100 YEARS — 1921
Timber company is fined $100
Alleged to have put sawsdust in Lake Takenitch
Arrest made by Deputy McDaniel and justice of peace at Gardiner imposes fine
Deputy Game Warden McDaniel served a warrant on the Takenitch Timber company, operating just above Reedsport on Lake Takenitch. The company is cutting spruce bolts for the paper mill at Oregon City. There are two saws near the lake bank and it was alleged that sawdust was being allowed to go into the lake. The sawdust kills the fish.
A representative of the company was taken before Justice Gray at Gardiner and not pleading guilty a fine of $100 was imposed.
Price of eggs hits low level
Several years since they have been so cheap
Not long since housewife had to 80 and 90 cents a dozen — several reasons given
The price of eggs throughout the state has recently hit the lowest mark it has reached in several years past. At Portland the wholesale market was demoralized for a day or two and buyers offered only 18 and 20 cents a dozen.
Yesterday at Roseburg eggs sold for only 14 cents a dozen due to the market being floored. They have been selling as low as 28 cents a dozen here.
However the low mark has probably been reached and it is more than likely that the price will go up some. It is not believed that eggs will be as low again during the entire summer.
At Portland the market has become steady again and the price will probably stiffen up during the next few days.
Range has been great
The range in the price of eggs has been greater than any other one product which is commonly used. It has not been so long since the housewife was called upon to pay 80 and 90 cents a dozen for eggs and now they are down to less than 30 cents. But the buyer will probably have to pay more during the rest of the summer.
Several reasons given
Several reasons are given for the drop in eggs. Many were held in storage and it is said that the speculators who held them were unable to secure further loans and were forced to throw them on the market. Then too the Chinese eggs are said to have had an effect. These Oriental eggs would not be salable against fresh eggs everywhere but when they are dumped on the market at a low price it has an effect on the better product. It is claimed that the Chinese can produce eggs and deliver them to the shipping point in China at 5 cents a dozen and make money and against such competition the home producer has little chance. The Hood River poultrymen this week decided to put their eggs in storage, claiming that the price of 20 cents offered wholesale was not enough to let them break even much less make a profit.
C.A. Smith urges development
Says time is propitious for harbor work
Also favors more to develop rural possibilities
C.A. Smith in a response to the welcome extended him at the smoker given as a welcome to him at the Millicoma Club last night by the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce urged an immediate and concerted campaign for greater development of the harbor and also of the rural districts of southwestern Oregon.
C.A. Smith said he regretted that he was not a public speaker and had not had time to prepare a speech. However, he said he wanted to call attention to the fact that the harbor was really the big thing on Coos Bay. It was responsible for him coming here and for most of the others and consequently should be the thing upon which all citizens should united in developing.
He said he regarded the present as the propitious time for pushing Coos Bay’s claim for federal aid. The Atlantic coast has been supplied with lumber from the southern states. In less than four years, it is estimated that the southern states lumber supply will be barely sufficient to supply the home needs. Then the Atlantic coast will have to turn to the Pacific northwest and as a matter of selfish interest, the harbor development here will aid their source of supply. Eastern aid is the big thing in seeking federal consideration, he said.
Two fined for liquor offenses
W.M. Carlson and Art Ramus plead guilty today
Justin Joehnk imposes $40 and $50 fines — Chas. Baker of Empire dismissed
Wm. Carlson, a stranger who had imbibed too freely of moonshine and still had part of a bottle on his hip, bumped into the wrong man last evening. The party he bumped was Constable Goodman who noticed that Carlson had strayed from the narrow path. He placed him under arrest.
This morning Carlson pleaded guilty and was fined $40 which he paid.
Rasmus is fined
Art Rasmus of Ten Mile was fined $50 and costs and sentenced to five days in the county jail when he pleaded guilty to violating the liquor law at a dance there a few weeks ago.
The jail sentence was suspended during behavior. Rasmus’ father recently was released from the county jail, his term having expired, after having pleaded guilty to violating the liquor law.
Chas. Baker of Empire who was arrested several weeks ago on the charge of violating the liquor law at his place there, was released today, District Attorney Fisher dismissed the charges against him.
