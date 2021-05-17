1921
Oil supply short
Smith-Powers Logging Co. engines affected
A.L. Martin of the Mountain States Co. today notified the Smith-Powers Co. that they could not furnish fuel oil any longer for their railroad engines. The seamen’s strike has cut off the supply and Mr. Martin is taking this precaution to protect their gas service.
The Smith-Powers Co. would ordinarily receive their supply on the company’s vessels but these are tied up.
IF the Smith Co. vessels and Martha Buehner are tied up long, the operation of the mills of the two companies may be stopped owing to the yards being congested.
Mr. Martin said that Portland had only about ten days supply of fuel oil on hand and is appealing to the U.S. Naval officers to bring the oil supply there during the strike.
Insurance for unlucky autoists
Geo. C. Huggins arranges for immediate adjustment of damages and losses — covers all phases of it
Geo. C. Huggins, Marshfield Insurance Agent, has made arrangements with the automobile insurance companies represented in his office whereby he himself adjusts losses occurring to cars insured with him. There have been several serious accidents since the highway opened involving heavy losses in the way of damage to cars, and this arrangement enables the unlucky autoist to have his car fixed up as soon as it can be gotten to a garage without delaying until an adjuster arrives from Portland or San Francisco.
Complete coverage insures against fire, theft, dangers of transportation, damage to property of others, damage to your own car, and injuries to persons. In case of a damaged car on road the insurance also pays for towing in.
North Bend High School winner
Victorious in field meet at Myrtle Point
Total of 60 points while Marshfield has only 48 points in taking second place
The North Bend high school won first place in the field and track meet at Myrtle Point Saturday held by the schools of the county. The first part of the day was given over to the grades, in which Marshfield was the winner, but North Bend came out ahead in the high school contests.
The total number of points won by North Bend was 60, and Marshfield got second place with 48 points. Myrtle Point was third, Coquille fourth and Bandon fifth.
The following is a summary of the winners of most of the events:
50 yard dash — Shriver, North Bend, first; Dashney, Marshfield, second. Time, 5.4 seconds.
100 yard dash — Shriver, North Bend, first; Dashney, Marshfield, second; Painter, Bandon, third. Time, 11.1 seconds.
220 yard dash — Shriver, North Bend, firste; Dashney, Marshfield, second.
440 yard dash — Keitner, Myrtle Point, first; Shriver, North Bend, second.
Half mile run — Balcom, North Bned, first; Longworthy, Marshfield, second; McGinnis, Marshfield, third; Brown, Marshfield, fourth.
Mile run — McGinnis, Marshfield, first, time 5 minutes; Brown, Marshfield, second.
Hurdles — Clark, Marshfield, first; McGinnis, Marshfield, second; Deyoe, Myrtle Point, third; Knight, Myrtle Point, fourth.
Pole vault — Clark, Marshfield, first, 10 feet, 4 1-2 inches; Young, Bandon, second; McGinnis, Driscol and Kern tied for third place.
High jump — Flanagan, Marshfield, first, 5 feet, 4 inches; Young of Bandon and G. Anderson of North Bend tied for second.
Broad jump — Oxnevad, North Bend, first, 19 feet 5 inches; Flanagan, Marshfield, second, 19 feet 3 inches; Young, Bandon, third, 18 feet 6 inches; Kjelland, Norht Bend, fourth, 17 feet 11 inches.
Shot put — Kjelland, Norht Bned, first, 39 feet 4 inches; Keltner, Myrtle Point, second; Dashney, Marshfield, fourth.
Javelin — L. Anderson, North Bend, first, 138 feet 9 inches; Kjelland, North Bend, second; Clarke, Marshfield, third.
Relay Race — As some of the valley schools wanted to make the relay a mile which is longer than the usual distance the Marshfield and North Bend schools would not enter and Myrtle Point won it on a forfeit.
Prizes awarded
There were two cups offered as prizes, one for the winning school and one for the individual making the best score. North Bend won the school prize and Shriver of North Bend got the individual cup.
L. Anderson of North Bend broke the county record twice in the javelin.
Night train to be put on soon
John M. Scott announces restoration of service
Will be tried out to see if it will pay — will make connection south
Announcement that the Southern Pacific would restore the night train May 31 between Portland and Coos Bay was received her today from John M. Scott, general passenger agent.
