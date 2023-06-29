This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
1922
Train service cut off today
Big slide occurs near Mapleton on Siuslaw river
Track is covered for a distance of 75 feet with earth and rock and steam ditcher used
Train service to the Bay is delayed today on account of a bad slide three miles this side of Mapleton on the Siuslaw river. The one due this morning and the one due this afternoon will not arrive until sometime this evening. It was thought this afternoon that the train would not get in before 7 p.m. at least an possibly not until later.
The slide occurred near a place where work has been done on the wagon road. The loosening of the dirt and the rain together probably caused the slide. Earth fell over the track for a distance of about 75 feet and to a depth of from five to seven feet. It was necessary to send the big steam ditcher, which was at work at Myrtle Point. It left here shortly after 10 a.m. and was expected that it would take the apparatus several hours to dig the tracks clear. Many rocks were mixed in the earth, which makes it difficult to handle.
The outgoing train left here at the usual hour and will be held at Cushman until the track is cleared.
Classes take up volley ball
Athletic club finds sport in game introduced
The largest class yet assembled was on hand Monday night at the Armory at the regular meeting of the Coos Bay Athletic Association. A scheduled volley ball game between the “Cooties” captained by George C. Huggins, and the “Snakes” captained by Dr. R.W. Morrow was won by the “Cooties” two games to one. The games were all close and considering the fact that only a very few of the players had ever played the game before, some good work was evidenced.
After the volley ball, two basket ball teams were formed and all the players given a chance to see what they could do. Starting Wednesday night, Director Routledge is going to begin a series of eliminations with a view of making up a strong team. There are several basketball ball teams being formed in the surrounding country and if a team of high enough calibre can be found outside games will be scheduled.
North Bend club will give play
Seventeen Music Club will present musical number
“An Evening in Bohemia” will be presented at Eckhoff hall December 14
The Seventeen Music Club of North Bend is planning an entertainment, “An Evening in Bohemia” which will be presented at the Eckhoff hall net Thursday evening, December 14.
The club had intended to stage this feature last spring, but the illness of members at that time made postponement necessary. Rehearsals were resumed with the fall meetings, and as the club has been strengthened by many new voices it promises to be better for the delay.
The entertainment is a gypsy fantasy, with a pretty setting and elaborate costuming. Gypsy choruses, songs and duets will be sung, and a group dance is included in the general program. About thirty women and girls are to take part.
Astoria business district wiped out with several million loss.
Twenty-six square blocks in heart of city burned in fire which started in restaurant about two o’clock this morning insurance about half.
Estimates of financial loss vary from four to fifteen million dollars
Norris Staples, President of Bank of Commerce, drops dead during excitement — principal buildings gone — fire spread in piling foundations
By Associated Press to Coos Bay Times
ASTORIA — The entire business district, comprising twenty-six square blocks, was wiped out by a fire which tarted shortly after 2 a.m. in a restaurant in the heart of the business district.
One life was lost, Norris Staples, an automobile dealer and president of the Bank of Commerce, dropping dead.
The financial loss is estimated all the way from four to fifteen million dollars.
At nine o’clock all the district between Astor street, at the river front, south to Exchange street and east and west between Eighth and Sixteenth streets was devastated.
Between Eleventh and Twelfth the fire penetrated as far as Franklin street.
Fire Chief Fosler said the fire got out of control because it burned beneath the buildings under the foundations on piling which had not been filled in when the city was built on piles, and he attributed the disaster to this fact.
Most of the buildings burned were frame, but the city’s substantial brick buildings also are gone.
1972
Peterson’s plant hit by fire at Charleston
During heavy storm
Fire of undetermined origin swept through a wing of the Peterson Seafoods Co. packing and processing plant in Charleston Tuesday night causing an estimated $150,000 damage.
Forty men from five agencies joined Charleston Rural Fire Protection District firefighters in battling the blaze which took two hours and 20 minutes before it was brought under control at 9:15 p.m. Flames shot 100 feet in the air.
Hampering the firefighters in trying to quell the blaze at Charleston’s largest processing plant were bad weather, including snow, hail and heavy winds. No one was injured.
Tom Peterson, owner of the plant, said today that some 40 workers of the 175 on his payroll will be temporarily laid off “until we can get the area rebuilt and working again.” The affected building housed the bottom fish processing room and some cold storage.
Cranberry growers in Coos, Curry reap $1 million crop; new record
COQUILLE — Cranberry growers in Coos and Curry counties reaped a $1 million-plus record crop this year, 40 per cent more than any previous year for the 825 acres of bogs in production.
And the quality and taste of the locally-grown berries, along with the color, are “the best in the world,” Coos County Extension Agent David Keir reported to the Coos County Commissioners Wednesday.
