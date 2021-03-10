100 YEARS — 1921
Burglar proof locks installed
Added protection at Bank of Southwestern Oregon
New system is one which has saved a number of banks from being robbed
A new burglar proof device has been placed on the two vaults at the Bank of Southwestern Oregon, L.R. Scott, a safe expert, was here to install the system for the Anikin Lock company of Chicago. It is known as the Anikin burglar proof lock.
There are two vaults at the bank, one used to hold the bank’s money and paper and the other for safety deposit boxes. The appliance has been placed on both doors. It is a rather simple device in its working but is effective and during the past year has saved forty banks in the United States from being robbed.
Operates extra bolt
When a burglar opens a safe he generally knocks off the knob of the combination lock and with a tool breaks the combination box on the inside of the door, permitting the steel belts to be turned back and the door opened.
The new device is such that when the combination box on the inside of the door, or the bolt of the combination is tampered with it moves a wire which in turn pulls a trigger and a bolt is shot up at right angles into one of the main bolts of the door, holding the door tight.
When this is done it is impossible for the burglar to open the door unless he worked for a very long time and unless many holes were made in the door to find the extra device and destroy it, all of which would take more time than would ordinarily be possible.
Added protection
The system gives an added protection to the safe in which the bank keeps its funds and papers and also the vault which holds the safety deposit boxes. Because the system is one of recognized worth the bank sets its burglar insurance at a very much reduced rate.
White cedar is for war planes
Andy Davis thinks we are aiding enemy
Says shipments to Japan may return to plague us as fighting machines
Andy Davis who left this morning for Coquille and Bandon on one of his regular inspection trips, says that the chief work in this section at present is inspecting white cedar.
“And a peculiar thing about it,” continued Mr. Davis, “is that nearly every foot of it is being purchased by Japan. I don’t like to see it, either, for I think one of these days some cedar is coming back to us to plague us in the form of war planes. The proprietor of one small mill on the Sixes river, whose orders are direct from Japan, says the specifications are rigid for clear, straight grained wood and that means airplane stock.
“When I go to congress,” Andy concluded, “I will have a bill passed prohibiting exportation of white cedar to Japan.”
Chicken license now required
Council passes a new city ordinance
Those who want to keep fowls must meet a set of requirements set forth
Hereafter if anyone wants to keep chickens in Marshfield they must have a license and meet various requirements. The complaints about hen houses have been frequent and the trouble about keeping chickens has bene a matter which has engaged the councilmen many times lately.
The whole matter has been settled by the passage of an ordinance at the council meeting last night providing for the manner in which residents of the city can keep chickens within the limits.
The ordinance provides that anyone wanting to have chickens must first secure from the recorder a license and pay the annual fee of twenty-five cents. Written application must be made for the license and the place where the chickens are to be kept must be set forth. The council can revoke the license if a chicken yard is not kept in a sanitary condition.
The ordinance provides that the city marshal must investigate the place where it is desired to keep the chickens and see if it is a suitable location. Any chicken yard that is not properly kept can be declared a public nuisance. The ordinance applies to chickens, ducks, geese or any other fowls.
Violation of the ordinance can be punished by a fine not to exceed $100 or imprisonment for not less than 50 days, or both fine and imprisonment.
High school boys leave for Salem
Will enter contest for state championship
Champion team of Coos county is in charge of coach Cossman — will play tomorrow
The basketball team of the Marshfield high school left this morning for Salem to enter the contest for the state championship. The team is the champion organization for Coos county and having gained that place the team has the privilege of entering the contest for state honors.
The boys will be at Eugene this afternoon and evening and will go from there to Salem tomorrow. The managers drew lots to see which team will meet so the Marshfield boys do not know yet which team they will have to meet in the preliminaries of the state contest.
James Cossman, the coach, was in charge of the team. The latter is made up of William Krietzer, Albert Johnson, Don Allen, Clayton Driscoll and Tom McGinnis. Those who went as substitutes were James Lyons and Duncan Dashney.
