100 YEARS — 1922
Unita to take largest shipment
Dant & Russell Vessel is to load about 3,250,000 feet Will arrive here Wednesday morning to take lumber to Japan
Word was received here this morning that the Unita, the big lumber carrier of Dant & Russell, would arrive in Wednesday morning. She was originally scheduled to come today.
The Unita will take on the largest cargo ever shipped form Coos Bay, about 3,250,000 feet of lumber. She will go first to the Smith mill to take on part cargo, then will take on some at the Bay Park mill and complete her load at the Buehner mill.
Death penalty for Oregon is declared legal
Oregon Supreme Court upholds capital punishment which was attacked in case
Application for Kerby is denied by the court
Habeas corpus was asked for but Pendleton jail breaker murderers must hang
Includes Dr. Brumfield
He with several others is affected by the decision — could not be executed while the decision was pending
SALEM — Oregon’s capital punishment law was upheld by the supreme court today, denying the application of Elvie D. Kerby, condemned in connection with the murder of Sheriff Taylor of Umatilla county, for a writ of habeas corpus.
The decision affects several condemned men in prison awaiting execution, including Dr. Brumfield of Roseburg.
Grounds of attack
The capital punishment law was attacked on the ground that the legislature exceeded its authority in submitting the proposal for restoration of capital punishment after it had been abolished by the people’s vote.
Kerby and John L. Rathie were convicted in connection with the jail break at Pendleton July, 1920. Their execution has twice been deferred.
50 YEARS — 1972
SWOCC ‘takes plunge’ into fisheries program
Kicking an experimental toe in commercial fishing waters last year with the nation’s first and only regularly taught net building and mending course, Southwestern Oregon Community College is readying for an all-out plunge into a commercial fisheries program.
That plunge, though admittedly limited, is planned for the coming fall semester with two successive 20-week courses in maintenance and repair of commercial fishing boats. Money to run the courses is expected to come from a $15,000 grant sponsored by the state’s Manpower Training and Development program.
Jim Piercy, SWOCC dean of instruction and the fisheries program’s major supporter, says commitment to the program at SWOCC is based on a recently completed study of the state’s commercial fishing needs as well as the “fantastic” results of the net mending class.
“We didn’t measure the success of that net mending class by the nationwide publicity received by SWOCC and Coos Bay,” the dean noted. “To us it proved that working commercial fishermen will return to a classroom to sharpen old skills and learn new ones.”
Policemen in SWO against removal of marijuana restrictions
Policemen in Southwestern Oregon today were generally opposed to removal of federal and state restriction against personal possession and private use of marijuana. Some, however, said they believed penalties in certain states for use of the drug were too severe.
Response came from law enforcement officials following the National Commission on Marijuana report Wednesday which urged removal of restrictions against personal possession and private use of marijuana.
“I think the commission’s recommendations are irresponsible,” Coos County Sheriff Tony Zarbano said about the report. “I still feel there has not been enough scientific study or documentation on the long-range and chronic use of the substance for the commission to make this type of recommendation.”
Coquille Police Chief Corky Daniels sounded a similar view: “I can’t go along with the commission’s recommendation that the laws for simple possession and use should be removed, though I would agree with the commission that the laws in some states for use of the drug are too harsh. Neither the commission nor the medical experts,” he added, “know enough about the drug at this time.”
Forest leads Bandon as Tigers take 3rd for second year in a row
EUGENE — Bandon coach Butch Neff said he told big center Bayard Forrest, “to relax and go out there and play summer recreation-league basketball.” But if Forrest was only playing summer-style ball, it didn’t look it, as he canned 34 points, cleared 32 rebounds and blocked 10 shots at McArthur Court Friday night.
As Bayard goes, so goes Bandon. The Tigers drubbed Pleasant Hill 67-59 to take a second straight third place in the annual AA classic.
Coquille ‘World Beaters’ rip past Henley 72-48
Coquille looked like world beaters Friday afternoon as the Red Devils ran the Henley Hornets out of McArthur Court, 72-48, to clinch fifth place in the AA cagefest. A lightning fast break paved the way again for the Red Devils as they out-pointed Henley in each quarter.
Six-foot-6 Curt Roberts got the break going all game for Coquille. Roberts hauled 17 stray balls of the boards and shot most of them to speedy guard John Mahlberg just as the 5-foot-11 senior was putting the half-court line behind him.
Mahlberg chucked most of the passes into the net, tallying 17, and Roberts repeatedly put anything that came off the offensive backboard back up on his way to a 29-point performance.
Reedsport blows 9-point lead, loses at buzzer
The Reedsport Braves looked like a team that wanted to lose in the worst way during the fourth quarter of their Friday game in the AA tournament — and lose they did, 65-64 to Tillamook.
The Braves threw away a nine-point lead in the late going with hasty shooting and sloppy ball handling in handing fourth place to the Cheese makers.
Dan Henderson had 23 points for Reedsport.
20 YEARS — 2002
Bandon Dunes to host speed golf
Tournament: First event on South Coast will be held Easter Sunday
The concept of running long distance is foreign to some people, who can’t fathom the value of putting the body through pain.
The sport of golf is equally strange to those who think the idea of hitting a little white ball, only to go walking after it, is silly.
What about combining the two?
Welcome to speed golf, which will make its debut on the South Coast on Easter Sunday, when the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort hosts a tournament.
“It’s obviously a niche sport,” said Tim Scott, who is putting on the tournament at Bandon Dunes. “But there’s 12 million avid golfers in the United States. If one out of a thousand play, that’s 12,000 people.”
Scott said the sport is slowly growing in popularity.
Bandon Dunes has been receptive to the idea of the tournament in part because owner Mike Keiser is a fan of the sport.
“Mr. Keiser is not only an advocate of speed golf, but he himself is an avid runner,” said Matt Allen, director of golf operations for the resort.
The best speed golfers can finish a round in under 50 minutes and shoot close to par, Scott said.
“(Scoring) is not dramatically higher than normal, but it’s a lot more fun than normal,” Scott said. “And you don’t have to spend five hours out there.”
Gas price hike largest in 50 years
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Increased demand for gasoline and lower supplies sent prices at the pump surging a record 14 cents over the past two weeks, analysts said.
Friday’s weighted price per gallon for all grades and taxes was nearly $1.38, up 14.36 cents per gallon from March 8, according to the Lundberg Survey of 8,000 gas stations nationwide.
It was the largest two-week cents-per-gallon increase since the survey began a half-century ago, analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday. The next-largest was 12.69 cents in April 2001.
Prices remain well below the $1.56 per gallon motorists we repaying Sept. 9, and are about 9 cents lower than a year ago, Lundberg said.
The national weighted average price of gasoline, including taxes, at self-serve pumps Friday was about $1.35 per gallon for regular, $1.44 for mid-grade and $1.53 for premium.