Keir said the 750 acres in Coos County produced a whopping 92,250 barrels this year while Curry’s 75 acres added approximately 9,000 barrels for a total of 101,250 barrels, some 40 per cent higher than the previous record.
“This is the best quality berry in 18 years,” Keir said, “and next year could be even better. The buds look good for next year and if the weather is favorable” production on existing acreage could increase.
Federal marketing regulations limit the amount of acreage in production, Keir told the commissioners. And the price per barrel, also set by federal rules, was $10.80 last year and should reach $11.50 or $12 this year.
SW Oregon economy ‘good’
Southwestern Oregon economy is good and employment was steady during November, according to the State Employment office manager in Coos Bay, Edward J. Konka, but there were not enough jobs created to meet the number of people looking for work, he said.
“Insured employment on the South Coast was third highest in the state in November,” Konka said. “This means that currently the South Coast is not the best place to look for work.”
However, actual claims for unemployment compensation decreased this November as compared to the number of claims in November of last year. Konka said this is partly due to better weather conditions this year.
2002
Tillamook trims Bandon cheese operations
Town’s longtime factory now a curd producer by name only
Label the same: While cheesemaking line closes, Central Coast company to leave its retail operation in Bandon
The Bandon Cheese Factory, a popular tourist stop for travelers and famous for its 2-pound bricks of cheddar, cheese curds and flavored cheeses, will no longer be producing Bandon cheese.
But the store will continue its retail operations, according to Christie Lincoln, communications director for the Tillamook County Creamery Association, which owns the Bandon Cheese Factory.
According to manager Brad Sinko, worker at the factory made the last vat of cheese on Nov. 29.
“We’ve shut down cheesemaking as of last Saturday,” Sinko said Wednesday.
The Tillamook County Creamery Association purchased the plant and retail operations in May 2000 from then-owners Joe Sinko and Leo Mottau, both of Bandon.
Lincoln said while cheesemaking has been discontinued in Bandon, it will continue in Tillamook.
Semipro football comes to Coquille
Raiders: Team from Roseburg relocates to more central location
Semiprofessional football is coming to the South Coast.
The Southwestern Oregon Raiders, a team for players in their post-high school years, will begin playing at Coquille High School early next year.
Though the season opener is still several months away, an organizational and informational meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coquille Community Building.
The Raiders have been a team for six years, based in Roseburg and called the Oregon Outlaws. The club was started by Winston resident and Douglas High School assistant coach Rob Castleman.
“He got it started because he loved playing football,” said Ron Wigington of Bandon, who has volunteered to coach the team. “When he got done with college, he wanted to keep playing.”
Castleman wanted to move the team to a more central location because several South Coast players were part of the squad. Coquille became the answer.
------------------------------------------------------
Schab inducted into judo honor society
Kurt Schab of the Southwestern Oregon Community College Judo Program has been inducted into the United States Judo Federation Honor Society.
Schab, 12, recently received notice of his membership in the honor society for the 2001-2002 academic year. The United States Judo Federation developed the honor society program to recognize full-time students participating in judo who maintain a grade-point average of 3.7 or greater for the entire academic year.
Schab is an eighth-grader at North Bend Middle School. He has been studying judo more than six years at Southwestern and is a regular member of the Judo Club’s team, which competes regionally in the Northwest.
Looney second in regional meet
Myrtle Point eighth-grader Lacy Looney finished second in the youth girls division at the Junior Olympics regional cross country meet at George, Wash., on Nov. 23.
Looney was among 27 athletes from the Zephyrs cross country team to compete in the meet. The club includes runners from Myrtle Point, Coquille, Langlois, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings.
Looney’s time of 14:04 for 4,000 meters was seven seconds behind the winner.
The top 20 individuals in each division earned trips to the national meet, to be held Dec. 14 in Georgia. Steven Sanders of Brookings was 10th in the midget boys race, with a time of 10:34 for 3,000 meters. Chris Platano of Myrtle Point was 14th in the youth boys 4,000-meter race with a time of 12:56.
Tedder PP&K champion
Kyle Tedder is a gamer.
The 10-year-old Coos Bay boy rose to the occasion over the weekend when he took first place at the regional championship for the Punt Pass & Kick competition held in Seattle.
Not only did Tedder top the field, the Millicoma Intermediate School student topped his own record.
His distances for throwing, punting and place kicking a football combined for 304 feet, shattering the boy’s old personal best of 258 feet.
Among those distances was a personal-record heave of 112 feet, 6 inches.
So far Tedder is second in the national competition. The top four competitors overall in each age group will advance to the national championships at the AFC championship game. Topping the national list so far is an athlete from the New England region who has a mark half an inch better than Tedder’s.
