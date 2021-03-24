100 YEARS — 1921
Tanker arrives with oil supply
The Whittier comes with 10,000 barrels
Fuel oil was short and badly needed to keep up gas and electric supply
The tanker Whittier arrived this afternoon with 10,000 barrels of fuel oil for the Mountain States Power Company. There was a shortage of the fuel oil needed to run the electric and gas plants. The company has ordered several tank cars to guard against dangerous shortage but the vessel came sooner than expected.
The oil formerly cost $1.85 a barrel but this shipment was $2.70 a barrel, making the fuel very expensive.
Boost for road from Reedsport
Big meeting held at Reedsport Sunday
Forestry service will be asked to connect up highway — Umpqua road also urged
A good roads booster meeting at Reedsport yesterday was attended by delegations from Coos Bay, Ten Mile, Gardiner and various Umpqua points and resulted in a concerted movement to secure better highways for that section. The meeting was an enthusiastic one and appeals will be made to the Douglas county court and also to the U.S. Forestry service for the completion of the link between Reedsport and the new road at Ten Mile which was recently completed.
It seems there will be about six miles of road to build over the ridge between Eel Lake and Clear Lake to connect up Ten Mile and Reedsport. One mile of this is in Coos county and the balance in Douglas, but all is in the Umpqua Forest reserve district.
Coast wool is to be stored
A million pounds will be held in Portland
Will be graded and sold by the Western Oregon Wool and Mohair association for growers
PORTLAND — More than 1,000,000 pounds of wool from sheep in Western Oregon farms will be stored in Portland and graded and sold from that market during the coming season, according to plans outlined by officials of the Western Oregon Wool and Mohair association.
The association is being organized on a cooperative basis and 320,000 pounds of fleece already has bene signed up, according to R.A. Wade, manager of the association. Farmers of Northern California also are interested in the movement. Clips will be pooled and United States storage receipts used as a basis of credit in financing sheep owners, Wade stated.
Small farmers of Western Oregon have been accustomed to sell their wool clips to traveling junkers who pay as low a price as possible Wade said. The association, on the other hand, will be a non profit organization and its members will have the advantage of selling their wool at a favorable market condition.
Noble Theatre opens tomorrow
Has been entirely remodeled and beautiful
Attraction will be Charlie Chaplain in “The Kid” — Mrs. Noble will give solo
The Noble theatre will be opened again tomorrow night after having been remodeled. The new entrance has been completed giving better facilities for the patrons entering the theatre and adding greatly to the beauty of the building from the outside.
The new organ has not yet been installed but will be in place soon. The interior of the theatre has been redecorated and new draperies used and the theatre is now as attractive a one as will be found in the state.
The opening bill will be Charlie Chaplin in his famous play “The Kid.” During the evening a vocal solo will be given by Mrs. John Noble as an added feature to the program.
Will close deal for plant site
Southern Pacific crossing agreement finally comes
Menasha Woodenware Co. arranges to go ahead with plant when business picks up
Herbert Armstrong, local manager of the Menasha Woodenware Co., who returned today from Portland received word confirming the S.P. crossing agreement whereby the site of the proposed cooperage plant in North Bend will be made available.
While at Portland, Mr. Armstrong took the matter up with the S.P. officials there and they prodded the San Francisco offices. The message today came to Agent Wold at North Bend and said the agreement was in the mail.
Last year, the Menasha Co. simply contracted for the site form the Simpson Estate Co., contingent upon getting a crossing agreement from the Southern Pacific and they have been working at it ever since. If the crossing agreement is as expected, Mr. Armstrong will close the deal and take up the deed so that construction of the plant can be started as soon as the business outlook picks up.
Surgical clinic is now proposed
Will give assistance to children of county
Co-operation of the Red Cross, physicians and county expected to provide relief
Miss Elizaeth Campbell, Coos county health nurse, is working on a plan of providing a free surgical clinic to provide relief of little ones who are found to need surgical aid and whose parents cannot afford the cost of it.
Her plan is for the co-operation of the physicians, Red Cross and others in providing this. Many of the physicians have agreed to donate their services in these cases and bandages, etc., are expected to be provided by the Red Cross. Other aid may also be secured.
In cases where hospital services are necessary, the hospital generally donate the use of their quarters.
The whole matter is in a tentative stage. At first, it is likely that the surgical clinic would be generally restricted to minor operations such as adenoids, tonsils, etc.