Farmers taught to fight moles
Government expert tells of eradication of pest
Three meetings are held in the county by member of the U.S. Biological Survey
Ira N. Gabrielson of the United States Biological Survey held three mole eradication demonstrations in Coos county last week in connection with the program of work as outlined by the Dew Valley, Norway and North Bayside Community Farm Bureau programs of work. There were 110 people who attended these meetings and were taught the peculiar habits of the mole.
Mr. Gabrielson states that although moles do eat vegetable material that over 90 per cent of their diet is of animal origin; angleworms, beatles, insects, larvae, etc.
The greatest damage which they do is to throw up mounds in the lawns, garden and meadows and afford runways for the field mouse, which is very destructive. He cited experiments of where several dozen mice were caught in one mole runway.
There is no method practical for poisoning the mole on account of the fact that he seldom eats other material than live earthworms.
Mr. Gabrielson recommended the Nash and Pincer mole traps and explained fully how each should be operated.
50 YEARS — 1971
Log scaler pickets spread in Coos area
Striking log scalers spread their picket lines to additional sites this morning. Pickets appeared at Georgia-Pacific operations in Powers and log storage area in Millington, where scalers from the Columbia River Chapter, Pacific Log Scaling Association work. The North Fork Ramp in Florence also was picketed today, according to a union spokesman, and pickets may move to G-P’s Johnson pond today.
The strike went into its second day today following a deadlock in a wage dispute with Columbia River Log Scaling and Grading Bureau.
Operations were halted Wednesday at G-P plywood and hardboard plants in Bunker Hill and at Coos Head Timber Company Empire plants when picket lines went up early in the day. The picket lines were removed shortly after noon and swing and graveyard shifts were in operation at both sites, a company spokesman said.
Coquille firm fined $500 in Coos court
COQUILLE — Dean Benham, president of Benham Concrete, Inc., was fined $500 and given a 30 day suspended jail sentence Wednesday for illegally removing gravel from the Coquille River near Broadbent.
Benham was found guilty by a district court jury March 18 for violating the terms of a state permit banning removal of river material from sites not isolated by dikes from main river waters.
District court judge Charles Reeves said the suspended 30 day jail term would be imposed if further violations of the state permit by Benham occur in the one year period.
The permit violation charge against Benham stemmed from a Jan. 8 incident when two Oregon State Police officers observed a dragline operator employed by Benham digging gravel from an area not diked.
The state ban on digging river material from sites not isolated from main river waters extends from Oct. 1 through May 15 of each year.
Bandon meets Stayton after one-point win over Junction City
Semis of State AA today
EUGENE — The Bandon Tigers will carry the banner of the Sunset Six into the semi-finals round Oregon Class AA state tournament play after the Southwestern Oregon school eked out a one-point victory Wednesday over Tigers of another breed — the Junction City Tigers.
The commanding play of Giant 6-foot-8 Bayard Forrest, coupled with outstanding supporting performances by Steve Clausen and Truett Forrest, carried Bandon to the threshold of victory.
In the end, however, it was a pair of free throws by reserve Gordy Groshong, his only points of the game, which sent Bandon to a 59-58 win.
The triumph kept the Sunset school on a general course toward the tournament finals — the victorious Tigers meet top-ranked Stayton at 7:30 tonight in the upper-bracket semis.
Coquille Red Devils defeated by Gladstone
EUGENE — Gladstone saved its best for last and pushed the Coquille Red Devils out of the running for the 1971 state AA basketball championship with a 69-60 win Wednesday.
The Gladiators streaked for nine points in a two-minute span late in the fourth quarter while holding Coquille scoreless to break up a close game and move into the semi-finals.
The winners had to overcome a 50-49 fourth quarter lead for Coquille and it wasn’t until the three minute mark that they were able to move away. From a 58-56 advantage with 3:04 left, the sudden deluge of points provided a comfortable 67-56 cushion with 58 seconds on the clock.
The loss dropped Coquille into the running for the tourney’s fourth-place trophy. The Satans met Pleasant Hill at 3 p.m. this afternoon to determine the lower-bracket contestant of that cup.
