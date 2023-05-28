This week in Coos County History

1923
Doctor advises spring cleaning
Health officer of county makes a statement
Dr. Irwin tells what the people should do to best preserve health of community
Dr. Henry D. Irwin, the county health officer, makes the following statement in which he appeals to the people to clean up their premises:
“Several of our Coos county towns are returning their attention to cleaning up and painting up. This movement is excellent and should be extended to the whole county. There is no better way to promote general healthfulness than by sunshine, fresh air and cleanliness. After the winter indoors everything within the house needs to be gotten out into the fresh air and sunshine. Dusty accumulations need to be removed and fresh paint or hot water and soap suds should be used on the inside woodwork. There is no place for germs in a spotless town.
“Not only indoors, but out of doors in the yard it is necessary for the health of the family that every accumulation or waste be removed and that the sunshine be given full opportunity to search out the corners. Ground where moisture and decay have been needs to be freshly spaded in order that fresh air may get at the waste and oxidize it, thus destroying both the decay and the foul odors which arise from it.
“Having cleaned indoors and out it is next necessary to decide how to prevent further accumulations of waste from forming. Before doing so let us review how such accumulations are injurious: First, even though they contain no disease or germs, we know that it is unhealthful to be obliged to live over waste water or decaying matter and breathe its foul gases. Second, waste forms a source of food for flies, rats and mice which do carry disease germs and it attracts them to the locality. Third, the waste about the yard, itself the evidence of careless sanitation, may actually be a source of disease because of infected matter having been destroyed by the air and sunshine within two days; however, in damp, dark places they may live indefinitely.
1973
Fran Sichting gets chance at World University Games
It appears now that the good guys have finally won one and Fran Sichting will get her shot at running in the World University Games this summer in Moscow.
Due to some soft talking on the part of SWOCC officials, namely, Jack Brookins, the president, Dale Bates, the athletic director and head track coach, Mike Hodges, it seems there is a very good chance that when the team is assembled. Fran will be on it.
Hodges talked by phone with the head coach of the girls’ team Tuesday and was told that she would be considered for the team upon receipt of “certified times,” from any meet.
Dr. Ken Foreman of Seattle Pacific University, the head coach of the team, told Hodges, “I can’t remember when an American woman has run a 10.2 second 100, wind-aided or not.”
Several weeks ago, Fran ran the 100-yard dash in 10.2 in a girls track meet held at Lane Community College.
Now that that has been settled, all Fran has to do is go to the OCCAA meet this weekend in Oregon City and perform reasonably well to at least be considered for the team. She has, in previous meets this season run considerably better than the qualifying standards here.
The qualifying standards for consideration for the squad are: in the 100-yard dash, 11.0 seconds; in the 220-yard dash, 24.4 seconds; in the 440-yard dash 56.5 seconds and in the long jump 19 feet.
Fire danger serious in northeast Oregon
PORTLAND (UPI) — Oregon State forestry crews are laying battle lines for what they think will be one of the worst years for fire in Northeast Oregon.
The fire danger, officials claim, is being made worse by an exceedingly dry winter and dead or heavily defoliated fir trees. The trees have been hit by the tussock moth.
“We’ve got a real mess out here,” said John McGhehey, district forest ranger for the Oregon Department of Forestry. “We’re going to have fires here, no doubt.” He said that the area hit by the moth usually has about 10 fires each year.
McGhehey said the state, federal crews and private firms are preparing battle plans to meet the fire crisis. State forestry personnel has been shifted into the area to keep campers away from the worst areas and additional fire-fighting equipment has been moved in from other parts of Oregon.”
2003
State jobless rate shoots up to 8 percent
PORTLAND — Rainy weather that slowed housing starts and financial uncertainty during the war in Iraq were partly to blame for boosting the Oregon unemployment rate to 8 percent in April, just short of the peak reached more than a year ago when the recession appeared to be at its worst, officials said Friday.
The jump from 7.6 percent in March was double the monthly increase in the national unemployment rate, which rose from 5.8 percent in march to 6 percent in April to return to an eight-year high in an economy that has lost a half million jobs in three months.
“The news was generally grim in April,” said Art Ayre, state labor economist.
The state unemployment rate peaked at 8.4 percent in January2002 before it began a slight decline that had settled in the 7 percent range as the economic recovery stalled, according to Oregon Employment Department figures.
Oregon has led the nation in unemployment levels for nearly two years, and the latest numbers were likely to keep the state at the top, Ayre said.
The labor force —the total number of workers — has expanded with the state population and the number of younger workers entering the job market has increased despite a recession, he said.
Scherer wins spring Pre for Kids run
Cole Scherer sped to victory in the annual spring Pre for Kids run in downtown Coos Bay last weekend.
Scherer, a sixth-grader from Bandon, covered the 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 57 seconds. He finished 16 seconds in front of North Bend fifth-grader Sam Lynass.
Kelly Coolen, a North Bend sixth-grader, was the first girl to cross the line and finished ninth overall in 22:48.
Grade winners included first-graders Luke Lucero (26:30) and Lindsay Devereux (30:04), second-graders Connor Devereux (21:12) and Zenora Burris (25:40), third-graders Logan Lucero (22:36) and Courtney Greif (30:18), fourth-graders Alex Meichsner (21:14) and Nicole Medford (27:12), fifth-graders Sam Lynass (18:13) and Melissa Childs (27:12), sixth-graders Cole Scherer (17:57) and Kelly Coolen (22:24), seventh-grader Raymond Cheser (21:52) and eighth-grader Stephen Stys (25:06).
