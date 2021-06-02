100 YEARS — 1921
Minimum local wage now $3
Most of the mills have cut to that amount
Buehner and Bay Park Companies make announcement — Oregon Export will pay $3.20.
In conformity with the Loyal Legion wage readjustment recently agreed upon to take effect June 1, practically all of the Coos Bay mills tomorrow will be on $3 a day as a minimum for common labor. The Buehner company stated today that the minimum would be $3, and that there would be cuts with the higher paid men. Manager Henry Buehner said that there were being some adjustments to make the scale of wages more equitable for all classes of labor.
In the camps of the Buehner company the minimum will also be $3.
The board charged in practically all of the camps is to be $1.05.
The Oregon Export Company has made the minimum at the mill $3.20 a day.
Fire season starts today
Protection of the forests now being arranged
No one is allowed to burn brush or start fires without a permit until Oct. 1
The fire season in the forests begins today. From now on until Oct. 1 no one is allowed to start a fire even on their own property without a permit. To burn slashing or brush a permit must be first secured and these will be issued in cases where the fires will not endanger the timber. The permits can be secured from Chief Warden J.M. Thomas of the Coos County Fire Patrol association, from Carl Davis, the secretary, who has offices at the C.A. Smith company building, or from W.J. Conrad in the Coke building.
Those who start fires without a permit are liable to arrest and conviction.
Deputy wardens will be stationed at the different points in the timbered areas where there is most danger of fire breaking out. These men will be sent to their posts about June 15 or as soon as the weather conditions make it necessary.
Seven finish at Coos River High
A class of seven was graduated at the Coos River high school last Friday with an appropriate program under the direction of Principal Goad. One of the graduates, Miss Lucy Lenora Bessey, established an unusual record. In the four years of high school she was not absent or tardy and didn’t have a grade below ninety.
The graduates were Lucy Lenora Bessey, Mary E. Smith, Ellen Ellyda Enegren, Ruth O. Bessey, Jennie Pearl Bowman, Volma Austin and Henry H. Smith.
50 YEARS — 1971
Five cent bottle battle ends in Oregon house
Deposit bill passes; governor to sign it
SALEM (UPI) — One of the hardest fought battles of the Oregon Legislature — involving a mere five cents — ended today with House approval, 52-8, of a bill requiring a deposit on all beer and carbonated soft drink cans and bottles.
The bill now goes to Gov. Tom McCall who, in his inaugural address in January, designated it top priority legislation.
The new law will not take effect until Oct. 1, 1972, but when it does, the day of the non-refundable can or bottle will be over in Oregon.
The deposit will be five cents for all cans and for all bottles except those bottles of uniform size and shape, such as the “stubby” that can be reused interchangeably by different beverage manufacturers. The deposit will be two cents on those.
The nickel deposit on cans along with a provision of the act that prohibits the sale of pull tab cans will probably eliminate the use of cans entirely — a fact that has national can manufacturers in near panic because of the prospect that other states may follow Oregon’s lead.
20 YEARS — 2001
Stiegeler claims NCAA javelin title for Ducks
John Stiegeler pumped his fist in the air and then started sharing high-fives with his fellow javelin competitors in the early evening at Hayward Field Wednesday.
Who could blame him?
With one mighty throw, Stiegeler, the former Marshfield standout, set a new University of Oregon school record and clinched the NCAA title on the first day of the Division I track and field championships in Eugene.
Stiegeler’s toss of 252 feet, 10 inches, was more than 13 feet farther than runner-up Vesa Jappinen of the University of Texas El Paso and helped give Oregon the first-day team lead in the four-day NCAA meet.
“I’m happy to get the win,” Stiegeler said. “It’s been a great day.”
The same could not be said for Trevor woods, another former Marshfield standout, who no-heighted in the pole vault in a nightmarish ending for his freshman season at Oregon.
“I’m just real disappointed,” Woods said. “I just didn’t really end the season how I was looking forward to with the Pac-10s and the NCAAs.
“I haven’t felt this disappointed in so long.”
But after he was done vaulting, Woods stuck around to support Steigeler, a redshirt sophomore who actually began his college years at Oregon State University trying to become a college football player.
Stiegeler wanted to become Oregon State’s kicker until coach Mike Riley left for the San Diego Chargers and the Beavers landed Ryan Cesca, the all-Pac-10 kicker last fall. Stiegeler missed track, having been one of the state’s top javelin throwers as a senior at Marshfield, and Oregon State doesn’t have a track program. So he transferred to Oregon and worked his way onto the track team.
It turned out to be a great decision, with success coming a lot quicker than even Stiegeler imagined.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
