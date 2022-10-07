This week in Coos County History

100 YEARS — 1922
Powerful drug is found on suspect
Sheriff Ellingsen and Deputy Malehorn get evidence
More goods are shipped here from Salem — O’Brien and others are silent
Deputy Sheriff Maleshorn, who was here from Coquille today, said that some further evidence against C.L. O’Brien and Theodore Pulliam and Hazel Pulliam, suspected of numerous robberies through the county, was coming in.
In O’Brien’s effects, a powerful crystal drug was found. It was claimed that by putting a few crystals in a small quantity of water and leaving it in a room a few minutes, every individual there would pass into a sound slumber so there was no danger of them awakening and molesting the pilfering.
Several boxes of goods which were shipped from here to Salem are expected to be sent back in a day or two and these may contain goods taken from here.
Three Coos Bay boys make team
Local high school strong on Oregon team
Chapman stars in game with Pacific University Saturday — Chapman and Byler
Three Coos Bay boys played with the Oregon team at Eugene Saturday when the Pacific University was defeated by a score of 27 to 0.
Harold Chapman, former Marshfield high school star, played quarterback and kicked several goals. Chapman starred on Oregon last year and made some of the best plays Saturday.
Raymond McKeown, who made the team last year, but played only part of the season owing to an injury to his knee, played left tackle Saturday.
Byler, of North Bend, played left guard. Much is expected of him this year, reports from Eugene state. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Byler.
Is first woman U.S. senator
Mrs. W.H. Felton of Georgia is named for place
Fills unexpired term of Senator Watson — Governor will be candidate at primaries
ATLANTA — Mrs. W. H. Felton of Cartersville, Georgia, became the first woman member of the United States Senate today when she was appointed by Governor Hardwick to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Senator Thomas E. Watson, until the people elect a replacement in November.
At the same time, Governor Hardwick announced his candidacy to succeed Watson who died last week. The primary is to be held October 17.
50 YEARS — 1972
‘Pre’ ran for gold
Saturday night’s testimonial dinner for Steve Prefontaine was exactly as it should have been … low key, with the opportunity for the people of Coos Bay to say “thanks for a job well done,” and for Steve to replay in kind, “thanks for your support.”
The Coos Bay Quarterback-sponsored event at the Timber Inn drew 120 persons who came ot pay their respects to the young man who represented the United States in the recent Olympic Games.
“I went to Munich not to run for a silver medal, not for a bronze, but for a gold medal,” the 21-year-old University of Oregon senior explained solemnly. Because he ran for a gold medal, he didn’t win any medal at all in Munich, instead finishing fourth against the best competition in the world for 5,000 meters.
“Those guys over there have a few tricks up their sleeves … I thought I had a few, but they really had ‘em,” Steve said in telling his story of the race.
“I tried to go out at 4 ½ laps, but I was cut off … I tried again at 300 yards, but somebody stepped in front of me … the same thing at 180 yards,” he said.
Early in the race, Steve nearly had a shoe ripped off and suffered a gash in his leg from a spike wound, and told the gathering, “I’ll carry that wound with me to Montreal in 1976.”
Coos Bay Mayor Wendell Pynch presented the Marshfield High School graduate with a “key” to the city, two commendations from the Coos Bay City Council and a “Prefontaine Way” sign similar to the ones placed at strategic points along Ocean Boulevard where Steve toiled many times during lonely workouts when in high school and home from Oregon.
Coos has no way to control ‘scavenging’ at county dump site
COQUILLE — Although some thought has been given to the problem and some complaints have been received, Coos County has no way to stop scavengers at the county’s dump site near Joe Ney Slough.
Commissioner Lonnie Van Elsberg said Tuesday some complaints have been received about the people who scour the county dump, looking for objects to recover. Van Elsberg said the complaints center mostly around scavengers picking over loads before they are dumped, or getting in the way of persons throwing garbage down into the dump.
The county sanitarian’s office told The World today in response to the question: Do you feel carting garbage from the county dump is sanitary? That, “Ideally people should not be allowed to pick through refuse at the dump sites, but there is practically no way to stop or control it.”
20 YEARS — 2002
New dates, days for Coos County Fair
A big change is being planned for the Coos County Fair next year.
The Coos County Fair Board has voted to make significant changes in the dates and days for the 2003 fair, according to Ron Crook, fair manager.
Crook said Tuesday the 2003 Coos County Fair will be held in July rather than the usual second week of August. Scheduled July 22-26, the fair also will begin on Tuesday and end on Saturday rather than starting on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
The fair, which has been held at the Coos County Fairgrounds in Myrtle Point since 1912, has been scheduled for the second week of August for at least the last 15 years, Crook said. It was rescheduled to avoid conflicts with the Douglas County Fair, which also is held the second week of August.
The change in run days was made to benefit the fair and participants.
“The advantages of the day change is it gives us five full days of fair rather than four and a half,” Crook said.
The fair has traditionally been open only until 5 p.m. on Sundays and after it closes, there’s a mad rush of people wanting to take down exhibits and animals, Crook explained.
“People are usually tired and it’s been frustrating for them,” he said. “And Sunday is usually a light day anyway.”
Saturday is traditionally the busiest day of the fair.
