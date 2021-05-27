100 YEARS — 1921
Scow dynamited; reward offered
Larson Dredging Co. suffer $600 loss on Larson Inlet
Unable to find cause for malicious destruction — road camp crew endangered
A big scow belonging to the Larson Dredging Co. was removed from its moorings on Larson Inlet, floated down below the bridge and dynamited about 2 o’clock Saturday morning. The scow is a total wreck. It was worth more than $600.
Manager W.H. Kennedy of the Larson Dredging Co. returned from there this morning and he says the action was purely malicious and he is at a loss to find a motive for it. He and Julius Larson, principal owners of the Larson Dredging Co., are offering $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the guilty parties.
Mr. Kennedy says that the scow was blown up just opposite the road camp. Had it been on the same side as the road camp, fifteen or twenty employees there might have been endangered.
The scow was moored on the mud flats opposite Archie Phillip’s ranch when the Larson Dredging Co. completed its dredging there a few months ago. The dredge was brought down but the scow was left behind until it was known where it would be needed.
Dynamite blast hits Bandon man
Jasper Banta blown up by premature explosion
Hurled several feet through air and escapes more dangerous charge near him
BANDON — Jasper Banta, ditching contractor, about 60 years of age, is at Emergency hospital recovering from wounds sustained when he was caught in an explosion of dynamite and terribly injured. His escape from death was almost miraculous.
Banta, who had been digging drainage ditches on the Geo. Cox and Roy A. Giles places in the Dew Valley community, was in the act of setting off dynamite charges when the accident happened. He had set a number of charges at intervals of a few feet, using fuses only four inches in length. Being accustomed to set them off one after another as he passed down the line and getting out of the way before the succession of explosions occurred, he had succeeded this time in lighting only two when his foot got mired in the mud and he found himself unable to get away.
The only thing that saved his life was the fact that the charge farthest from him went off first. It was several feet away while he was standing directly over the second charge which had already been lighted. When the first charge went off it picked him up bodily and threw him a distance of six or eight feet. This cleared him from the second shot sufficiently to escape being blown to pieces.
Banta was wearing hip boots and in the forcible ejection from the mud his leg was broken at the ankle. The rock, dirt and roots which showered him broke his jaw and battered his face into a mass of bruises, causing both of his eyes to swell shut. Nearly every part of his body was bruised.
There was no one near at the time of the accident, Banta lay unconscious in the much for some time. He extracted himself and crawled on hands and knees for nearly a half mile to the Giles home.
Program ready at Myrtle Point
Tentative preparations made for celebration
Three days’ observance of Fourth of July will be made great feature
Lew Cates returned last evening from Myrtle Point and reports that the plans for the three days’ celebration of the Fourth of July are progressing nicely. Dal M. King, general chairman of the celebration, has arranged the following tentative program for the event.
Saturday, July 2
Baseball game between Myrtle Point and one of the Coos Bay teams in the morning.
Five horse races under auspices of Coos and Curry Fair Association in the afternoon.
In the evening, Campbell and McCarthy will meet in ten-round boxing contest at Oaks pavilion with fourteen rounds of preliminary events.
Dancing afternoon and evening at the Oaks pavilion.
Sunday, July 3
Two baseball games.
In afternoon, aerial circus, with Briggs and Case giving special airplane stunts.
Athletic sports consisting of relay races, broad jumps, etc.
Sunday evening, sacred band concert.
Monday, July 4
Parade with floats from all towns in county with special prizes for different classifications.
Address by Hon. Binger Herrmann of Roseburg.
Patriotic program of music, songs, etc.
Street sports.
Barbecue dinner in the grove at noon.
Horse racing program at fairgrounds track in afternoon.
At 7:30, wrestling match.
Dancing and fireworks.
Wurlitzer organ ready tomorrow
Big pipe organ will be played first time at Noble Wednesday evening — D.D. Reese takes special course
The new Wurlitzer Hope-Jones unit orchestra pipe organ will be played for the first time Wednesday night at the Noble theatre. The instrument represents an investment of over $25,000 and is one fo the finest in the state outside of Portland.
Over 22 different instruments are represented in the organ together with every effect that one could think about. When the organ is fully open, it will represent the same music as a 30-piece orchestra. Over 1000 pipers are in the big organ chest, the longest being 16 feet and the shortest about the size of a lead pencil. Mr. D.D. Reese has been in Portland for three weeks studying under Cecil Teague of the Majestic theatre and returned home Monday fully confident that he could master the big instrument.
The feature picture for Wednesday will be Charles Ray in “The Old Swimming Hole.”
50 YEARS — 1971
Lack of money continues to plague Coos Bay
Employees “pretty uptight”
Money — or the lack of it — continues to plague the City of Coos Bay, city councilmen learned Monday night when they were told that two police officers have been resigned because of low salaries and job insecurity.
The council moved on another front when it authorized City Manager Hal Leedom to apply for matching funds or grants to help construct secondary sewerage treatment plants in Coos Bay.
Patrolman A.E. Casebere will leave the Coos Bay force for a new job in Clark County, Wash. Salary was one consideration given; his starting pay will be higher than the salary he would draw here under the proposed 1971-72 schedule, Leedom told the council.
Officer Steven Fox is the second to hand in his resignation, effective in two weeks. Part of the problem, said Leedom, is that the officer can not be sure of a job after June 30 because of city budgetary problems. Fox will join the North Bend police force.
