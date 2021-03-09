100 YEARS — 1921
Plan clinic for children on bay
Health test will be made here next Tuesday
Will be directed by Miss Campbell, Coos County Health Nurse — bring wraps
Miss Campbell, Coos County Health Nurse, announced today that she will hold a children’s clinic at the Marshfield Library on Tuesday, March eighth, at two o’clock.
All mothers are invited to bring their children to the library at that time, when they will be weighed and measured according to standard measurements.
Mothers are requested to bring a blanket in which to wrap each child, and to be certain that children are not suffering from any communicable disease before bringing them.
First of Baptist faith to serve
Harding and wife of that denomination
Will probably attend the First Baptist Church at Washington, D.C.
WASHIINGTON — The twenty-ninth president is the first of Baptist faith.
Mr. and Mrs. Harding have not yet made known which church they will attend, but it may be the First Baptist, at Sixteenth and O Streets, Northwest, will number them among its congregation. The Rev. Henry Allen Tupper is the pastor of this church, which is one of the oldest in Washington, having been founded 119 years ago.
Of the nearly 400 churches in the capital, only nine can count presidents as once members of their congregation. So many chief executives have attended St. John’s Episcopal church, at Sixteenth and H streets, across Lafayette Square from the White House, that it is known as “The Church of the Presidents.” It was built in 1816 when Washington was arising out of the ashes after its burning by the British in 1812.
Publisher in for first time
Newspaper owner never before been president
Also is first senator to be elected to the office of chief executive
WASHINGTON, D.C. —Warren G. Harding is the first newspaper publisher to serve as President of the United States. He is the 29th chief executive, reckoning Cleveland’s two terms as separate ones because he was the only President serving twice who was not re-elected.
Nineteen Presidents were lawyers at the time they were elected. Three are classified as statesmen; two as farmers; one as a public official. Mr. Harding might also fall within the class of statesman as he had served six years in the senate when elected and was the first senator to be elected President.
Eighteen presidents have been college men; one was graduated from West Point; nine had no college education.
Athletic club is formed here
About twenty-five young men become members
First smoker with boxing bouts will be held next Friday evening
The Marshfield Athletic Club has been formed with a membership of about 25 young men. The organization was brought about by Frank Smith who was match maker for the recent boxing bout held here.
The purpose of the club is to give the members athletic training and physical culture. Boxing and athletic entertainments will be given every week.
The first smoker will be Friday night, March 11, when there will be thirty rounds of boxing. Some of the local boys will take part and several well known boxers, including Jimmy Duffy, Red Campbell, Frank Peats and Tex Vernon. The proceeds of this event will go into the club treasury.
Let contracts for new warehouse
Telephone company plans structure at Coquille
Will be on same property with the new exchange — to be attractive
The Coos and Curry Telephone Company today let the contract for a new warehouse which is to be built on the telephone property at Coquille. There is now being erected a new exchange. There was an old house on the lots and it had been planned to convert this into a warehouse but it was decided to move it away entirely and build a new warehouse which will conform in architecture with the exchange. It will cost about $1000. The contract was let to Hall and Ireland, who are building the exchange.
The warehouse will be 40 by 24 feet in size. Concrete driveways will lead to the street. There will be a nice lawn about the buildings and when finished the telephone property will be as attractive as any telephone home in the state.
50 YEARS — 1971
Beverage, container industries accused of stalling legislation
SALEM (UPI) — The beverage and container industries were accused Wednesday of using diversionary tactics to stall litter control legislation.
Rep. Norma Paulus, R-Salem, made the charge while testifying before a House State and Federal Affairs subcommittee on a bill (HB 1036) that would impose a five-cent deposit on beverage containers.
She said industry-sponsored newspaper ads and commercials asking citizens not to litter are “red herrings.”
She also labeled as a diversion the organization known as Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism (SOLV) because “it is financed by the very industry that will try to defeat this bill.”
The public is “clamoring” for such a bill, she said, and failure to approve the measure would mean the committee was “giving in to a very high pressure lobby.”
Rep. Gordon Macpherson, R-Waldport, who was chairman of an interim committee that studied the litter problem, said a similar deposit bill failed in 1969 because the industry asked for a chance to solve the problem through education programs.
However, six months after the session ended, Macpherson said, the industry was strongly promoting non-returnable containers. He said a few anti-litter billboards and ads showed up just before the current session of the legislature began.
The education attempts have failed, Macpherson said, just as they have failed to curb smoking or drinking and driving.