50 YEARS — 1971
School superintendents agree many budget problems around Coos but quality of education is not hurt
School districts may have budgetary problems, but most Coos County school superintendents have told The World in a survey that children are receiving good educations.
When asked if education is being curtailed by tight budgets, Superintendent Ronald L. Parks of Bandon said “Not as much as some would have us believe.
“Some of the finest teaching and learning is not the result of high salaries, fancy buildings and elaborate equipment. The dedicated teacher is the success of good education.
“You can put a poor teacher in elaborate settings, pay him a top salary and give him unlimited equipment and he will not do as good a job as a dedicated teacher who can really teach school.”
John Crowley, superintendent of Coos Bay School District 9, said “education is provided for all, and it is not being denied by tight budgets. Many choose to deny themselves. The educational system in any community has something to offer. It may not be what everyone thinks it should be and it may not be recognized as being as good as the one in the neighboring community, but nevertheless it still has some thing to offer every child.”
Empire District move set by Harless, Porter
Two more businesses are moving to the “Y” in Empire and another expanding shortly, according to information to The World this week.
Bob Harless has announced plans to move Harless Outdoor Store to property in back of Harless Y Marina and Stan Porter intends to occupy the location sometime later this year of Stan Porter’s Cars between Bob Harless’ property and Young’s Old-Cadillac.
Bill Harless, owner of Harless Y Marina, intends to expand his building to nearly double the present size for full indoor shopping for new and used boats, pickup campers, big boats and small camping trailers. He said, “Business is booming here. The number of firs has doubled since I moved here a year and a half ago.”
Harless has been in business in the Bay Area 20 years.
‘Pre’ ties NCAA 2-mile mark
EUGENE — A pair of ex-Marshfield track stars had a big day in the opener of the spring season for the University of Oregon Saturday as sophomore Steve Prefontaine terrorized the NCAA two-mile mark while junior Jim Barr sailed to a lifetime best in the long jump.
Prefontaine, the premier collegiate distance runner in the USA, tied the NCAA two-mile standard of 8:33.2 held by former Webfoot Arne Kwalheim as he ripped of a 4:05.2 mile for the second four laps. The winning time in the four-lap event earlier was 4:05.5 chalked up by senior Steve Savage of Florence.
The mark also tied school and Hayward Field marks that Kwalheim had established in 1968.
Barr, meanwhile, nipped teammate Bouncy Moore — the AAU long jump champ in 1970 — by a half inch as he leaped 24-9 ¾. Barr’s previous best was a 24-5 ½ effort while competing for Southwestern Oregon Community College in the NJCAA meet in 1968.
Davis, Oswald, Richards, Nyleen win state Greco-Roman titles
Three North Bend wrestlers and one from Marshfield grabbed state Greco-Roman titles at the conclusion of the two-day tournament Monday night at Marshfield High School, and now will set sites on championships in the two-day Freestyle tourney which got under way this morning.
Ralph Davis (100), Robin Richards (170) and Brad Nyleen (190) of North Bend and Kip Oswald (160) of Marshfield each won individual titles.
Richards, a triple-crown winner a year ago, gained a measure of revenge as he compiled fewer black marks than Mark Purkey of Milwaukee who had beaten Richards for the state high school 168-pound crown a week ago.
Nyleen and Oswald, meanwhile, proved to be pleasant surprises for North Bend coach Dave Abraham and Marshfield mentor Lynn Matthews after the pair had been all but out of the running in the high school meet at Corvallis last week.
Red-hot Tigers rout Reedsport, 81-66
EUGENE — The Bandon Tigers played as though they had never heard the term “tournament jitters” in their first state tournament ever Monday night.
The Tigers, who entered the tournament as champions of the Sunset Conference, took command in the opening minutes and staged a somewhat sensational tourney debut with an overwhelming, 81-66, victory over Reedsport, the No. 2 team from the Coast League.
Behind nine points by 6-foot-8 Bayard Forrest in the first quarter, Bandon jumped into a 23-7 lead over the cold-shooting Braves and shot 52 per cent from the field enroute to the easy victory.
Marshfield whips LaSalle 78-65 in state tourney
PORTLAND — Marshfield used a ball-hawking defense and 51 points from Mike Hashberger, Norm Hill and Bob Chiene to rip apart favored LaSalle, 78-65, in first round play at the Class AAA basketball tournament this morning.
The Pirates now advance to the quarter finals where they will play the winner of the Medford-Reynolds game.
Hashberger scored 21 points, Chiene 16 and Hill 14 in the game that saw Marshfield roll to a 43-29 half time lead. Marshfield later held an advantage as high as 17 points in claiming the victory.