Leedom said his departure is “regrettable” because the city spent considerable money in training him and he was considered a “fine officer” by his superiors.
A third patrolman has indicated he may leave. Coupled with the earlier resignation of one officer who has not been replaced, the Coos Bay force will be three or four men short by the middle of June, Leedom said.
City employees are “pretty uptight” about their job futures, he noted.
SWOCC to expand nursing program
COQUILLE —Plans to expand existing nursing programs and add health occupation training courses to the curriculum at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) were unveiled here Monday night at a special “outreach” meeting of the SWOCC board of directors.
SWOCC president Jack Brookins told a small gathering of local residents that health occupation programs at the community college would be started following the opening of the Bay Area District Hospital.
Brookins said plans were now going ahead to offer an associate degree in nursing at the school. The program would be in addition to an expanded practical nursing program, he added.
Following a recommendation by president Brookins, SWOCC board members approved the hiring of a research analyst to conduct a three month survey of the district to determine local health occupation needs.
Funds for the survey, the president noted, were made available earlier this year to the college under a $5,000 Health, Education and Welfare planning grant.
G-P mill closure in Powers
Little town keeps ‘Big Hopes’ alive
POWERS — “You know it’s going to hurt … the people are feeling pretty blue about it,” Powers Mayor John Bushnell said regarding a Tuesday announcement by Georgia-Pacific that the company will close its veneer peeling and chip operations at Powers today.
The plant employed 70 men and last year had an average monthly payroll of $51,000.
Bushnell, in his comments regarding the closure, added, “The first thing people say when something like this happens is you’re going to have a ghost town. But I don’t believe this. This town has been here nearly 100 years.”
The mayor owner of Timberline Inn and logger during summer months, said eight to 10 of the 55 men living in Powers formerly employed at the mill have already taken jobs in Riddle and sold their homes, but noted the tourist industry is “picking up” and the forest service is expected to increase its operations which “may bring 7 to 10 new families to this area.”
He said, “The people here are in hopes that something will come in to take the place of the mil. This might encourage some new industry.” He added, “This area has potential for further mineral development, too.”
Bushnell said he expected Powers School District 31 to be hardest hit financially.
The property was assessed $20,090 in taxes last year of which $13,661 went to school district operations, a company spokesman said. Officials at the Coos County Tax Department said they assumed there will be a drop in the property tax for a non-operating plant, but did not know how much this would be.
20 YEARS — 2001
Charleston says no to bridge proposal
ODOT: Department wants to eliminate local workers at Charleston bridge
The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to reduce the hours of operation at the South Slough Bridge in Charleston to free up funds for other bridge projects.
Some Charleston residents don’t like the idea.
On Tuesday, about a dozen residents, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard and Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and ODOT officials met in Charleston to discuss options.
Currently, ODOT has a month-to-month contract with Bay Area Enterprises to operate the drawbridge around the clock, seven days a week.
The Coos Bay nonprofit organization charges the state approximately $110,000 per year to open the drawbridge for vessels to pass underneath. The agreement provides full-time jobs for five physically disabled workers.
ODOT District 7 Manager Ted Paselk said if the state were to operate the bridge with its own employees 24 hours a day, it would cost taxpayers $500,000 to $600,000 a year.
Nevertheless, Paselk said he would like to cut back on the number of full-time hours of operation for the bridge. The money that is freed through the cutback would be used to fund other local bridge maintenance projects, he said.
Journey to the top of the world
Students at Milner Crest Elementary School learned a little more about what life is like at the top of the world on Wednesday.
Milner Crest was one of five schools worldwide that received a five-minute phone call from the base camp of Mount Everest, which is on the border of Nepal and Tibet.
For two students, fifth-grader Rhys Emlet and his brother, third-grader Logan, the phone call had some extra meaning. Not only were they responsible for submitting the e-mail that was chosen for the phone call, but their 42-year-old uncle Charley Mace, is one of the climbers making his way to the summit of the mountain.
Mace is a member of The National Federation of the Blind 2001 Everest Expedition that is making history by helping American Erik Weihenmayer, who is blind, climb to the top of Mount Everest.
Trish Mace, Rhys and Logan’s mother, said her brother has been a climber since he was a small child. He started scaling pear trees. As an adult, he has climbed some of the most challenging peaks in the world, including K2.
Masei picked to coach North Bend football
Bulldogs: Four-year assistant takes over when Gregg goes to La Pine
North Bend High School stayed within the program to find its new football coach.
Bill Masei, the school’s defensive coordinator last year and a business teacher at North Bend, was offered, and accepted, the job as head coach Wednesday. Though the North Bend School Board must approve the hire, that process is a mere formality.
“I’m very excited,” Masei said Wednesday afternoon. “I know the kids are real excited, and I am, too.”
North Bend athletic director Boyd Bjorkquist said a five-member committee interviewed Masie and one other finalist (from outside the community), choosing Masei.
“I think he knows what it’s going to take to build up the program,” said Bjorkquist.
The position became open last month, when Ty Gregg took the head football job at La Pine just a year after coming to North Bend. Gregg’s move was for financial security — he had a guaranteed teaching job at La Pine and no guarantee at North Bend, where budget restrictions have led to a reduction in staff.
Masei has been on the North Bend staff for four years, the first three as offensive coordinator, and previously was an assistant coach at Sunset and Glencoe high schools in the Portland area and Punahou High School in Hawaii. He was a volunteer coach at the University of Hawaii, where he played wide receiver from 1990 to 1993.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
