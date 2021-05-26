100 YEARS — 1921
Smith mill will ship by railroad
Now loading thirty cars owing to ship tie-up
Buehner Co. also ships by rail — no local indications of release of vessels
The C.A. Smith Co. has resumed shipments by railroad as a result of the tieup of their vessels with other ships by the seamen’s strike. Four carloads are being sent out today as the first of thirty to be shipped. The spar built during the wartime rush is being utilized.
The company has storage facilities for sixteen million feet of lumber in their yards here so that they will be able to take care of more than a month’s cut without the vessels.
So far the only reflection of the shortage of shipping that has been reflected on lumber prices is on lath which has advanced some.
Four boys are before recorder
Arraigned in city court at North Bend
Charged with throwing stones at windows — escape with a severe reprimand
Four young lads of the age of fifteen and sixteen years were arraigned before Recorder Mullen of North Bend yesterday and severely reprimanded. They were charged with breaking a window by throwing stones, but they agreed that the window had already been broken when they came, while admitting that they threw stones. Mayor Loggie has issued a warning that such misdemeanors in the future will send the perpetrators to an institution of reform.
Plan to stock Empire Lakes
North Bend Rod and Gun Club to take action
Young fish were put in lakes once but possibly have been destroyed — will try bass
The members of the North Bend Rod and Gun Club are still persistent in their efforts to stock the Empire lakes with fish. Last year 21,000 small trout were placed in the lakes, but it was later discovered that the sticker-backs, a cannibal fish, were killing them.
The club has now begun a movement to obtain bass with which to stock the lakes this year.
V.C. Gorst, Wm. Rencehausen and Glenn Hart made a trip to the lakes this morning to ascertain if any of last year’s 21,000 trout have escaped.
Seven hurt in collision of Coos Bay train
Passenger runs into freight train on a siding in yard at Eugene this morning
None of those injured are in serious shape
Cars stayed on the track but the passengers were given severe shaking up
List of the hurt given
Barbara McNaughton of North Bend and Mrs. Wharf of Englewood among them — also Mail Clerk Griffith and Conductor Hastings
EUGENE — Seven passengers were injured slightly but none seriously when the train bound for Coos Bay this morning was in a smashup. A switch had been left open and the passenger ran into a freight train on a siding.
The engine of the freight was somewhat damaged but the train did not go off the track. The passengers were jarred by the sudden collision.
Those injured are as follows:
Barbara McNaughton, North Bend, leg hurt.
Mrs. Wharf of Englewood, small fracture of arm.
T. Wigmann of Portland, shoulder injured.
Mrs. C.S. Christensen of Spokane, slightly injured.
C.F. Griffith, mail clerk, cut over right eye and back injured.
V.E. Daughter, news agent, right arm sprained.
J.L. Hastings, conductor, back and arm sprain.
Another engine was secured and the train started on its way to Coos Bay, leaving Eugene 1 hour and 45 minutes behind the schedule.
19 in North Bend graduating class
Large audience witnesses commencement ceremonies
Fine program given last evening — Dr. Davis of O.A.C. delivers fine address
It was estimated that a thousand people were gathered in the assembly hall of the North Bend high school last night to witness the commencement exercises. Nineteen were in the graduating class, who were as follows: Dorothy Austin, Gunnard Anderson, Nene Balcom, Wayland Balcom, Mary Banks, Edith Cavanagh, Dorothy Dutch, Hazel Fahy, Ivan Ingram, Dorothy James, Inez Kjelland, Gladys Klockars, Edward Laird, Madeline Larson, Sigrid Martinson, Cecelia Schmitt, Walter Smith, Myrtle Thomas and Archie Vaughan.
50 YEARS — 1971
Coquille girl nominated for two major 4-H awards
Virginia Ash, Coquille, has been nominated for two major awards on the basis of her outstanding work in 4-H over the past eight years, Lyle L. Brown, Coos County extension agent, has announced.
She has been nominated to join the Oregon delegation at the 1971 National 4-H Congress in Chicago next fall for her work in 4-H foods projects emphasizing bread. The Chicago trip is sponsored by Standard Brands.
Miss Ash has also been nominated for a $300 college scholarship given annually by Sperry Hutchinson for outstanding 4-H work. The awards will be made officially next fall upon completion of this year’s 4-H work, according to Lois Redman, Oregon State University extension 4-H and youth specialist.
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene H. Ash, she has concentrated on food preparation and clothing projects. Miss Ash has also been enrolled in 4-H knitting, home improvement, food preservation and outdoor cookery projects.
Currently, she is serving as a junior leader for a 4-H clothing club and a team leader of a 4-H foods club, the Dough Girls, in which she is teaching eight younger girls the secrets of success with yeast breads. She is also a member of the Coos County 4-H Junior Leader Council.
One of the top students in the Coquille high school senior class, Miss Ash is active in school music and drama activities as well as Future Homemakers of America. She hopes to become a home economist.
17th annual CB D-9 festival draws big crowd
Charlie Brown would have been proud.
Johnny Mathis would have smiled.
Over 1,000 children from Coos Bay School District 9 elementary schools performed Thursday night at the 17th annual Music Festival and if you missed, too bad.
There was no A-2 tournament game but the Marshfield High gymnasium was as crowded as it is during an A-2 final. Nobody went home disappointed.