Coquille Red Devils use backboard strength to beat Banks in AA
EUGENE — It took five first-round games to prove it, but the Coquille Red Devils showed that a 16-team Class AA tournament does have merit.
Under a format which puts league champions against runners-up in opening round action, Coquille showed that perhaps some of the stronger teams were forced to stay at home under the old eight team system.
After Monday’s contests were all won by league champions, Coquille, the No. 2 finisher in the Sunset Six, gained the distinction of being the first runner-up to send a champion into the consolation bracket when it used overwhelming backboard strength and solid free throw shooting to defeat Yawama League titlist Banks, 74-64, to open lower-bracket first-round play Tuesday afternoon.
The bouncy rebounding of John Van Burger, Carl Johnson, and Curtis Roberts, plus a 26-of-38 (.684) effort at the free throw line, allowed Coquille to overcome an early Banks lead and advance farther in the championship bracket.
20 YEARS — 2001
City workers besieged with complaints
Measure 7 supporters: Special interest group asks citizens to call city hall
MYRTLE POINT — City employees are being barraged with phone calls from angry people opposed to Myrtle Point’s fight against Measure 7.
City Manager Bud Schmidt said the calls are wasting staff time and having little effect on future decisions regarding the measure.
“More than half of the people who have called us don’t even live within city limits and don’t pay city taxes,” he said.
Measure 7, approved by voters in November, would require state and local governments to compensate property owners when regulations reduce the value of their estates.
Schmidt said the Oregon Family Farm Association, a property rights group supporting Measure 7, sent out flyers and used computer-generated phone calls to encourage Coos County residents to complain to City Hall.
“Computer phone calls have gone out to everyone in the 572 (phone) exchange encouraging them to call the city,” said Schmidt. “The message tells people that city tax dollars are being spent to fight the voter-approved measure.”
Schmidt said while Myrtle Point did participate in a lawsuit challenging Measure 7, it has not spent tax dollars to fight the measure, nor has it made any commitment to do so.
Burglars lock in on storage units
Several people in Coos Bay have learned the hard way that locking away items in storage units is not as safe as it seems.
Since the beginning of March, at least seven Coos Bay storage units at two different sites have reported items missing.
According to Coos Bay Police Department reports, thieves gained access to the units by cutting and removing the owners’ locks and replacing them.
This type of crime is nothing new, said Janice Grimm, of E.L. Edwards Realty Inc.
“This kind of thing has been going on, off and on since Thanksgiving,” Grimm said. “It seems to be particularly bad now.”
By cutting locks off tenants’ storage units and replacing them with new locks, no one notices anything out of the ordinary. That way, thieves can return any time and go through the units.
College establishes animal abuse policy
Southwestern Oregon Community College has quietly taken a stand on animal abuse. An administration policy addition has made abandoning, neglecting or abusing an animal on campus a violation of the student handbook.
Mike Gaudette, Southwestern’s dean of marketing, recruiting and college advancement, said the new policy was presented to the school’s board of directors last month.
“It hasn’t been needed in the past but with a resident population of students, there’s an increased likelihood of interactions. It seems that it’s a proper thing to address the issue,” Gaudette said.
Gaudette denied the new policy was prompted by an attack on a raccoon by three students last year, but instead was a way to deal with the possibility of animal attacks.
“The policy previously did not include in the list of offenses acts that would be against animals,” Gaudette said.
Southwestern’s policy mirrors state law and addresses animal abuse, neglect or abandonment by citing the Oregon Revised Statutes.
Benchmark report gives Oregon C+
Needs improvement: Biennial rating shows progress, but not enough
SALEM (AP) — Oregon has made some progress on issues ranging from environmental protection to student literacy, but still got an overall rating of C+ in a biennial report released Friday by the Oregon Progress Board.
The 2001 Benchmark Report rates the state’s progress of 90 quality-of-life indicators, from hunger to state parks using data collected between 1998 and 2000. In 1998, the state received an overall grade of C.
“We’re doing better in public safety and some other areas,” said Gov. John Kitzhaber, the chairman of the board. “But we’re not living up to our potential. While this is an improvement from last time, it’s not good enough.”
The report also graded Oregon in seven subcategories. Those marks are calculated by looking at how far the state has moved toward or away from goals in those areas. Meeting or exceeding a goal earns an A; retreating from a goal gets an F.
Some of the state’s best grades were in public safety (B+) and social support (B-). The worst grade was in civic engagement (D).
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