He said the five-cent deposit is needed to provide a strong enough incentive to make people not throw bottles and cans out or to make some one want to pick up the containers after they have been dropped by others.
New CB hospital changed
Revised schematic drawings of the new Bay Area hospital were reviewed by the hospital district directors Thursday as presented by representatives of Stone, Marraccini and Patterson, a San Francisco architectural firm.
The designers explained they made the revisions, upon instruction of the hospital board, to “tighten the building and program to reduce costs” because of recent information there was “very little likelihood” of federal aid from Hill-Harris funds this year. The board felt it advisable to “pull in its horns” a little to remain within its financial limits and not to depend on federal assistance.
Roger Hill, project architect, said that in revising the plans to “shrink the cost,” they retained the “essence of the earlier design.”
The bed count remained the same — 140, of which 12 were in coronary care and intensive care units.”
North Idaho JC bombs Southwestern Oregon CC
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — College of Southern Idaho and North Idaho Junior College clash here tonight in the finals of the Region 18 National Junior College Athletic Association basketball tournament.
College of Southern Idaho, the nation’s top-ranked junior college team, ran over Mt. Hood 86-61 in a first-round game Thursday.
Host North Idaho romped past Southwestern Oregon Community College 102-70 in other action.
The winner tonight will host an inter-regional playoff to determine a berth in the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., later this month.
Johnny Williams with 27 was high for North Idaho in the second game and three other starters hit in double figures. Ray Struve led the losers with 21.
Coos residents signing not to get obscene mail
The new federal postal law will not protect Americans against obscene mail from abroad, although it is expected to eventually protect them from such objectionable U.S. mail, Bay Area postmasters told The World this week.
The law permits American postal patrons to have their names placed on a master list of persons who want protection against sexually oriented mail. Publishers of such material will be required to buy the master list from the U.S. Post Office Department and to remove all the names on it from their mailing lists.
Some people say this amounts to “a good break for the publish companies,” said Jack Taylor, officer in charge of the Coos Bay Post Office. He said the list is regarded by some as “a list of people who wouldn’t send any money anyway.”
It is a service in a sense, said Taylor, but it also serves the purpose of keeping the names of people who object to receiving this material off the mailing lists.
Some 30 persons have taken advantage of the service in Coos Bay, and probably a similar number in North Bend, although no record is kept in the local post offices. A few have filled out forms in Coquille since the new law went into effect about two weeks ago.
Charleston lab before board
Coos County State Rep. Jack Ripper, D-North Bend, said he will attend a State Board of Higher Education meeting Tuesday where proposed new facilities for the University of Oregon Institute of Marine Biology at Charleston will be discussed.
Ripper said “This conflict will have to be resolved,” referring to funding priorities for the Charleston facility and the Oregon State University’s laboratory at Newport.
He has proposed legislation seeking $1,130,000 for new buildings at Charleston. The Oregon Ways and Means Committee toured the facility recently after which two Lincoln County legislators sent a letter signed by co-chairman of the Ways and Means Committee urging the state board to determine what priorities should be set for competing universities.
J.I. “Jack” Hunderup, vice chancellor for facilities of the State System of Higher Education, said discussion Tuesday will center around possibility of building three faculty dwellings at Charleston and a dormitory to house 50 to 60 students. He said the proposal asks $500,000 for construction to be paid off under sale of self liquidating bonds.
Lakers salvage third in Region 18 tourney, 90-79
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The competition from the Idaho schools was a bit rich for Southwestern Oregon in the Region 18 tournament, but the Lakers bolstered their claim to being “Oregon’s best” junior college quintet with a consolation-round victory over Mt. Hood Friday.
“We were presented with a nice plaque for third place in Region 18 and have a 22-7 record — it’s been a very good season,” said Coach Dale Bates, after a 90-79 win over the Saints.
In the featured “civil war” battle, Southern Idaho nipped Northern Idaho 68-65 to emerge the region champion.
Spearheaded by Gary Sellers and Ray Kinny, Southwestern fired around the 50 per cent mark throughout its clash with Mt. Hood to stay on top without exception after the opening minutes.
Sellers came off the bench to lead the way with 24 points, including 10-of-11 free throws and Kinny netted 22 in addition to harvesting 12 rebounds. Mike Rose rebounded 17 times for the winners.
