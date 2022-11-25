This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
100 YEARS — 1922
Steamer Acme strikes jetty
In trouble at mouth of the Coquille river
Loses rudder and wheel but is now safely within the harbor — damage considerable
BANDON — The steamer Acme struck the south jetty this morning when attempting to enter the Coquille river. She was carried by a swell to one side and struck on the jetty, losing her wheel, ruder and tall shaft. For a time the steamer was in danger but she managed to get inside the river and was picked up by a tug and towed to the dock of the Moore mill. It is thought that the damage was considerable.
The Acme had taken on partial cargo at Coos Bay and was to finish loading at Bandon. The steamer is owned by the Moore Mill & Lumber Co.
Thief gets good supply of socks
Leaves one behind when he robs show cases
Someone gets away with seventeen and a half pairs at the Woolen Mills store
Seventeen and a half pairs of socks were stolen from the show case in front of the Woolen Mills store last night. The thief was evidently in haste as he left behind one sock, all that he overlooked of eighteen pairs which were on display.
The front of the entrance to the store is a small glass show case in which socks and neckties are shown. This morning it was found that the locked door had been pried open, evidently with a pen knife, but the glass was not broken. Inside the case were shown the socks which were of a heavy wool variety and they probably tempted someone unable to keep his feet dry during the wet weather. At any rate he took everything in the case and will have enough to last him all winter. The men at the store said that he might just as well come back and get the other sock as the odd one is useless in the store.
The police have no clue to the burglar. Many of this style of socks have been sold by the store lately so that the stolen goods could not be identified.
Port reduces wharf charges
Makes it less for foreign and Atlantic shipments
Formerly was one dollar a thousand but is now down to 75 cents
The commissioners of the Port of Coos Bay at a meeting last night made some changes in the wharfage charges. Heretofore the charge has been 60 cents a thousand for coastwise lumber and $1 a thousand for foreign or Atlantic coast shipments. This charge covered the unloading onto the dock and the wharfage charge for 20 days if going foreign or to the Atlantic coast and 10 days if going coastwise.
The new charge is 75 cents a thousand straight for all shipments with the time limits as before. The charge of $1 a thousand was not excessive as compared to other ports but it was believed that the reduction for the foreign and Atlantic coast shipments would be an encouragement for that trade.
School show is a pretty affair
Pleasant event takes place at North Bend last night
Many persons gather at Eckhoff Hall to witness the performance of children
Seldom has a prettier spectacle been presented on Coos Bay than the operetta, “The Quest of the Pink Parasol,” given by the children of the first and second grades of the Central school in North Bend last night. Eckhoff Hall was filled for the event, until hardly standing room was available.
Although the admission charges were very small, only 30c and 10c, over $100 was cleared by the grades. This money will be used to purchase school equipment.
The costumes worn in the operetta were particularly pretty, especially the flower dresses.
50 YEARS — 1972
High court declines to consider student paddling
WASHINGTON (UPI) — The Supreme Court declined today to consider whether the paddling of a public school student without his parents’ permission is unconstitutional “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Without comment, the court refused to hear an appeal from a Dallas, Tex., father and son who lost their challenge of the practice in lower federal courts.
Lower federal courts had ruled that any decision on the issue of paddling would improperly interfere with state and local school operations.
The case was initiated in U.S. District Court in Dallas by Marshall Ware and his son, Douglas Ware, against Superintendent Nolan Estes. The papers filed with the court did not state whether the youth had suffered corporal punishment “usually administered by hitting the student on his buttocks one or several times with a paddle.”
The Wares said the practice in the Dallas Independent School District deprives both children and parents of “fundamental liberties” and is “cruel and unusual punishment” in violation of the constitution.
Texas law allows “moderate corporal punishment” by a principal or an assistant principal without parental permission.
Teachers, however, may paddle a child only after receiving written permission from his parent and in the presence of an adult witness.
Indians upset Bobcats in AA semifinals, 22-6
SCAPPOOSE — It didn’t even go according to the book.
Favored Myrtle Point with an awesome ground attack, got its lone touchdown via the passing bomb while pass-minded Scappoose scored twice on the ground to upset the Bobcats, 22-6, in a Class AA semifinal football game here Saturday.
Scappoose now advances to the state finals against defending titlist Gladstone, which dropped south Umpqua, 27-6, Friday night in Roseburg.
Myrtle Point did nearly everything it had to do to net a victory: the Bobcats controlled the ball on the ground and ran off 54 plays to 42 for the host Indians, and on defense limited Scappoose to only 10 receptions in 27 pass attempts.
Somehow, that wasn’t enough. Credit Scappoose for intercepting two passes, recovering a pair of Bobcat fumbles and stopping several drives inside the 20-yard line.
SW Oregon Community College is facing ‘dilemma’
Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Board of Education and administration have a serious problem: The number of students has increased 14.7 per cent but the amount of state support money to be received must by slashed by 10 per cent or $212,000.
The dilemma is created through the state’s funding program which is based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students rather than the head count at the institution.
By having so many part-time students, principally in the area of vocational training rather than in preparation to transfer to a four-year school, the FTE is lower, President Jack Brookins told the board at their meeting this week.
Brookins also challenged the state’s estimate of enrollment at SWOCC, the figures on which state suppor is based. The state estimates SWOCC will have an FTE of 1,143, while Brookins feels the number should be higher — closer to 1,180.
“We’ll have to fight to get funding for the students we have,” Brookins told the board. State planners feel SWOCC’s enrollment will decline while Brookins predicts a continued increase in student population.
20 YEARS — 2002
Jury says move it!
Verdict: Ship’s owners to pay Oregon $25 million to remove rusting remains of New Carissa
COQUILLE — After entering a $25 million judgment against the owner and operators of the New Carissa, jurors Wednesday left the Coos County courthouse and entered a parting statement to the state: Now that you have the money, get the wreck off our beach.
Ending a six-week trial, 10 women and two men deliberated for about six hours before finding that negligence on the part of New Carissa’s crew caused the grounding of the 639-foot freighter and ordered the remaining hull removed. Jurors could have awarded the state as much as $334 million if they found the damages to the beach are permanent, but opted instead to enter the smaller amount for temporary damages and restoration to the beach.
“The way I interpreted the ruling is, it meant that if we awarded permanent damages it gave (the state) the out not to remove it,” said juror Cindy Jorgensen after leaving the courtroom. “We wanted to send the message to get this thing off the beach.”
Ten of the 12 jurors agreed with the state that Capt. Benjamin Morgado was negligent and failed to heed proper safety warnings when he chose to anchor off the North Spit in a February 1999 storm.
