100 YEARS — 1921
Prisoners are back at work
Nine go back on the highway work yesterday
Not feared that they will try to escape any more as they prefer to have work
COQUILLE — Nine of the prisoners at the county jail went back to work on the roads yesterday. They were in charge of Lee Goodman.
E.E. Doyle, who ran away from the working gang recently and returned the same night, was with those who went on the road work but promised not to try to escape again. Sheriff Ellingsen does not anticipate that any will try to get away as the men much prefer to work outside and get the benefit of their time to stay in jail and they realize that if they attempt to escape, the opportunity to do road work will be cut off.
There are now thirteen prisoners in the county jail. The four who did not go on the road work are awaiting final disposition of their cases.
Trout are to be hatched here
Will be handled at the Coos Bay hatchery hereafter
Believe it will be less expensive to produce fry here than bringing them in
Trout, in sufficient numbers to supply all of the streams of this section, are to be hatched next season at the fish hatchery on South Coos River, according to the plan of M.L. Rickman, state superintendent of trout hatcheries, who visited the hatchery today in company with F.A. McDaniel, deputy game warden.
Only salmon have thus far been handled at this hatchery but by the present plan being adopted each section is to take care of itself and trout are to be hatched here and placed in local streams.
Last year two cars were sent into this territory, each car carrying 160 cans of trout, each can containing 1,500 tiny fish. It is very expensive to send the fish car to transport the small fish and the plan of having each section care for itself has been adopted in preference.
The hatching of the trout will entail very little change in the local hatchery at present.
Two more men will be required but there will be very little new equipment added and no additional construction will be needed immediately. The financing of the trout hatching is taken care of by the state game department.
50 YEARS — 1971
New flight service operates out of North Bend
A new airline will join Air West next week in providing flight service from the North Bend municipal airport, according to Don Kelly, Medford, line captain and assistant operations manager for Trans-Oregon Airlines.
Kelly said the present schedule calls for the first flight out of North Bend next Friday at 7:45 a.m. for Salem and Portland.
A return flight will leave Portland at 6:30 p.m. and arrive back in North Bend at 8:05 p.m.
Kelly was in the Bay Area Friday to discuss airlines plans with North Bend city officials regarding terminal building arrangements and landing fees. He said the airlines will operate as a transient service until final business agreements are completed.
The purpose of Trans-Oregon is “to serve small communities” and does not conflict with Air West landings, according to Kelly. “We have designed our service in such a way we can carry people from small communities into major metropolitan areas and return them home the same day.”
The firm, formerly Intermountain West Airlines, has been operating in Oregon one year.
It presently provides service from the Medford headquarters to Roseburg, Eugene. Salem and Portland and has flights operating between Portland and Pendleton.
Kelly said Trans-Oregon is using Super 18 Beechcraft nine-passenger twin engine all-weather equipped planes for its flights, operated by crews all related to airline transport pilot specifications.
Nix captures 5AAA CC title
EUGENE — Add Tim Nix to the growing list of District 5AAA cross country champions from Marshfield.
Nix, a senior, remained unbeaten in 1971 competition Friday as he out-legged South Eugene’s Tom McChesney to the finish over the 2.5-mile Lane Community College course in 12:15.9. McChesney was clocking in 12:16.0.
“It wasn’t that close … maybe five yards,” observed Marshfield coach Walt McClure in appraisal of the finish.
“He’s the third individual winner we’ve had,” McClure added, pointing out that “Steve Prefontaine won twice for us and Steve Bingham was the first winner we had in our first trip to the district meet.”
A little further back, North Bend’s Greg Blackwell salted away a fourth-place finish and assured himself a trip to next week’s regional meet in Roseburg, along with Nix. Blackwell clocked 12:34 for the distance.
North Eugene, meanwhile, hammered out a 40-point victory over runner-up Sheldon and thereby qualifies for the state meet Nov. 6 at Willamette University in Salem.
20 YEARS — 2001
OSAA committee issues final proposal
PORTLAND — Five South Coast high schools will be moved to new leagues next fall under the final recommendations of the Oregon School Activities Association’s Classification and Districting Committee.
Following the committee’s final meeting in Portland Monday, the panel made few changes to its previous proposal for changes to the existing league alignments.
The OSAA Executive Committee will vote on the alignments proposal at its Dec. 3 meeting in Wilsonville.
OSAA Reviews the alignments of its classifications every four years to make adjustments based on changing school enrollments and started the current process just over a year ago. The new proposal is its eighth, with the first seven aimed to generate suggestions from the various schools in the state.
As with its most recent proposal, handed down in April, the committee recommends moving Far West League schools Reedsport, Bandon and Myrtle Point into the Class 2A Big Fir League.
In addition, North Bend would drop from the Class 4A Midwestern League into the Class 3A Far West League. Siuslaw would move from the Far West League to the Eugene-area Sky-Em League and Sutherlin and Glide would move over from the Sky-Em to the Far West League.
Culinary students cook up benefit for World Trade Center victims
Students at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute will raise funds for some victims of the World Trade Center attacks the best way they know how — by cooking a benefit dinner.
Members of the community are invited to attend a five-course, gourmet dinner in support of families of the World Trade Center’s food service employees. Those employees of the Windows on the World restaurant lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attack.
The meal, which will be prepared by the culinary arts students, will be served at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the new Oregon Coast Culinary Institute at 3491 Broadway in North Bend.
Tickets cost $35 per person and reservations are required. All donations will go to the Windows of Hope Family Relief Fund.
‘The idea came from the students because they felt like they wanted to do something,” said Chef Robert Gregson.
Gregson said the restaurant at the top of one of the twin towers, the Windows of the World, lost 72 employees in the terrorist attack.
“These people were not making great salaries — they were the dishwashers — they didn’t have big life insurance policies,” Gregson said. “They didn’t have a big dot-com company behind them like many of the other people did. We wanted to do something for these people.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In