20 YEARS — 2001
Burglars take evidence, guns from Bandon PD
Stolen: Items taken apparently include two guns and other articles related to the murder investigation of 13-year-old Daniella Elder
Bandon Police and the Coos County Major Crimes Investigation Team are investigating the theft of evidence from the Bandon Police Department early Friday morning.
Missing items apparently include two guns and undisclosed items related to the murder investigation of 13-year-old Danielle Elder, according to Bandon Police Officer Shawn Essex.
According to Bandon Police Chief Bob McBride, investigators believe the suspects, who have not been identified, broke into the police station sometime between 4:15 and 5:30 a.m. The office was not staffed at the time, McBride indicated.
McBride said the entry was forced, as burglars smashed open the front door, breached an interior door, broke a plate glass window and used bolt-cutters to get to items stored in two temporary evidence lockers. The suspects tried unsuccessfully to break into the department’s main evidence locker.
NB nearing donation goal for stadium
Bulldogs: Nearly $370,000 in donations and pledges already in place for new structure
Just six months into its fund-raising project, the North Bend Stadium Committee is within about $80,000 of its goal for a new east grandstands.
The school has received $367,000 in cash donations and pledges, not far from goal of $450,000, North Bend athletic director Boyd Bjorkquist said.
Structural damage was discovered in the 50-year-old east grandstands last winter and even with repairs the top several rows of the structure could not be used during football season.
With most of the money in hand for a new structure, the committee is focusing on the actual project, with several developments coming in the next few weeks.
Architect Mike Crow of Crow, Clay and Associates is close to finishing the bid specifications for the project, which should be ready to go out for bid within the next two weeks, Bjorkquist said.
About three weeks later, the committee hopes to choose a contractor to build the 1,150- to 1,200-seat steel and aluminum structure, with construction starting after school ends in June.
Meanwhile, plans have come together for demolition of the existing grandstands, all of which will be donated, Bjorkquist said.
Marist ends Reedsport’s season
Preps: Hot shooting propels Spartans into Class 3A state tourney
REEDSPORT — Track season had an early start this year, courtesy of the Marist and Reedsport basketball teams.
In an up-and-down, back-and-forth and wild 32 minutes, Marist shot its way into the Class 3A state tournament with a 94-74 playoff victory over Reedsport on Saturday. The loss ended the Braves’ season (16-8 overall).
The game was all offense … and no defense.
“We would like them to run with us but they did a little more running than we expected,” said Reedsport junior Chad Harrington.
Marist ran up the score from the start and had a 16-1 lead before the halfway mark of the first quarter.
Siuslaw eliminated with loss
Playoffs: Cottage Grove takes lead early on way to 59-42 win over Vikings in Class 3A
Lance Haberly had seen it before.
In all of the Siuslaw girls basketball team’s losses this season, the Vikings had problems at the free throw line and a critical player in early foul trouble.
The script played out again on Saturday, but unfortunately for Siuslaw, there are no more games to play.
Cottage Grove ended the Vikings’ season with a 59-42 victory in a loser-out Class 3A playoff game in Cottage Grove. The win propelled the Lions into the state tournament in Corvallis this week while the Vikings’ season ends with a 16-10 overall record.
“They played a pretty good game,” said Haberly of the Lions.
Cottage Grove, from the Sky-Em League, jumped out to a 30-15 halftime lead and led by at least double digits the rest of the game. The Lions took advantage of almost perfect numbers from the charity stripe while the Vikings struggled.
“That is what it came down to,” Haberly said.
The Lion shot 14-for-16 from the line in the first half, compared to the Vikings 6-for-14 effort.
Siuslaw’s Caley Nordahl missed much of the first half with three fouls and picked up her fourth foul 10 seconds into the third quarter.
Bandon voters to decide whether street tax will pave way for improved roads
BANDON — In a town criss-crossed by gravel roads and hazardous potholes, residents wary of the progress the city has made in paving its streets have struck upon a new idea.
A street tax.
During its meeting Monday night, the Bandon City Council approved unanimously a plan to place a 10-year local option street improvements tax on the May 15 ballot.
The council’s decision sets in motion a series of hearings and discussions, because the proposed street tax is not just an add-on, it’s a complete change of direction.
If the proposed tax is approved by voters, it would replace an urban renewal levy and allow all of Bandon’s residents to benefit from better roads, not just those in the urban renewal district. Ninety percent of Bandon’s roads are located outside the district, according to City Manager Matt Winkel.
The tax would be assessed at 84.5 cents per $1,000 of property value, an amount equal to the current Urban Renewal Special Levy.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