Coquille is loser
Coquille had a hand in the second highest-scoring game in the history of the Class AA state tournament Thursday, but even 81 points was not enough to keep the Red Devils from bowing out of the 1971 hoopfest.
Pleasant Hill, led by 23 points from 6-foot-6, 220-pound Russell Francis, zipped to a 44-30 halftime lead and then held on in the face of a 51-point second half by the Devils to record an 86-81 victory.
‘Cinderella’ Pirates whip Medford, play Grant Tonight
PORTLAND — Marshfield, the “Cinderella Kids” of the 53rd annual Class AAA basketball tournament, advanced to the semi-finals with a seemingly easy, 53-46, victory over Medford in a quarter-final clash Wednesday afternoon.
The Purple-and-Gold Pirates play Grant of Portland tonight at 7:30. The Generals eked out a 39-37 decision over tough Baker in the first game of the championship round Wednesday. In last year’s tourney, Marshfield claimed a 68-59 victory over Grant.
Marshfield coach Bruce Hoffine pulled a strategy switch Wednesday, as the Pirates used a “shot-selection” offense as opposed to the fast-break tactics they used in the tourney opener against LaSalle.
The end result was that Marshfield controlled the tempo of the contest and stopped Medford’s fast break that had earned the Tornado an 81-54 win over Reynolds.
“We had two things to do when we went into the game,” Hoffine said. “One was to have two guys under the basket on defense to stop the fast break, and the other was to have them (Medford) playing a lot of defense.”
The Pirates came through exactly as prescribed, with a full-court press thrown in after the first three minutes helping to produce as much as a 17-point lead over Medford.
Bandon’s ‘Bad Night’: Stayton wins 59-49
Tigers fail in bid to make finals
EUGENE — A five-minute scoring drought in the first quarter and a bad night at ball-handling foiled Bandon’s bid to reach the finals of the state Class AA basketball tournament in its first-ever tourney appearance Thursday night.
The lengthy scoreless spell turned an early tie into a 14-point Stayton lead and 25 turnovers — more than twice the Eagles’ total — hampered efforts to rebound, although the Tigers made things interesting in the third quarter.
Stayton accordingly chalked up a 59-49 victory and moved into the championship finals against Rainier tonight. Bandon takes on Gladstone, which lost the other semi-final contest to Rainier, 64-53, for third place in the 1971 tournament in a 7:30 clash.
The Tigers shot well below their season’s norm for the game — 18-of-53 (.340) — but this was largely due to 4:51 of scoreless offense which turned an opening 8-8 standoff into a 22-8 lead for the top-ranked Eagles at the end of the period.
Bandon’s all-state center, 6-foot-8 Bayard Forrest, was unable to find the range from the field until the 4:48 mark of the second quarter. Forrest then opened up to lead all scorers with 19 points.
Bandon third in State AA
The Bandon Tigers opened a ten-point lead with a third-quarter barrage and held on to handle Gladstone with ease Friday en route to third place in the 1971 state class AA basketball tournament.
Giant 6-foot-8 Bayard Forrest established a new tournament one-game rebounding record and tossed through 23 points to guide the Tigers to a 70-56 victory over the Gladiators.
Forrest pulled down 29 rebounds to better the old mark of 25.
While Forrest was nearly a one-man show under the backboards, the Tigers’ talented junior center had plenty of scoring help from teammates.
Steve Clausen connected for 18 counters, Charlie MacDonald hit 11 and John Prahar had 10.
Reedsport tournament consolation winners
In the most stirring episode of the 1971 Class AA state basketball tournament, the Reedsport Braves battled back from nowhere to overcome an early 19-point deficit and defeat Lakeview in overtime, 68-66, to win the consolation final Friday afternoon.
With just two seconds remaining in overtime, Norm Lacey grabbed a rebound and tossed through an 8-foot jumper to give the Braves a consolation trophy.
Pirate loss to Grant ‘A tough one’
PORTLAND — “That was a tough one,” said Marshfield coach Bruce Hoffine, begrudgingly.