50 YEARS — 1971
Kenn Hess news director for KOOS Radio station
Kenn Hess, 40, North Bend, is now fulltime news director for KOOS Radio in Coos Bay, according to James F. Johnson, owner.
Hess will gather and prepare news for listeners in Coos County and Western Douglas, Johnson said.
The news director is a North Bend High School graduate, received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Pacific University, sports editor of The World 13 years and news editor 2 years, and worked also as a sports writer for the Salem Statesman, information director for Coos Bay School District 9, and information officer for the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles.
He has written a North Bend All Sports book, Marshfield basketball and football books and is now writing a book dealing with sports events and athletics in the Bay Area.
Satans make runaway of Sunset Six matfest
COQUILLE — Host Coquille made a runaway of the Sunset Six wrestling championships Saturday by claiming six individual titles en route to the team title.
Coquille finished with 186 points to 119 for defending champion Myrtle Point. Brookings trailed with 78, Bandon had 58, Gold Beach 51 and Pacific 1.
Kip Courtwright (106), Mike Miska (115), Bob Gardner (141), Lonnie Gilbert (157), Jim Anglin (178) and Mike Mitchell (191) each had individual titles for the Red Devils who qualified nine wrestlers for the weekend’s state meet in Corvallis.
The Bobcats produced four individual titlists among their seven state qualifiers. Winning for Myrtle Point were George Prescott (123), Steve DeSoto (130), Bill Flora (136) and Jim Mast (unlimited).
Bandon’s Dale Reimer won the 98-pound bracket to lead four Tiger qualifiers. Cliff Nading of Brookings picked up the 148-pounds crown as three Bruins qualified and Ron Baumer paced three Panther qualifiers with the 168-pound title.
North Bend captures 5AAA mat crown
Marshfield finishes second
EUGENE — For the third straight year, North Bend has continued its monopoly of the District 5AAA wrestling championships as the Brown and Gold picked up seven individual titles enroute to the team crown.
North Bend piled up 166 points to 156 for runnerup Marshfield.
All three defending champions — Ralph Davis and Robin Richards of North Bend, John Macready of Churchill — successfully retained their respective crowns in the qualifying tournament to the state championships this coming Friday and Saturday at Corvallis.
Davis repeated at 98 pounds, Richards at 168 and Macready at 178.
In addition to the individual crowns picked up by Davis and Richards, North Bend also got titles from Gunnar Nordahl (115), Bill Bourne (123), Bob Weyer (136), Lenny Johnson (141) and Lee Todd (unlimited). Terry Bair (136) and Ron Reher (141) also qualified for the state meet with second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Marshfield had its best showing in recent years as the Pirates qualified five to the state tournament and collected three individual crowns en route to their second-place finish.
John Dunton (130), Bill Carter (148) and Kip Oswald (157) were the Marshfield winners while Mike Richards (148) and Ron Williams (178) claimed tournament berths through the second-place wrestle-back.
Siuslaw wins Coast title, Reedsport third
TOLEDO — Siuslaw came up with the expected Saturday in wrestling the Coast League wrestling championships form defending titlist Reedsport by taking five individual championships en route to a 141-point production.
Host Toledo was second with 128 points, Reedsport had 83, Newport 64 and Taft 33.
The Braves collected three individual crowns while qualifying five grapplers to the coming state tournament in Corvallis this weekend.
Gary Springer (136), Robin Duffy (141) and Jason Lovewell (148) emerged victorious while Scott Hogg (115) and Ken Eidson (123) also qualified.
Keizer plans for addition
The Keizer Memorial Hospital board Monday night decided to proceed with planning for a 30-patient wing to be added to the hospital if an acceptable solution is not found within 60 days for continued operation of McAuley Hospital after Dec. 31.
Concern was voiced for increased medical load that will fall on Keizer after McAuley is closed, and how to care best for patients until a new Bay Area Hospital District facility is built in the next several years.
The subject of a new patient wing was introduced by Bob Pittam, who said renovation of McAuley would be costly to bring it to acceptable standards if Keizer decided to assume the $400,000 obligation being asked by the Sisters of Mercy, operators of McAuley.
