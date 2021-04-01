100 YEARS — 1921
Marshfield boy is chosen cadet
Spencer Carlson wins Annapolis appointment
Son of Mr. and Mrs. August Carlson named — brother formerly held honor
(Special from Coos Bay Washington Bureau)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Spencer Carlson of Marshfield has been appointed cadet to the Annapolis Naval Academy by Representative Hawley. Wallace J. Walsh of Newport has been named as alternate.
Spencer Carlson is the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. August Carlson of Marshfield. His mother is a niece of C.A. Smith.
Carlson is a graduate of the Marshfield high school. He took the preliminary examinations for the appointment some time ago and the appointment is made on merit, being quite an honor.
His oldest brother, Milton A. Carlson, secured the appointment several years ago and finished the course with high honor. He holds the lieutenancy and was attached to the Pacific fleet with headquarters in San Diego.
Bandon men plan tan bark plant
Propose to develop Rogue river oak tracts
Robert O. Boykin goes to Portland to confer with Roderick Macleay and others
Robert O. Boykin of Bandon passed through here this morning en route to Albany, Portland possibly other points on matters connected with a plan which he and Bandon associates have for developing the tan bark industry on Rogue River. He will also confer with Roderick Macleay regarding the leasing of a Macleay plant at Wedderburn and possibly utilizing some of the Macleay estate oak timber holdings. The whole matters is in a tentative state yet.
Associated with Mr. Boykin in the proposition, he said, are a number of Bandon business men who will be members of a stock company to finance the project. Among them are Messrs. Kronenberg, Sidwell, Neilsen, Zentner and others.
Mr. Boykin’s plan is to construct a plant at Wedderburn which will extract the tan bark liquid. He says there is a big demand for the oak bark from canneries all over the country. The large amount of it in Curry county is held from the market owing to lack of transportation of the tan bark itself. His plan is to put in a chemical plant which will extract only the liquid which can be shipped in barrels. The plant would handle about twenty cords per day.
Baseball league is being planned
Meeting is held at North Bend last evening
Idea is to have six teams in the league and make out a schedule for the season
At a meeting held in North Bend last night plans were discussed for the formation of a six team baseball league for this season. Those in attendance were Frank Taylor of Reedsport; Mike Burke of Marshfield and H.O. Peterson and Dennis Hull of North Bend.
The plan is to have teams from Marshfield, North Bend, Reedsport, Coquille, Powers and Bandon in the league and to make up a regular schedule for the season. Manager in each city will be consulted and it is hoped to put through the plans.
50 YEARS — 1971
Highlanders nudge tired Pirates for third, 54-52
PORTLAND — A determined, but tired, Marshfield cage quintet saw all hopes of a third-place finish in the class AAA Tournament go awry Saturday night as North Eugene held on for a 54-52 victory over the Pirates in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
With the loss, Marshfield settled for a sixth-place spot which is the highest finish for the Pirate five since the 1962 season which saw the Purple and Gold reach the finals before losing to Grants Pass, 62-54.
It was a total of three points that separated Marshfield from any tournament hardware, as Grant claimed a 49-48 win in Friday’s semifinals before the Highlanders did in the Pirates.
“We still had a good tournament, though,” said Marshfield bossman Bruce Hoffine of the club that, prior to the tournament, was not supposed to last through the first two rounds of play.
Marshfield’s “Cinderella Kids” instead polished off fourth-ranked LaSalle and seventh-ranked Medford before losing the back-to-back heartbreakers to the Generals and the Highlanders.
Coaches elect Norm Hill to All-Tourney team
Marshfield guard Norm Hill, a 5-foot-9 senior, was named to the Class AAA Tournament all-star team Saturday night after balloting by the 16 competing coaches.
Hill, the Pirates’ leading scorer and one of three Bucs in the tourney’s top 10, became the first Marshfield player to be named to the first team since Mel Counts was honored in the 1959 and 1960 classics.
Hill was seventh in scoring with 56 points while teammates Bob Chiene and Mike Hashberger were eight and 10th, respectively. Cheine scored 53 points and Hashberger 51 for the fourt games played.
Hashberger, a 6-foot-1 forward, was also ninth in rebounding with 34 caroms.
Oregon senators urge NB station
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators Robert Packwood and Mark Hatfield supported appropriations here today for a Coast Guard Air Station in North Bend.
