This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1923
Loganberry Week is to be heldh
The North Bend chamber of commerce at its luncheon tomorrow noon will discuss putting on a “Loganberry Week,” when the ladies of Kentuck inlet will conduct a demonstration of the uses of these berries for canning and preserving. It is hoped through this medium to get each family in North Bend to use t least one crate of loganberries. This will help to market the berries which farmers in Coos county are raising. There are more loganberries than are adequate to the usual demand, and the strawberry crop is proportionally short.
It is hoped to entertain Chas. S. Fee of San Francisco, John M. Scott of Portland, I.T. Sparks of Eugene, Southern Pacific company officials who are expected tomorrow.
-----------------------------
Output of mill sets new record for lumber plant
Coos Bay Lumber Co. will now cut average of 800,000 feet every 8 hours
New remanufacturing plant has been started
Big improvements have been made to increase this capacity about 40 per cent
Power all electricity
Power plant has also been improved and the power is 100 per cent greater
Improvements have been made in the local plant of Coos Bay Lumber company which will greatly increase the output. Some of these improvements are completed and others are nearing completion.
With the improvements and additions the output of the plant will be increased about 40 per cent, and 60 or more additional men will be given employment.
The company will operate 8 hours a day. The two mills will turn out on the average 800,000 feet of lumber in eight hours. Some days the output will reach 1,000,000 feet, according to the nature of the lumber cut.
1973
Pre ends his collegiate career in win
BATON ROUGE, La. (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine finished his collegiate running career Saturday by setting another record to add to his long collection and winning an NCAA event an unprecedented fourth time.
Pre, the super Duck, led Oregon to a second place finish in the NCAA track and field championships.
The Ducks had 31 points behind winner UCLA’s 56. Oregon State finished with 12.
Prefontaine won the three mile for the fourth straight year with a time of 13:05.3, breaking the 13:20.1 standard he set in 1971.
Prefontaine, in a post race interview with Erich Segal, author and distance runner, said he hopes to brake a world record in one of the distances this year.
Oregon also got a first place from Mac Wilkins in the discus. Wilkins missed his goal of an NCAA record but heaved the plate 203-11, nearly 14 feet farther than second place finisher Ken Stadel of Rice. Wilkins had placed third in the shot put earlier.
Oregon State’s defending champion, high jumper Tom Woods had to settle for second place when Reynoldo Brown of California Poly had fewer misses. Both went 7-4, breaking the NCAA record of 7-3 ¼ set by Woods last year.
-----------------------------
Nation’s worst inflation in 22 years eases
Food price increases slow; costs still up
WASHINGTON (UPI) — Meal prices fell and the rate increase in food prices generally slackened in May as the nation’s worse inflation in 22 years eased slightly, the government reported today.
The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said the cost of living still rose 0.6 per cent last month mainly because of higher prices for clothing, gasoline, used cars, household services and most foods.
But the BLS said the May increase was smaller than the price jumps in the three previous months — the highest three-month rise since 1951.
A further leveling off was expected as the result of the retail price freeze President Nixon ordered ast week for a maximum of 60 days.
The BLS said its Consumer Price Index (CPI) now stood 5.5 per cent above a year ago — more than twice the government’s 2.5 per cent price guideline. The May CPI did not reflect the price freeze but it did show the full impact of the meat price freeze ceilings Nixon ordered late in March as meat prices declined 0.1 per cent in May after rising 13.2 per cent during the previous four months.
2003
Youngsters hike to help Relay for Life event
COQUILLE — Lincoln Elementary School students took advantage of the hot weather Thursday afternoon to walk around a dusty track, raising money for cancer research.
“This is fun. We’re helping other people,” said 10-year-old Shaylee Kester as she took a big drink of water and resumed walking.
For the last couple of weeks, the school’s approximately 220 students have spent their spare time raising more than $2,000 for the Coquille-Myrtle Point Relay for Life event that will be held in late June. Thursday, the school held its own scaled-down version of the walk.
“We try to do something fun every year at the end of school,” said secretary Sherrie Russell.
Carrie Cook, the co-chairwoman for the Coquille-Myrtle Point relay, said this type of event gives the children a chance to give something back to the community and gain a better understanding of cancer.
“It’s a neat thing because they are raising money to help people they don’t know,” she added.
While she wasn’t sure how much money she raised, 10-year-old Ally Manley learned she was Lincoln’s top fund-raiser.
“It feels good helping out,” said the 10-year-old blonde fourth-grader.
-----------------------------
The case of the missing puffins
Where have all the puffins gone? It’s no rhetorical question.
Birdwatchers have been making phone calls, sending e-mails and just plain talking nonstop about the tufted puffins that breed, or used to, off Bandon’s Coquille Point.
This year, not one pair showed up on Elephant Rock, the big island that sits in the swirling, frothy surf right at the base of the well-known point south of town. Apparently, a pair of red foxes is to blame for having gobbled future year’s progeny.
“Almost all the birds that were breeding out there last year and the year before failed, because of the foxes,” said Roy Lowe who manages all of the wildlife refuges along the coast.
The foxes’ menu included eggs, chicks and likely parents of western gulls, pigeon guillemots, black oystercatchers, pelagic cormorants, the occasional double-crested cormorants and of course puffins.
-----------------------------
Stiegeler, Woods place at NCAA meet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marshfield graduate John Stiegeler finished his career for the University of Oregon by throwing his season best in the javelin to earn fourth place and All-American status.
Stiegeler’s throw of 241 feet, 5 inches, was a 13-foot best for this season. He won the NCAA title as a sophomore when the championships were held in Eugene, but had his season cut short by a serious knee injury last spring.
Brian Chaput of Pennsylvania won the title with a throw of 258-2.
Oregon junior Trevor Woods, meanwhile, finished in a tie for eighth in the pole vault.
Woods, who also graduated from Marshfield, cleared 16-10 ¾ on his opening attempt, but failed to get over 17-4 ½, finishing in a tie with three other vaulters.
Eric Eshbach of Nebraska cleared 17-10 ½ to win the event.