Children from Allegany, Blossom Gulch, Charleston, Greenacres, Michigan Avenue, Bunker Hill, Englewood, Milner Crest, Millington, Madison Street, Sumner, Coos River and Eastside sang “Happiness” from “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” It was a catchy tune that typified a catchy evening.
For those in attendance, happiness proved to be many things: boys and girls in colorful costumes dancing ‘round a maypole; little children with not so little voices singing folk and spiritual and even “Raindrops;” bells and drums and trumpets; violins and girls jumping rope together like nobody anywhere can jump rope.
Some of the biggest applause came for the Blossom Gulch jump rope team. Girls dressed in red jumpers and white blouses, wearing white knee socks and white tennis shoes, skipped rope to music, matching the music’s rhythm in synchronous movement. The applause was well deserved, for a great amount of practice goes into the performance, under the coaching of LeeRoy Walker.
Chiene tabbed for play in All-Star cage contest
EUGENE — Marshfield basketballer Bob Chiene has been named to the State team for the State-Metro All-Star cagefest slated for the University of Oregon’s McArthur Court June 19.
Chiene joins nine other graduating seniors from around the state who will play the elite of the Portland-area schools in the classic which has been dormant since its inception in 1968.
Chiene, a 5-foot-11 sharpshooting guard for Marshfield,w as a unanimous District 5AAA choice the past season.
20 YEARS — 2001
Agonizing loss ends North Bend’s season
Baseball: South Salem scores in seventh inning to beat Bulldogs in state playoff game
No matter how you look at it, this one hurts.
The North Bend baseball team had a 19-win regular season, including an 11-5 mark in the Midwestern League, and showed steady improvement as the year as the year went on under first-year coach Brad Horning.
For its effort, the North Bend baseball team was awarded a home first-round Class 4A state playoff game on Friday against South Salem.
And the Bulldogs came so close to continuing their season.
Too close.
North Bend dropped a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to South Salem at Clyde Allen Field that ended the Bulldogs’ season and ended their hopes of playing on.
The nail-biting game had emotion written all over it.
“It’s a killer,” said dejected Bulldog Anthony Del Prete.
There really wasn’t much for North Bend to say after controlling the game for the first four innings, giving up four runs after a couple crucial miscues in the fifth inning and not covering third base on a vital sacrifice bunt in the top of the seventh inning that later led to the winning run.
North Bend had its chance with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh — the tying run at third and winning run at second.
It just wasn’t meant to be.
What was meant to be, however, was the satisfaction of playing in a game that brought out the best - from the players to the overflowing crowd.
"They are going to come out of here heartbroken," said a red-eyed Horning of his players. "Right now they hurt, but laterit is satisfaction that (comes from) playing a game that meant something.
"It is gut-wrenching, but at the same time it is a whole lot of fun."
Powers captures fourth at state
The Powers boys brought home a trophy from the Class 1A state track meet in Monmouth, capturing fourth place with 50 points. Powder Valley was a runaway winner in the meet with 131 points.
Tommy Blanton finished second in the pole vault and high hurdles and fifth in the triple jump and intermediate hurdles to lead the Cruisers.
Jeremy Mowe was third in the shot put, fifth in the discus, sixth in the javelin for Powers. David Schrag was fourth in the pole vault and Seth Fandel was fourth in the triple jump.
Mandy Lawson, Powers’ only entrant on the girls side, was sixth in the pole vault.
Class 2A
Gold Beach had two more placers Saturday at the Class 2A meet in Monmouth.
Adrienne Eide was fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 200 for the Panthers and Kyle Robbins was sixth in the 1,500.
Pacific’s Audra Loeber finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
On the first day of the meet, Gold Beach freshman Amanda Boice won the high jump by clearing 5-4. Pacific’s Krista Meeks tied for eighth.
Eleven fined in tobacco bust
Clerks: Spot inspections find retailers selling cigarettes to minors
State officials have fined clerks at 11 stores in Coos County and eight stores in Curry County for selling tobacco to minors. The fines came after unannounced inspections.
Oregon has been trying for years to get tough on illegal tobacco sales to minors and it appears to be working, state officials say. Illegal tobacco sales to minors are down so far for 2000, according to Jeff Ruscoe in Oregon’s Office of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs.
The state has expanded its undercover inspections of retailers, while at the same time boosting education programs to teach retail clerks about the law barring tobacco sales to minors.
The inspections aren’t new, having been standard practice since 1994. During the visits, under-age teens accompanied by retired police offices attempt to buy tobacco.
Previously, the state inspected 750 stores selected randomly each year. That number has increased to 2,950 visits a year now.
The rates of illegal tobacco sales statewide were at the lowest level in seven years, according to Ruscoe. Through March this year, 33 percent of the Curry County stores targeted in the inspections sold tobacco to minors. In Coos County, 20 percent did.
"I don't consider that good - 20 percent. We still have work to do," said Molly Ford, a public health eduator with Coos County.
Ford sid the county has made significant efforts to offer training to clerks and will continue to offer classes. Free sessions earlier this year in Coos Bay, Bandon, Coquille and Powers weren't widely attended.
Riders win titles at state
Equestrian: North Bend, Marshfield students compete well in state finals
Just as knowing your teammates well is important on the basketball court, it’s vital in equestrian.
The only difference? The teammate walks on four legs.
Teamwork was essential for three Bay Area students who brought home gold medals from the state equestrian championships in Central Point over the weekend.
North Bend junior Robyn Gulseth won the gold medal in pole bending, while Marshfield sisters Rachel and Darcy Bonham took the title in working pairs.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In