Mr. Scott sent word to Secretary Reid of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, which has been urging restoration of the service. His announcement was coupled with the condition that the traffic must be sufficient to pay the cost of the service. It will be given a fair trial of about sixty days, Mr. Scott says.
The Southern Pacific is trying to make the new schedule the most beneficial possible. The night train will leave Portland about 8 o’clock every other evening, reaching Marshfield about 7 a.m.
The tentative plans call for the night train to leave Marshfield about 6 p.m. and make connections with No. 13, the southbound train for California, at Eugene.
What effect the new schedule will have on the present day service is not certain, but it is expected that the day train will be speeded up now that the end of the rainy season will put the roadbed in better condition.
1971
Huebner recommends phasing out pioneer school in 5 year period
Dates back to 1920
REEDSPORT — Reedsport School District 105 Superintendent Tom Huebner has recommended phasing out the Pioneer building within the next five years.
Huebner told the school board at a recent meeting the Pioneer structure was rated standard in a State Department of Education evaluation, but it was subject to considerable adverse comment.
The Pioneer School, a two-story frame building dating back to 1920, was criticized for a number of undesirable features, including inadequate lighting, inconvenient stairways, poor classroom conditions and other drawbacks. He said the district will be free of bonded indebtedness by 1975, when the $199,000 total on the Highland Elementary building and the high school will be retired.
The Pioneer building consists of an early elementary structure which originally housed the high school.
Sentry Markets now in operation in Coquille, Bandon, Port Orford
Successful retail concept
Sentry Markets, a retail grocery concept that is highly successful for grocers and highly popular with consumers are now in operation in Coos and Curry counties.
David Sorensen, Sentry Markets co-ordinator for United Grocers, Inc., sponsor of Sentry Markets, announced the establishment of three Sentry Markets in the area.
They are Save-On Sentry of Coquille, formerly Save-On Foods, owned and managed by Charlie Train and Al Sweetman; Buck’s Sentry of Bandon, formerly Bandon Supermarket, owned and operated by Ovid (Buck) Rogers; and Buck’s Sentry of Port Orford, formerly Pacific Supermarket, owned by Rogers and managed by Frank Amatisto.
The addition of the three Sentry markets in the Coos-Curry area brings to 37 the number of Sentry markets in Oregon, Washington and California.
All Sentry markets are independently owned and operated. F.C. Gast, general manager of United Grocers, explained:
“The Sentry Market concept is a banding together of independently owned grocers to take advantage of large-quantity purchases, sophisticated merchandising methods, cooperative promotion, and other activities that they would be unable to undertake individually. Still, each of these stores retains its individual identity, ownership and management.”
Marshfield girls tie for second
SPRINGFIELD — Churchill, failing to follow the pre-meet form chart, came up with the Oregon high school girls’ Class AAA track and field championships held Friday and Saturday at Springfield’s Silke Field.
The Lancers, who got a pair of firsts from distance runner Debbie Roth and another from hurdler Heidi Davidson, compiled 45 points to 38 each for pre-meet favorite Marshfield and Sheldon.
For Marshfield, which finished second in the state competition a year ago, Fran Auer collected two individual titles and a fourth-place finish, Cheryl Bates grabbed a pair of thirds and Karen Banks a fifth.
Miss Auer, who defended her title in the long jump with a wind-aided 18-8 Friday, came back Saturday to be upset in the 100 before recovering to repeat for the second time in the 220. The junior Pirate clocked 11.4 in the century for fourth and 27.1 in winning the 220.
Miss Bates produced her third-place finishes in the distances, running 2:27.5 in the 880 and 5:26.1 in the mile.
Pirates qualify seven for state net; Prefontaine-Layton win din doubles
EUGENE — For Marshfield, the 1971 District 5AAA tennis championships proved to be most productive.
Seven Pirates have qualified for this weekend’s state championships at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Marshfield didn’t win any team championships — bot the boys and girls finished third in team scoring — but the girls’ doubles combination of Linda Prefontaine and Marilyn Layton did.
The duo polished off South Eugene’s Nancy Nicholson and Judy Rodiger Saturday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in the finals held at the Eugene Swim and Tennis Club.
Alice Austin and Patti Layton captured third place.
Top-seeded Bob Chiene of Marshfield was upset in the championship round of the boys singles competition, with Sheldon’s Erik Jensen turning the trick on a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 decision.
