100 YEARS — 1921
St. Patrick is shown tribute
Wearin’ o’ the green quite is evidence on Coos Bay
Natural Shamrock grows here — Odd Fellows will have big St. Patrick’s ball tonight
Today is St. Patrick’s day and the “wearing’ the green” is quite in evidence. Green neckties, green bows and even some natural shamrocks were in evidence on some lapels here today.
There was no public demonstration except a dance to be given tonight by the Marshfield Odd Fellows lodge. Decorations, programs, etc., will reflect the event. The funds netted from the event will be used by the lodge in sending a big delegation to Albany to secure the 1922 convention of the Oregon Odd Fellows Grand lodge and associate organizations for Coos Bay.
Coos Bay is unique in that it is one of the few places in this country where the Shamrock grows. About twenty years ago, the late Rev. Father Donnelly sent to Ireland and had some Shamrock plants sent here. He planted them and they flourished and quite a few Coos Bay residents secured slips from them so that the natural three-leaf shamrock is securable here.
North Bend to get new service
Mail to Coquille Valley will be prompt
To be carried by auto between North Bend and Marshfield instead of delaying a day
Arrangements have been made whereby North Bend will have a much better mail service to the Coquille valley points after this week. Under the present arrangements mail for the valley only goes on the 2:10 train. Under the new arrangement it will be brought from North Bend to Marshfield by auto in time for the 7:50 a.m. train and likewise the mail for North Bend coming in from Coquille valley will be carried to North Bend by auto instead of waiting over here until the regular train the next day.
Millington will build new school
Plan $6,000 building in that district
Directors decide on maintaining school instead of sending pupils to Marshfield
The Flagstaff school district, which embraces the Millington territory, has decided to erect a new school building there instead of sending the pupils to Marshfield to school
They have ordered Fred Magnusson, architect, to prepare plans for a two room building with basement and lunch room. The estimated cost of the structure is $6,000. It will be built on the present site, probably.
Each room will be large enough to accommodate forty pupils. The basement in addition to providing for a heating plant will provide play room for the pupils in rainy weather.
The lunch room will not be extensive, but will be equipped to provide warm drinks, soup, etc., for the pupils who will bring their lunch.
Cows make a fine showing
Report of Coquille-Myrtle Point association
Annual statement shows that some highly productive dairy stock owned by members
The annual report of the Coquille-Myrtle Point Cow Testing association has been made public. It covers the year ending Feb. 1. The total number of members in the association is 29 and the number of cows owned by the members is 549.
The yearly average per cow was 267.55 in butter fat and 5391 pounds in milk.
Among the cows producing over 400 pounds of butterfat the one heading the list is the cow “Wildy” owned by W.E. Cross. This cow produced 575.18 pounds of butterfat and 9371 pounds of milk. Mr. Cross also owned the cows standing second and third on the list.
50 YEARS — 1971
Meyer to build in Coos Bay
Fred Meyer Inc., with offices in Portland, has purchased four acres of property at the Evans Products Co. Foundation site on the east end of Coos Bay, The World learned shortly before press time today.
The purchase, revealed today by local agent Jack Hudson, Coos Bay Realtor, is to be the first step in the development of “Evans Industrial Park,” according to Hudson.
Fred Meyer, which is currently expanding in the Eugene area, will build a large food market on the Evans site; construction to start immediately. The market is expected to be open within 90 days, Hudson said.
Further development at the Meyer’s site is expected to follow.
Pryor pitches perfect game against Colorado
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Herb Pryor, the ex-Marshfield and Coos Bay American Legion mound ace and now a freshman at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, twirled a perfect game for the Rebels Tuesday in a 5-0 win over the University of Colorado in a varsity contest.
Pryor then came back in the second game as a relief pitcher and was credited with a victory in that one.
The 5-foot-11 lefthander is currently the leading pitcher for the Rebels as he has posted a 4-0 won-loss record without giving up a run through 19 innings pitched.
Bay Area Drug Committee formed, to seek local support for clinic
A Bay Area Drug Committee was formed this week when eight persons met at Southwestern Oregon Community College SWOCC to discuss a local “drug-crisis clinic.”
The committee will seek area-wide support for the clinic and will ask that the clinic and a drug abuse treatment center be endorsed by local government and civic groups.
Most vocal in urging immediate action for a clinic and center was Dr. Henry K. Bunnell. He told the group that “contrary to what some have said, the statistics on the local drug problem are overwhelming.”