Marshfield, the diminutive darlings of the 53rd annual Class AAA basketball tournament in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum, had just battled back from a ten-point second-quarter deficit against Grant of Portland only to lose, 49-48, as Tim Stambaugh punched in a pair of free throws with two seconds left in the semi-final contest.
Which leaves the Pirates, the surprise team of the tournament, to play District 5AAA rival North Eugene tonight at 7:30. A late North rally fell short as the Highlanders dropped a 59-53 decision to Benson Tech. It will be an all-PIL final at 9 p.m. while Marshfield and North play for third place.
Sunset Six ‘Dream Team’ is announced
A six-team unit with a scoring potential over 90 points per game has been announced by Sunset Six officials at the all-conference basketball team for the 1970-71 season.
Under a new method of selection, the “dream team” was chosen from all-opponent teams submitted by conference schools — instead of the former method by which coaches selected the team at a post-season meeting.
Heading up the “all-star” team was Bandon center Bayard Forrest, who shattered the conference scoring record with 234 points during the ten-game schedule. Forrest, a junior, represented the champion Tigers along with senior brother, Truett Forrest, who averaged nine points per game.
Guards John Mahlberg of Coquille and Stan Grove of Myrtle Point were picked to the “first team” for the second straight season. Grove, a senior who averaged 14.4 points in conference play, was also a second-team choice as a sophomore in 1969.
Mahlberg, another of the three juniors of the team, averaged 15.4 points per game, to join teammate, 6-foot-4 Carl Johnson. Johnson paced Coquille in scoring with a 16.6 average.
Bill Pommarane of Brookings, another junior, rounded out the team. He averaged 12.7 points per game in conference play.
20 YEARS — 2001
Coos Bay landmark to be demolished on Monday
For those who have walked East Branch’s halls, Monday, will be the day Coos Bay residents bid farewell to an old friend. The now-empty school building will crumble into history.
“Things are not going to be the same anymore,” said Vera Richter, who graduated from Marshfield High School in 1923. “The things I remember will no longer be there. It will be so sad to see the building go.”
Originally called Marshfield High School, East Branch has been a part of the Coos Bay community since its construction in 1908. Students and teachers moved on this year with the completion of Pirate Hall, the new math and science building paid for with a school bond district voters approved in 1998.
During the early 1920s, East Branch housed first through eighth-grade students who lived on the south end of town and all the town’s high school students. The original building was three stories. High school students used the first and second stories. The school’s seventh and eighth-graders climbed stairs to the top floor.
The Harding Building was built in 1925 to help relieve the crowding in East Branch. Students from first through eighth grade went to school there. By 1938, construction began on what is now the main building at Marshfield High School.
Larsen to play for Concordia University
Letter of intent: North Bend volleyball star chooses college
Amanda Larsen reached a goal that had been with her since the eighth grade.
Since then, the North Bend High School senior became one of the top volleyball players in the Midwestern League and made school history Friday. Larsen became the first-ever Bulldog volleyball player to sign a letter of intent to play at a four-year university.
Larsen’s choice? Concordia University.
“I think all along it was the best and easiest choice,” she said.
Draped by Debbie Larsen, Amanda’s mother, North Bend volleyball coach Susi Armstrong, and several friends, teachers and other family members, Larsen reached her goal as she signed her name on the dotted line.
“I knew I wanted to play after high school,” Larsen said. “I am really excited.”
Larsen’s final decision came down to three schools: Concordia, located in Portland; Western Oregon in Monmouth; and Trinity University in San Antonio.
Teamwork, elbow grease create ‘student’ for college
While some people on the South Coast were fixated on the gold statues handed out at the annual Academy Awards this weekend, a few students at Southwestern Oregon Community College installed a bronze sculpture of their own Saturday.
More than 15 people watched the installation of the sculpture outside of Sitkum Hall, across from the college’s library. Most present were members of artist Mac Holman’s bronze monumental art class during winter term.
The bronze sculpture of a man coming from the building was built by the students in his class during the 10-week term. Holman’s spring class, which starts in April, will tackle the creation of the sculpture’s female counterpart who is waiting for the man on the college’s library steps.
Southwestern commissioned Holman to create the two bronze sculptures. As part of the deal, he agreed to teach students how to make bronze sculptures.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
