the Oregon Coast Thursday but by this morning the water was receding and all major routes were open.
The National Weather Service posted high tide and storm warnings, however, as another Pacific front approached Oregon.
In Eastern Oregon high winds blew down timber around John Day, blocking several side roads. U.S. 26 was blocked by a slide at Picture Gorge near its junction with Oregon 19 about 30 miles west of John Day, Oregon State Police reported.
The Washington coast was harder hit than Oregon by the heavy rains as most Washington rivers west of the Cascades neared or passed flood stage and high tides broke a levee on the Chehalis River south of Aberdeen. The Army Corps of Engineers declared Western Washington a flood flight area.
In Oregon, the corps alerted flood fighting teams in Portland, Eugene, Albany, Corvallis and Salem.
Most serious flooding in Oregon Thursday was in Tillamook County where U.S. Highway 101 and State Highway 6 were closed for several hours by thigh-deep waters.
20 YEARS — 2002
Carissa owners seek mistrial
COQUILLE — As much as state officials might wish the New Carissa’s stern would go away, it hasn’t.
Not only is the nuisance still rusting in the surf off Coos Bay’s North Spit, the attorneys for the ship’s owner are bedeviling the state’s lawyers in court. Their actions follow the six-week trial that ended Nov. 25, when a Coos County jury entered a judgment against the grounded wood chip freighter’s owners and operators. Jurors awarded the state $25 in damages and ordered the state to remove the remaining shipwreck that’s been mired in sand since February 1999.
Attorneys representing the Taiheiyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. And its subsidiaries have 30 days to appeal the November verdict, but in the meantime are demanding a new trial.
The motion filed earlier this month is a procedural step, not atypical in civil cases.
Resort drives for success
Expansion on the horizon
Construction: Bandon Dunes confirms plans to add a third, fourth golf courses at current site
BANDON — Let there be no more speculation. Officials at the Bandon Dunes golf resort this week confirmed that a third, inland 18-hole course will be built at the resort and that a fourth course also is in the works.
The first project, a woodlands course inland from the ocean, likely would open sometime in 2005. The second, to the north of the existing Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes courses, would probably be a links-style course similar to the first two, but that development likely will be pushed six or more years into the future.
Construction of both courses depends on a number of things, including the timeline of the resort’s majority owner Mike Keiser. It also requires the Coos County Commissioners approve a request by Keiser and his partners to have 925 acres, mostly consisting of forest land, added to the resort.
The plans for the resort’s expansion were announced Monday night during an open house at Bandon Dunes. That meeting, a chance for the public to see the concept, drew about 75 community members.
For golf fans, it was good news, indeed.
Golfers have speculated a third course would be developed at the resort because of the success of Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes.
Both existing courses have received extensive praise since their openings in 1999 (Bandon Dunes) and 2001 (Pacific Dunes). Each has been at the top of the list of new upscale courses and each is listed among the top 10 resort courses in the United States by at least one publication. Both are considered among the top 50 courses of any type in the United States and top 100 in the world by one magazine.
Looney finishes 21st at nationals
Myrtle Point student Lacy Looney finished 21st in her division at the Junior Olympic National Cross Country Championships in Carrollton Ga., last weekend.
Looney, a 13-year-old eighth-grader competing in the youth girls (13-14) division, was timed in 15:58 for the 4,000-meter race. The winner of the race ran 15:10.
Looney, who runs for the South Coast club Zephyrs, qualified for nationals by finishing second in the regional meet.
By finishing in the top 25 in the 268-runner field, she earned a chance to go to the award ceremony that night.
