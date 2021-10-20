100 YEARS — 1921
Ferry will soon be ready to run
Roosevelt will be operated in about two weeks
Is one hundred feet long and is especially equipped for the carrying of automobiles
Present indications are that the Ferry Roosevelt, which is to ply between North Bend and Glasgow, carrying autos which will travel the Haynes Inlet road to Haynes, Larson and North Inlet, and Lakeside, will be ready for service in two weeks. Whether it is put into operation depends upon the conditions of the weather in the immediate future, as the road will not be fit for travel in case of rain.
Inspectors Anthrope and McDonald of Portland, were in North Bend late last week, and passed favorably on the ferry, specifying only that another life boat should be procured, as the capacity allowed was not sufficient. There are also a few minor changes to be made, and when these are accomplished, the inspectors will make another trip to the bay.
Hundred feet long
The Roosevelt is 100 feet long, 38 feet in width, and is 197 tons gross. Her engines are 120 horsepower, but her speed has not yet been ascertained. She is equipped with side paddles.
Being built especially for auto traffic, the Roosevelt has not much cabin room, two small cabins, one to either side, sufficing. There is room on her broad deck for twelve to fifteen cars.
When the ferry route is definitely established, in the spring and summer, it is probable that the Roosevelt will make hourly trips across the bay.
Charter granted to local bank
Coos County National Bank is name to be taken
Will be assumed by the Scandinavian-American Bank but change probably not until spring
The charter for the Coos County National Bank has been granted by the comptroller of currency. This is the name for which the Scandinavian-American Bank of Marshfield recently made application and which has been granted.
Officers of the bank state that the new name will not be assumed for some time, probably not until next spring, and when the name is assumed the bank will be nationalized.
Plan big power plant at Coquille
Scheme is indicated by application at Salem
According to statement it would be a big project which would involve large amount
SALEM — Construction of a power plant on the south fork of the Coquille river in Coos county, involving an expenditure of $750,000, is proposed by Malcolm J. Anderson of 791 Division street, Portland, who has filed an application with State Engineer Cupper here for the appropriation and storage of 18,700 acre-feet of water in the Anderson power reservoir. Plans for the development include the construction of a concrete dam 100 feet high and 400 feet long at the top, and the construction of a tunnel, pipe line, power plant and transmission lines for developing power for manufacturing and lighting purposes.
50 YEARS — 1971
North Bend prisoner work release declared ‘one of most successful’
The state’s prisoner “work release” program North Bend has participated in the past two and one-half years is “one of the most successful programs in Oregon aimed at rehabilitating prison inmates,” according to North Bend Police Chief Wally Lee.
He also had praise for an Oregon prisoner “job search” program started eight months ago with North Bend serving as pilot city.
Under work release, an inmate at the Oregon State Penitentiary or Correctional Institute is given an opportunity just prior to parole eligibility to take a job in a participating city such as North Bend. The prisoner then becomes an inmate of the city jail except during working hours and visitation time, Lee said.
He said North Bend has housed six work release persons during the city’s participation and, “I am glad to report there is not one single instance when any of the men have presented problems for the department or community.” North Bend will accept two prisoners under the program at a time, with term of stay from three to six months before the prisoner goes before the state parole board, Lee said.
He said, “I feel this is probably one of the best way these individuals can gradually get their feet back into society and still allow prison officials to keep track of them so when things don’t work out the prisoner can be returned to the state without having to break parole.
Jack, Myrtle Point win Sunset harrier titles
PORT ORFORD — Myrtle Point, led by individual winner Dennis Jack, handily walked off with team honors Wednesday in the Sunset Six cross country championships held at Pacific High School.
Jack toured the 2.5-mile course in 11:51, two seconds ahead of runnerup Tom Cunningham of Coquille.
By virtue of the team victory, the Bobcats will bypass next week’s Regional (Districts 3-4 AA) at Reedsport and qualify directly to the state AA meet Saturday, Nov. 6, at Willamette University in Salem.
Brookings claimed the runner-up spot in the meet and now heads for the regional meet for qualifying into the state meet.
Cunningham, meanwhile, is the lone individual runner heading for the regional meet according to the qualification formula which calls for a finish among the top four, providing a runner is not already a member of a qualifying team.
Jeff Boah of Brookings and Steve Horton of Myrtle Point rounded out the top four individuals behind Jack and Cunningham.
20 YEARS — 2001
Bioterror worries local health staff
Training for attack: County, state hustle to ensure workers identify, combat disease outbreaks despite limited funds
There isn’t an official crime called terrorism and that doesn’t matter much anyway to the people who work in public health.
They know they won’t have to deal directly with terrorists, but they might have to deal with citizens sickened in a bioterrorism attack.
Anthrax, the plague and botulism are among the unusual diseases in the thoughts of public health managers and nurses in recent weeks. But the more pressing concern for state and local officials is making sure plans are in place to deal with an outbreak. Just as important, health officials say Oregonians must turn around a decade-long trend of woefully underfunding public health programs, especially those dealing with communicable disease.
Dealing with a bioterrorism attack falls directly under the microscopes of people working in the medical profession.
“If it happened tomorrow, we would be able to respond. We wouldn’t have all the pieces in place, but we would get help,” said Francis Smith, administrator of the Coos County Health Department.
Emergency response is one of about 30 programs under the Health Department’s care. Out of the department’s $2.2 million budget, almost $44,000 is allocated to communicable diseases. Less than half of that disease-fighting money comes from the state.
Small airports ask state for exemptions in rules
The Oregon Aviation Board has allocated $50,000 to study terminal safety at six of the state’s commercial airports, a move that airport officials in North Bend said could help free parking spaces lost to regulations after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Following last month’s terrorist attacks on the East Coast, the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a 300-foot perimeter around all airport terminals, a move that resulted in the loss of parking for many airports. At the North Bend Municipal Airport, the regulation caused the loss, at least temporarily, of approximately 100 of the 120 parking spots.
Speaking at the Aviation Board’s meeting that is being held this week in North Bend, board director Ann B. Crook announced airports in North Bend, Eugene, Pendleton, Redmond, Medford and Klamath Falls will be analyzed for their capabilities to handle nearby explosions. The hope is that contingency plans can be developed that would handle future terrorist threats, such as car bombings, while regaining some of the parking.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