A $4.2 million bill introduced by Sen. Packwood to provide the North Bend Air Station for foreign fishing vessel surveillance and search and rescue operations was included in a hearing held by the Senate Commerce Committee on all Coast Guard appropriations.
Sen. Hatfield is a member of the Merchant Marine Sub-committee of the Commerce Committee and strongly supported not only the North Bend Air Station, but all search and rescue operations of the Coast Guard.
Packwood said the North Bend facility would prove to fishing fleets of foreign nations the U.S. means business about protecting fishing resources within the 12 mile limit. His bill provides for housing three radar-equipped aircraft.
Sen. Hatfield said “I do not need to repeat to the representatives of the Coast Guard the intense feelings along the Oregon Coast generated by incursions of foreign fishing fleets.
“I do appreciate the cooperation by the Coast Guard in attempting to solve this many faceted problem. I know Sen. Packwood and Oregon’s two congressmen form the coast, Wendell Wyatt and John Dellenback, share my feelings that increased Coast Guard activity in this area is needed.
“If the Coast Guard could provide an air station at North Bend, I think an increase to both surveillance of foreign fishing vessels and search and rescue operations could be accomplished. The use of helicopters would provide versatility. In my opinion, the coastal citizens of Oregon would like their tax dollars spent in this area.”
Bandon High student SWO Youth Pilgrimage deligate
Ethan Ward of Bandon High School will be this summer’s Southwestern Oregon delegate on the United Nations Pilgrimage for Youth, sponsored annually by the Odd Fellows and Rebekah lodges. He will travel by chartered bus to New York City for a week of observation at the United Nations. Ethan’s trip, of nearly four weeks, will also include visits to both the U.S. and Canadian capitals, Mount Vernon, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Valley Forge and the battlefield at Gettysburg.
Ethan was chosen March 13 in the Coquille IOOF Hall on the basis of his essay and seven minute oration on “The Organizational Framework of the United Nations — Its Strengths and Weaknesses.”
Second place went to Lorenzo Meyia of North Bend High School. Other high school winners competing were Rhonda DeMain of Coquille, Leslie Gill of Myrtle Point and Arlene Allen of Gold Beach.
20 YEARS — 2001
Garbage can man
North Bend man’s litter crusade gets help from local businessman
A local man’s effort to rid the area around North Bend High School of litter is proving to be contagious.
Quadel Industries, a locally owned plastic manufacturing company, has agreed to donate 10 new 45-gallon garbage cans to John Bosse and his class of severely disabled students. They are the ones volunteering to clean up the area around the high school.
Bosse is an instructional aide at the high school and his students pick up litter and trash at least once a week. The group’s efforts have been thwarted somewhat by crows that rummage through the garbage cans without lids, redistributing litter around the area.
Jason Luckman, vice president of sales at Quadel in Millington, said he learned about the situation after reading about the group’s efforts in The World during his lunch break.
“I decided that donating the garbage cans was something our company could do,” he said. “I felt it was a worthwhile cause, and I wanted to give back to the community.”
Bay Area teams play Alaskan squad
Marshfield and North Bend play host to Ketchikan High School team
If the Marshfield and North Bend softball teams play a similar opponent on the same day, the most likely scenario would be against a Midwestern League for or maybe another South Coast team.
Wednesday’s opponent came from a little farther away.
The Ketchikan Lady Kings, from Alaska, began their weeklong road trip through Oregon on Sunday. Ketchikan has battled teams from the Southern Oregon Conference, Midwestern League, Far West League and also the weather.
Against Marshfield and North Bend, a noon start time for a doubleheader that began with the Pirates turned into an all-day affair. Marshfield and Ketchikan played an inning at Ferry Road Park before the rain was too much, and the day ended against North Bend at 8 p.m. at the softball field at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Ketchikan didn’t travel thousands of miles to not play softball.
“We came to play,” said Ketchikan coach Joe Austin. “I was delighted we were able to get these games in.”
The Bay Area teams swept Ketchikan: Marshfield won 5-4, followed by North Bend’s 12-2 victory.
Ketchikan’s first game was supposed to be Saturday against Grants Pass, but it was rained out. The Lady Kings took the day off Sunday and then split a doubleheader on Monday against Hidden Valley and Grants Pass. Ketchikan defeated Bandon 10-2 before coming to the Bay Area.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In