This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1923
North Bend had 21 fire alarms
Annual report of department made to council
The yearly report of the North Bend fire department recently tendered to the city council shows a total of twelve regular meetings and forty-five drills held during the year 1922
The department responded to 21 fire alarms, and answered two out-of-town calls. One of these was the Marshfield waterfront fire, July 23, and the other was the Coquille fire, when the Baxter hotel burned.
The year’s cost for the city for fires was $277.00; for fires, meetings and drills, the total amount expended by the city was $845.00.
-------------------------------------
Action of house favors work for Coos Bay harbor
Representatives vote for total of $57,000,000 as recommended by engineers
Action is amendment to bill as presented
Vote is 152 in favor or raising to original sum and 44 against it
John D. Goss sends wire
The matter now goes to the senate before it is finally decided — looks good now for this locality
The lower house of congress has approved the Coos Bay harbor improvement by voting to raise the rivers and harbors appropriation to the original amount recommended by the army engineers. The following telegram was receive by the Port of Coos Bay from John D. Goss:
“Amendment to full amount of engineer’s estimate passed house 152 to 44.”
The house having raised the appropriation, it will now be up to the senate to at on the measure.
50 YEARS — 1973
Prefontaine just ‘floating along’
EUGENE (UPI) — “I’ve always had a lot of interest,’ said Steve Prefontaine. “I’m just taking more time for them.
Prefontaine, the University of Oregon’s long distance ace, who finished fourth in the 5,000 meters in the 1972 Olympics, will meet his first competition in the United States since the Olympics Jan. 20 in the Los Angeles Indoor meet. He turns 22 five days later.
“I’m kind of floating along,” he said. “I don’t have any goals. I’m just taking things as they come. I didn’t do much for two months. I went back into training Nov. 1, but haven’t been able to keep a regular program because I have all of a sudden become injury prone.”
These injuries have included tendonitis of the left knee, a foot bruise, pulled groin muscle and stretched calf muscle.
Pre will also compete in the Oregon Indoor Jan. 27 in Portland, but won’t be facing his arch rivals from the Olympics there. In Los Angeles he will get a re-match with gold medalist Lasse Viren of Finland, Emiel Puttemans of Belgium and Americans Marty Liquori and Frank Shorter in the two-mile.
-------------------------------------
Record shipments of wood products in ‘72
Port of Coos Bay
Record oversea shipments of wood products from the Port of Coos Bay was reported for 1972 with the forecast by Harbormaster Ernest W. Payne “much of this is going to continue.”
The largest volume increase was logs to Japan, up by 61,025,041 feet board measurement (fbm) over the previous year.
The figure represents a 40 per cent increase, Payne said, according to figures compiled for him by his assistant, Alec Whalen.
The total for logs was 194,585,609 fbm in 1972 compared to 13,560,548 fbm the previous year.
Payne said the increases are “mainly due to favorable economic conditions in Japan where housing is being brought up to relatively modern standards.” He expected further increases in lumber and other wood products also due to increased housing activity on the East Coast and in Europe.
Log export increases were also partially attributed to additional loading facilities developed at the port’s Dolphin Terminals Dock by Brady Hamilton Stevadores and put into service in mid-February 1972.
Also up in the port was the number of shiploads of cargo taken, from 324 to 372, with between 25-30 vessels loading in the port for the first time.
------------------------------------- .
Marshfield Sun Association to be formed; other plans revealed
Individuals interested in preserving the former Marshfield Sun building in Coos Bay agreed this week to push ahead with the formation of a Marshfield Sun Assn.
The Southwestern Oregon Press Club voted to sponsor the organizational work, according to club president John Mingus, who reported on the meeting. He was named temporary chairman of the association and Ida Kutch, temporary secretary.
The next meeting will be Feb. 1, said Mingus, and in the meantime “we will hammer out the non-profit corporate structure” with legal advice about setting up the association.
The Marshfield Sun began publication in February of 1891 and was printed weekly until 1944 by Jesse Luse, father of the present owner. It was the longest operated handset newspaper in Oregon.
20 YEARS — 2003
OSAA likely to reduce tournaments
Basketball: Committee proposal to cut tourneys to eight teams unpopular idea with area coaches
The Oregon state high school basketball tournaments for all classifications will likely be condensed to eight teams next year in an unpopular proposal that is purely economical.
Because of declining revenues from the state tournaments — a 44 percent drop-off in the past five years — the championship committee of the Oregon School Activities Association is recommending the changes, which likely will be adopted at the Feb. 3 meeting of the OSAA Executive Committee.
The boys and girls tournaments for the Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A currently are 16-team affairs that take place over five days. Under the committee’s recommendation, the tournaments will take just three days.
The number of teams making the state playoffs will not decrease, and actually will increase in Class 2A and Class 1A, but the number of teams making the final tournament will.
The committee has met six times since September to consider ways to improve revenue at the tournaments, which have seen a gradual drop-off over recent years. The last meeting was Monday, when the committee made its recommendation.
“The committee listened to public testimony and looked at every option,” said OSAA Assistant Director Brad Garrett.
The group likes the proposal because it will put more games on high-school campuses where OSAA doesn’t have to pay rent, unlike the tournament facilities, and the crowds are likely to be more involved in the game.
“The reality is fewer people visit the expensive venues,” Garrett said referring to the tournaments.
Those events still make money, though not nearly as much as they used to, which is a problem because the nonprofit OSAA uses money from the basketball tournaments and football playoffs to fund the championships for sports that don’t bring in revenue.
“There’s no two better events than the state wrestling tournament and the state track meet,” Garrett said. “Last year we packed 16,000 people into Hayward Field (for the Class 3A and 4A track meets) and that event lost money.
“Somebody’s got to pay for those.”
Still, most coaches oppose the proposal.
“I don’t like it at all,” said Coquille boys basketball coach Dan Cumberland. “I can see that they are trying to make money, but us small school districts are going to pay the price.”
Most coaches don’t like the proposal because it reduces the number of students who will get to experience the tournament.
“I’m like the old-school coaches,” said Myrtle Point girls coach Marty Stallard. “You take it down to eight and (only) half the kids get to go and enjoy it.
“I don’t like it — I understand why they are going to do it.”
-------------------------------------
Study: Loggers cut from ‘90s high-tech boom
PORTLAND (AP) — Those who assumed timber employees put out of work in the 1990s would find jobs elsewhere in Oregon’s then-booming economy were mostly wrong, a new study says.
Researchers mining a decade’s worth of obscure state employment records followed thousands of loggers, sawmill workers and others as timber cutting declined in the 1990s.
More than half the 60,000 workers who held jobs in the wood products industry at the start of the decade had left it by 1998.
And almost half of those who left disappeared from work rolls altogether, probably moving to another state, retiring or going unemployed.
Roughly 18,000 of the workers who left the field found a job in Oregon. But of them, nearly half took jobs in service and retail businesses, ending up with lower wages than they had earned almost 10 years before.
