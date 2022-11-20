This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1922
Girls fight at the ball grounds
Stage a performance not on regular program
Marshfield woman enters into the fray and takes hat from North Bend policeman
A disturbance occurred at the football grounds after the game Saturday. North Bend high school girls took a pennant from Marshfield girls, who reciprocated by seizing a megaphone decorated with North Bend’s colors. Chief of Police Bert Smith went over to quell the disturbance, and to settle matters he took the megaphone away from both factions and was about to return the Marshfield pennant to its owners when a Marshfield woman decided to take part in the scrimmage. She seized Chief Smith’s hat, without due care of his hair, and throwing the hat to the ground stamped on it.
Port of Coos Bay to enlarge dock
Decided to increase capacity to meet demands
Will reduce charges for handling lumber to go foreign and to east coast
The Port of Coos Bay has decided to build more dock. The manager was authorized by the port commissioners to go ahead with an addition to the present dock as it is expected to handle more lumber.
The port also considered the reducing of the rates charged on dock handling for lumber destined to the east coast or foreign.
The budget was discussed and will be taken up at a meeting to be held this week.
Coos Bay gets first locomotive
Initial one built by a western manufacturer
Made by Willamette Iron & Steel Co. and goes to the Coos Bay Lumber Yard
PORTLAND — Construction of the first locomotive ever built in the west has been completed by the Willamette Iron & Steel Company and delivery was made this week to the Coos Bay Lumber Company, which will operate it on its Coos county logging road.
The locomotive is of the three-cylinder side-gear type and is the first of a number of engines of similar type to be built during 1923. The company, according to A.G. Labbe, president, intends to produce one engine per month, beginning in January. Orders have been received from the Monroe Logging Company, the Beaver Creek Logging Company and the Edward Rutledge Timber Company.
This locomotive was produced in response to a demand from loggers for the construction of motive power nearer operations. The first locomotive has been tested and has proved so satisfactory that the Willamette company is planning the construction of an additional plant with facilities to be devoted to engine construction.
All of the important parts of the locomotive were built in the Willamette shops.
The new locomotive is of the vertical type, capable of 900 horsepower. Valve driven mechanism has been used. It weighs approximately 180,000 pounds. It has soil-burner equipment, but is so designed that substitution of other fuel will be possible.
50 YEARS — 1972
Packwood announces CB funds
Matching federal funds for construction of two new tennis courts in Coos Bay and repairs on another have been approved by the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, according to word from Sen. Robert Packwood, R-Oregon.
The project involves constructing two new tennis courts at Mingus Park of reinforced concrete, acrylic surface and fences to replace the old ones on 10th Street. In addition, the two existing courts on the north end of Mingus Park will be resurfaced with concrete and acrylic surface.
Total cost is estimated at $22,232, with the federal funds paying one-half. Work will begin immediately on drainage at the 10th Street site and will proceed as weather permits.
Track club forms, sets Sunset Bay road run
A “Road Run” beginning at Sunset Bay and routed northward towards Charleston has been set for Saturday, Dec. 3, by the infant South Coast Track Club which began organization this past week.
Mike Hodges, track coach at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay and a spokesman for the group, said the run, which is open to men and women of all ages, was scheduled "to see if there really is enough interest in this and towards the forming of the track club.”
There will be three basic courses: a one-mile distance for elementary-aged youngsters and three- and six-mile lengths as a matter of choice for all other entrants.
Entry fee will be 25 cents at Sunset Bay Park on the day of the run, and awards will be given to all finishers. The run begins at 1:30 p.m., and the other divisions include junior high high school, Open, over 25, over 35 and over 45.
20 YEARS — 2002
Jury says move it!
Verdict: Ship’s owners to pay Oregon $25 million to remove rusting remains of New Carissa
COQUILLE — After entering a $25 million judgment against the owner and operators of the New Carissa, jurors Wednesday left the Coos County courthouse and entered a parting statement to the state: Now that you have the money, get the wreck off our beach.
Ending a six-week trial, 10 women and two men deliberated for about six hours before finding that negligence on the part of New Carissa’s crew caused the grounding of the 639-foot freighter and ordered the remaining hull removed. Jurors could have awarded the state as much as $334 million if they found the damages to the beach are permanent, but opted instead to enter the smaller amount for temporary damages and restoration to the beach.
“The way I interpreted the ruling is, it meant that if we awarded permanent damages it gave (the state) the out not to remove it,” said juror Cindy Jorgensen after leaving the courtroom. “We wanted to send the message to get this thing off the beach.”
Ten of the 12 jurors agreed with the state that Capt. Benjamin Morgado was negligent and failed to heed proper safety warnings when he chose to anchor off the North Spit in a February 1999 storm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In