The Pirate boys’ team of Ron Daniels and Frank Birch finished third in the doubles competition.
Cottage Grove shuts out Pirates on one hit, 4-0
EUGENE — Cottage Grove, the team that almost didn’t make it, so far has made a shambles of the District 5AAA baseball playoffs in the quest for a state tournament berth in the Oregon Class AAA quarterfinals.
In short order, the Lions secured the right to play Churchill for the number two position of the District’s Northern Division and polished off the Lancers Monday, 4-2; shocked Marshfield Tuesday morning at Civic Stadium on one hit, 4-0; and stumped Northern Division champ North Eugene Tuesday afternoon by the same 4-0 count.
Keying the effort for the Lions was righthander Bruce Cook, who fanned 14 Pirates and gave up the lone hit — a third-inning double by Jeff McKay — and then went the first five innings in the game with North where he hurled scoreless ball and fanned six.
2001
Bandon gets its bond, street tax
Better streets and better school athletic facilities are on their way to Bandon after the city’s voters passed two money measures in Tuesday’s special election.
In a squeaker, the second time was the charm for a bond proposal to fund new track and field improvements in the Bandon School District. After seeing their $1.67 million bond proposal fail by 700 votes in November, proponents returned with a $1.5 million proposal. The measure passed on Tuesday, 1,193 votes to 1,141 votes — a margin of just over 2 percent.
“I’m absolutely elated,” said Superintendent Kenny Kent. “Now, the whole community will have much better facilities to use.”
The nine-year bond, to be assessed at a rate of 39 cents per $1,000 of property value, will fund construction of an eight-lane track, a multipurpose football and soccer field, locker rooms for boys and girls, a weight room, softball and baseball fields, lighting, a practice field, and a covered play area and revised student pick-up area at Ocean Crest Elementary School.
While the athletic bond passed by a hair, Bandon voters had an easier time deciding to support a plan to defer some property taxes currently earmarked for urban renewal projects to a citywide street improvements fund. The 10-year, local option street tax passed by a margin of 770 votes to 334 votes, or 70 percent to 30 percent.
“I’m very pleased it passed,” said Mayor Brian Vick. “For the first time in a long time, Bandon residents had a chance to do something about their streets. It was a logical thing.”
The tax, to be assessed to Bandon property owners at a rate of 84.5 centers per $1,000 of property value, will replace an equivalent tax currently used to fund an urban renewal special levy.
Surprise! School bond will cost less
Coquille voters will not have to pay as much as expected for the recent $3.5 million bond measure to pay for improvements to school buildings that was approved in March.
Coquille School District Superintendent Phil Waber said the district had anticipated taxpayers would pay 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. But when the bonds were sold, the rate taxpayers will end up paying is about 81 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“That was really nice. We were really tickled pink that it came in lower,” Waber said.
Coos Bay Lions club members mark 70th year
More than 100 people gathered at the Red Lion Inn in Coos Bay on Saturday night, May 5, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Coos Bay Lions charter as a club.
Outgoing Coos Bay Lions president Tom Hibbert, who was the emcee for the event, was joined in starting the evening by Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti and North Bend Mayor John Briggs, who welcomed the crowd.
The Coos Bay Lions club was chartered in 1931 as the Marshfield Lions with 29 members. The sponsoring club was the Coquille Lions.
Club accomplishments include helping to establish and improve parks, docks, the airport, the water district and Southwestern Oregon Community College. The Coos Bay Lions have set examples with street and highway litter campaigns, the members’ efforts to rebuild the Mingus Park Scout cabin and by establishing a wildlife sanctuary in Mingus Park.
Eastside students win NASA award
When you think of America’s space program, the South Coast doesn’t leap to mind. But for a little while Thursday, the focus of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was here.
With a little imagination and creativity, three Eastside Elementary School students were able to turn a project about water purification in space into an award-winning entry for a national contest.
Fifth-graders Courtney Moore, Kate O’Donnell and Becky Soules recently won first place in the national NASA’s Student Involvement Program in the aeronautics and space science journalism category for their project on how the International Space Station purifies its water supply. The trio created a newspaper article about the water-purification research.
The girls competed against students in the middle school category and more than 4,200 students submitted entries overall. NASA’s Student Involvement Program helps children and teenagers learn about science, mathematics and technology.
Since beginning the project in October, the girls sacrificed many of their lunch periods to do their research and work.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