Bunnell, a Coos Bay physician, said drug abuse clinics such as Portland’s Outside-In and Eugene’s White Bird could be used as a pattern for a local clinic. He cautioned that a local clinic should fit local needs.
North Bend Police Chief Walter Lee and SWOCC counselor Robert Dibble also urged immediate planning for the clinic. Dibble noted “an extreme need” for a “crisis center” or “hot line” facility for treatment and rehabilitation in drug abuse cases not requiring clinical service.
Reedsport dominates Coast League squad
Reedsport may be the number two Coast League entry into the Class AA basketball tournament which begins Monday in Eugene, but the Braves dominated the league all star team that was announced Friday.
The Braves placed three players on the first unit while champion Taft and third-place Toledo had one player on the mythical team.
Steve Thornton, Rick Fransen and Cliff Winters were the trio of Reedsport seniors gaining first-team honors, while senior Kenny Ray of Toledo and junior Harold Browning of Taft round out the squad.
20 YEARS — 2001
Tribal casino to bet its future on mentor program
The Mill Casino-Hotel is laying down one of its biggest bets ever.
In addition to their regular duties, department managers are taking on the mentoring of select tribal members in a two-year training program that began in 1998. Upon completion of the mentor program, which combines on-the-job experience and formal education, trainees are eligible to apply for supervisory and management jobs at Coquille tribal enterprises.
“It’s not an easy program,” said Dena Miles, human resources director for the Coquille Economic Development Corporation. “It takes someone who is independent, self-motivated and flexible.”
Program participants must complete a 24-month rotation through 12 casino departments, including bingo, food and beverage, table games, hotel, security and slots.
“Each department director has developed a training program tailored to the candidate’s background experience and based on the length of time the person stays in that department,” said Miles.
Gandhi shares a message of peace
Power in words: Grandson of spiritual leader Mohandas Gandhi makes a stop on the South Coast to teach students, others how to practice nonviolence
Peace on earth will be achieved not through grandiose speeches and government decrees, but through humble actions carried out one person at a time.
That was the message delivered throughout the Bay Area this weekend by Arun Gandhi, a man who travels the world sharing touching and often humorous anecdotes about a childhood spent in the midst of an extraordinary grandfather, the physically slender and spiritually massive Mohandas Gandhi.
After spending three days in Detroit, Gandhi graveled to Coos Bay Friday to speak before an audience of several hundred at the Marshfield High School auditorium, followed by presentations Saturday before a group of young children at the Coos Bay Public Library, dozens of high school and college students at Southwestern Oregon Community College and an audience at the Women’s Crisis Service benefit dinner. The 66-year-old writer, lecturer and peace advocate expounded upon his grandfather’s teachings in an attempt to explain what nonviolence means, why it eludes most people and how it can be achieved.
For the birds
State workers protect habitat of threatened snowy plover
March 15 is the date used to signify the beginning of the annual western snowy plover nesting season on the Oregon Coast, according to Alan Hoffmeister, Coos Bay District Bureau of Land Management public affairs officer.
During the past week, BLM personnel erected warning signs and beach fences to help direct hikers and drivers away from sensitive areas.
Because the coastal population of the small shorebird is listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, federal land management agencies are required to take steps to protect critical habitat, Hoffmeister said.
“On the Oregon Coast, protecting key beaches from human disturbance is one way of helping to increase the chances of nesting success,” he said.
The snowy plover lays its eggs on open sandy areas and beaches, usually above the high-tide line. The eggs and young rely primarily on camouflage for protection. Repeated human disturbance — especially vehicles or unleashed dogs — can have a drastic effect on egg and chick survival.
Upbeats dance to state crown
Champions: Marshfield squad wins title in coach Judy Parker’s final year
The Upbeats are state champions again.
For the first time since 1996, Marshfield’s dance team took the state title, winning the Class 4A small division in the state championships at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
“I can’t even believe it still,” senior co-captain Jo Boatright said this morning. “We are still giving each other hugs when we meet in the hallway.”
The Upbeats beat out several other teams for top honors to claim a fourth state championship in 12 years under coach Judy Parker. The win was extra sweet for Parker, who told the team Thursday night that this is her last year as head coach.
In addition to the team’s success, Marshfield’s three seniors, Boatright, Christine Lewis and Tina Saling, were named to the all-state team.
“It was great,” Parker said. “The whole weekend was just fantastic.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