He said adding a new patient wing at Keizer would be more economical, costing $300,000 at the most.
20 YEARS — 2001
Bobcats disappointed in losing effort
State: Offense fails to show up in 33-17 loss to Philomath on Tuesday
CORVALLIS — Myrtle Point’s players and coaches were embarrassed and frustrated by the Bobcats’ effort in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.
And who could blame them?
The Bobcats, riding a 14-0 Far West League record and the state’s No. 4 ranking, scored just 17 points in a 33-17 loss to Philomath at Gill Coliseum.
The Bobcats dropped into the consolation bracket and an 11 a.m. game today against Ontario.
“We just weren’t ready to play,” said Bobcat senior Ginger Kasper. “We weren’t focused at all and it showed on the court.”
The Bobcats played almost even with the Warriors for a half, but only because Myrtle Point’s defense was good enough to hold Philomath to just 12 first-half points.
But in the third quarter, Philomath, the defending state champion, began to find its range and Myrtle Point continued to struggle.
With sophomore point guard Joanna Chadd handling the ball most of the time, the Warriors found open shots and Chadd found her way to the foul line. By the end of the game, Chadd had more points (18) than Myrtle Point.
Ontario eliminates Bobcats from tourney
Myrtle Point’s season ended with a 48-43 loss to Ontario in the consolation bracket at the girls Class 3A state tournament Wednesday in Corvallis.
Ginger Kasper had a strong final game of her Myrtle Point career with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals, but she was the only Bobcat in double figures.
Hands for helping
BANDON — By week’s end, 10 young men and women will return to California, taking with them a unique volunteering spirit and dedication they shared with the people of Bandon for nearly two months.
They came as strangers. They will leave as friends.
After weeks spent pulling gorse, painting walls, chaperoning dances and doing pushups alongside Bandon teen-agers, a group of AmeriCorps volunteers is taking its intrepid show back on the road.
Their contributions will not soon be forgotten.
“They were here doing it by hand to learn something,” said Luci Reeser, the director of the Bandon Teen Center who brought the group to Bandon on Jan. 19 after months of planning. “They were giving of themselves something physically to do something special.”
The group, armed with a van, a support vehicle, tools, a heap of AmeriCorps clothes and the ambition to do good is part of the National Civilian Community Corps wing of the AmeriCorps.
Volunteers needed to support successful searching
Imagine you were injured, or lost in a forest and nobody was available to come help.
Because of declining membership, that’s the situation personnel at Coos County Search and Rescue are trying to prevent by actively holding recruitment efforts.
“People go out and hunt mushrooms. People go out and do a lot of silly things and get themselves in a predicament they can’t get themselves out of,” said Search and Rescue member Jennie Sperling.
But when the agency is down members, the success rate for finding stranded people decreases, Sperling said.
Search and Rescue, an entirely volunteer-based organization, has a wavering membership but it is typically staffed by about 25 people, CCSAR President J.J. Kellum said. This year, the Search and Rescue team is down members. The agency currently has only 16 applicants, Kellum said.
“We want people to know we’re here, we’re volunteers,” Kellum said.
Southwestern woman eliminated
NWAACC: Lakers fall when Wenatchee Valley uses strong second half to break open close game
Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team’s first-ever trip to the NWAACC Championships ended after one game.
The Lakers were eliminated by Wenatchee Valley 84-58 in a first-round contest on Thursday in Mount Vernon, Wash. The opening round games at the tournament were loser-out contests.
Southwestern kept pace with the Knights for the first half, down just 40-36, but it was the second half that hurt the Lakers once again this season. Wenatchee Valley outscored the Lakers 44-22 in the final 20 minutes to break the game open.
The Lakers’ usually reliable outside shooting wasn’t on target Thursday, with a 1-for-12 effort from 3-point range and 37 percent shooting from the floor. Southwestern was also outscored at the free throw line 32 to 13.
Corynne Murray, a first-team all-region selection, scored eight points to lead the Lakers, while Andrea Bonner added seven.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
