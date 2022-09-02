100 YEARS — 1922
Bathers have a narrow escape
Edward Brown and Dorothy James have close call
Heroic work on the part of young man saves lives — cling to rock at sea
Edward Brown and Miss Dorothy James, two young people of North Bend, had a very narrow escape from death Sunday when bathing in the ocean at Bastendorff beach.
Both are good swimmers and were enjoying the surf bathing. Miss James was evidently caught in an undertow. She called to Brown, who went to her assistance as she was sinking. Both were carried out The young lady as she became unconscious struggled and Brown had a difficult time keeping her up. He managed to reach a rock some distance out from shore and clung there.
The coast guard crew went out but in the meantime someone at the beach went out in a row boat and rescued the couple. The young lady was unconscious and Brown practically so when rescued, but he had managed to hand to the rock and hold to the young lady.
Many attending revival meetings
Dr. Towner is having good attendance at gathering
Evangelist and healer speaks every evening at North Bend — little folks gather
Large crowds gather daily in North Bend to attend the revival meetings held by Dr. Wm. K. Towner, evangelist and healer, at the Eckhoff hall. The meetings are held each afternoon and evening, and yesterday’s meeting was especially for children. Scores of ailing little folks from all parts of the county were gathered at the session.
It is Dr. Towner’s teaching that the crippled and sick may be healed by their own faith in God’s power. He is a disciple of Mrs. Aimee Semple McPherson, noted divine.
It is reported by those attending the meetings regularly that several very gratifying cures have been effected. At a recent session, twenty-five people who were present testified to having been healed. There are also disappointments among those who come to Dr. Towner expecting him to be endowed with miraculous power.
Many ships are in the harbor
Unusually big day in shipping circles on Coos Bay
Two are loading for the orient and one is bound for the Atlantic coast with lumber
There are many vessels in the harbor today, more than usual.
The C.A. Smith is here and will leave tonight.
The Japanese vessel Hakuho Maru is at the Buehner mill loading lumber for the orient.
The Willpole is at the port dock and will load at the Buehner and Bay Park mills.
The Daisy is in port and is loading at the Bay Park mill.
The Lydonia arrived in port again yesterday after working on the coast survey.
The Mary Hanlon arrived this morning and will load lumber.
The gasoline schooner Osprey arrived today from Rogue river with canned salmon and live hogs.
The steamer Admiral Goodrich arrived from the south this morning and sails north late tonight.
50 YEARS — 1972
‘Pre Way-Freeway’ in CB
A route pounded out by the flying feet of Coos Bay’s distance runner Steve Prefontaine will bear his name, according to city council action Monday night.
Coos Bay councilmen approved a proposal to give a street or a designated route the secondary title of “Steve Prefontaine Way” in recognition of the acclaim brought to the city by the University of Oregon runner.
Many streets in the city bear the names of pioneers, pointed out Councilman William Huggins as he made the proposal, citing Bennett, Curtis, Elrod and Flanagan as some examples.
“Steve Prefontaine has pioneered in another respect,” he said, “and brought much fame and renown to himself and our community.”
The street or route would not be renamed, Huggins explained, but additional signs would be erected indicating the recognition of the hometown youth’s exploits. “Let a proud community recognize this young man who has brought fame to Coos Bay … tie the two together.”
A’s, Duvall big winners in NWL baseball finale
The Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics and Don Duvall of North Bend were the big winners Thursday night in the season-ending Northwest League contest with Seattle at North Bend Municipal Ball Park, but it wasn’t quite the same for former Marshfield hurling star Jeff McKay.
The Athletics ripped McKay for 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings en route to an 11-3 victory over the Rainiers.
Duvall, one of the Athletics’ most loyal supporters, was the lucky winner of a free trip to Hawaii (for two) in a drawing sponsored by Hope’s Globe Travel Service in Thursday’s baseball finale.
As far as the game was concerned, McKay, in making his first start of the season, was hit hard form the very beginning as the A’s pounded the ball for five hits and four runs in the first inning.
The 19-year-old Coos Bay youth, who has been used only as a relief pitcher and leads the league in saves, was replaced by Jay Tatar in the third after CB-NB had added three more runs.
Coos Bay-North Bend second baseman Bubba Cope led the 17-hit attack with four hits and a sacrifice fly while banging in three runs.
Moundsman John Brownlee picked up his eighth victory of the season to lead the Athletics’ pitching staff — he had five losses.
The Athletics finished the campaign with a 33-45 record — two games shy of the regularly-scheduled 80 due to a rained out twin-bill with Spokane — for their worst season since coming to the Bay Area in 1970.
20 YEARS — 2002
Charter school opens door to first students
HAUSER — Watching as students made their way from recess on the playground to their classrooms just down the hall Monday morning was a dream come true for Alane Jennings.
After more than a year of planning, meetings and coordinating efforts, The Lighthouse School opened its doors. Almost 60 children in shiny new shoes and brand new blue jeans were in attendance for the first day of school on Monday, while many of the counterparts in the Bay Area were still enjoying their last few days of freedom before classes start in other schools on Sept. 3.
“It makes it very real when there are children here,” said Jennings, who is also the school’s director. “You have this idea of the school in your head, but it’s not really real until the children arrive.”
The Lighthouse School, which is located in four of the classrooms at North Bay Elementary School, is a public charter school for students in grades K-3.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
