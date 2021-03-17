100 YEARS — 1921
Boys did well on basketball trip
Marshfield High School team returns from Salem
McMinnville was older and heavier team — Franklin finally won state championship
The Marshfield high school basketball team returned home yesterday from Salem where they competed for the state high school championship which was finally won by the Franklin high school of Portland.
After winning their first game, Marshfield was defeated by the McMinnville high school. The latter were heavier and older and played a rough game, putting McGinnis, Allen and Driscoll at a decided disadvantage.
The Marshfield boys say that Blakely of Baker, who played under the name of Stoddard and was later disqualified, was easily the star of the series. He stood about six feet three inches and had all kinds of speed and originality in his plays. He was a high school student at Baker but was disqualified by his superintendent because he did not make a passing grade in geometry. If he had been allowed in, the chances are that Baker would have won.
The boys had a good trip and considering the fact that they were among the youngest and lightest teams there, made a very good showing.
Coquille plans new moral laws
Mayor Hamilton takes up enforcement issue
Gambling, bootlegging and other problems raised by new Law Enforcement League
The Coquille Sentinel says:
“At the last council meeting Mayor Hamilton brought up the question of bootlegging, gambling and other violations of the law by referring to the activities of the Law Enforcement League and telling of several conferences he had with Sheriff Ellingsen, who claimed that one of Coquille’s city officers was not doing his duty in the matter of enforcing the laws. The sheriff told the mayor that if his official was replaced he would appoint a man to police the town, and the mayor stated that he wanted to find a man who would enforce the laws if violations were being winked at.
“The mayor then went on to say that the pool hall men had been to see him regarding their being allowed to run their pool tables, not card tables, on Sunday. Personally he was not opposed to allowing it, but he wanted to obey the wishes of the majority of the people.
“Councilman Mansell stated that his opinion was that a majority of the people were in favor of allowing the pool rooms to operate their places Sunday, but that he favored granting short time licenses to the owners, putting them under strict regulations and close supervision, and requiring them to secure those licenses from the council, as the saloons formerly did, so that if any man who conducted a shady place or whose reputation for conducting a clean place was not good, he could be refused a license.”
Loggie’s stand given approval
Ministerial association approves North Bend mayor
Adopts resolution urging cleaner moral city at North Bend — tender support him
The Coos Bay Ministerial Association at their session yesterday adopted the following self explanatory resolutions regarding the action of Mayor Peter Loggie of North Bend prohibiting the “moonlight dance” and similar numbers at public dances in North Bend.
“Whereas: Mayor Peter Loggie of North Bend has declared himself in favor of a stricter enforcement of the laws of the City of North Bend, and in particular those pertaining to gambling in an about the city and that which is commonly known as moonlight dances, which are held in the city contrary to ordinance.
“And whereas: Mayor Loggie has declared himself in favor of a cleaner city morally and otherwise,
“Be it Resolved, that:
“The Coos Bay Ministerial Association go on record endorsing the action of Mayor Peter Loggie of North Bend, assuring him of the support and encouragement of this body.”
50 YEARS — 1971
New facility, two more ships added to CB port’s export trade
Oregon Terminals is entering the chip export business and Douglas Fir Plywood added a new ship to its operations at a time when the market is good and demand continues, but buying is beginning to level off in Japan, a survey by The World indicates.
The leveling trend was attributed to general economics of the pulp and paper manufacturing industry in Japan and competition by foreign countries for the Japanese market.
Conditions in Japan were described by Kazuo Ueno, Coos Bay liaison representative for Mitsubishi International Corporation, who said Japan “would take more chips now if the price of U.S. chips was lower.”
He said industry regulations keep the price of pulp and paper products at an even level in Japan and manufacturers would lose money if they had to pay more for chips. He attributed less dependence on U.S. exporters to new market ties being developed by his country with Russian, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand exporters.
Ueno said even though Japanese manufacturers are beginning to stabilize their operations there will always be a demand for a fixed supply of chips from the United States. He agreed with the view of Port of Coos Bay exporters that Ocean Terminals entry into the business will only increase tonnage leaving the port, and poses no threat to other Bay Area firms.
NB’s Davis wins 98-lb. title
CORVALLIS — North Bend, despite a rampant flu bug that hit its wrestling team late last week and despite a poor showing in the first two rounds, produced its best-ever finish in the Class AAA wrestling championships Friday and Saturday at Oregon State University.
The Bulldog wrestlers wound up with 32 points for sixth place in the team standings, following champion Putnam 47, David Douglas 45, Canby 42, Lebanon 38 and Hillsboro 38.
Diminutive Ralph Davis was the least hindered by the flu bug as the senior wrestler copped the individual 98-pound championship with a 6-4 decision over Court Gardner of North Eugene in Saturday’s finals.
Robin Richards, the defending state champion in the 157 pound class, finally succumbed to the combination of the flu and determined Mark Purkey of Milwaukie in the 168-pound final, as he suffered his worst loss in three years, 10-2.
Lenny Johnson, the only other Bulldog to advance beyond the preliminary round, wound up settling for a fourth-place finish.
Flora, Mast lead MP to AA 2nd
CORVALLIS — Bill Flora and Jim Mast each captured individual titles to lead Myrtle Point to a tie for second in the annual Class AA prep wrestling championships at Oregon State University Friday and Saturday.
Woodburn repeated as the team champion with 49 points while Myrtle Point and Scappoose were deadlocked for the second-place position with 42 points each. Coquille wound up in fifth with 36 points.
Flora routed Mike Purkerson of North Marion, 12-0, to lay claim to the 136-pound title in the finals while Mast pinned Bob Druery of Dayton in 3:23 for his crown.
Two other SWO grapplers came up with individual titles as Reedsport’s Scott Hogg repeated at 115 pounds with an 11-4 decision over Bryan Hamilton of Lakeview and Cliff Nading of Brookings won at 148 pounds with a 5-3 decision over Paul Flora of Woodburn.
Myrtle Point’s Jim Layton claimed second place in the 168-pound bracket as he was pinned in the finals by defending champion Eric Wade of Toledo.
Coos ranks third in Oregon for log use
Lane first, Douglas second says report
SALEM (UPI) — Oregon’s timber industry used 9.6 billion board feet of logs and 5.3 million tons of chips, sawdust, peeler cores and other mill residues in 1968, according to a published report.
The report from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Federal Pacific Northwest Forest and Range Experiment Station contains the first known statistics on raw material requirements of the forest products industry for the state.
The report said in 1968 Oregon had 523 mills, including 300 sawmills, 138 veneer and plywood mills, 37 pulp and board mills and 48 shake and shingle plants.
About 96 per cent of the wood used by those mills came from Oregon forests. Most of the rest came from California and Washington.
Lane County led in log consumption with 1.8 billion board feet. Douglas County ranked next with 1.1 billion board feet. Coos County used .8 billion board feet.
Pirates’ Chiene unanimous pick on 5AAA all-star team
Marshfield guard Bob Chiene is one of four District 5AAA basketball players selected as a unanimous choice by the league’s coaches to the first-team all-star squad, it was announced today.
And Sheldon, which had one of the best overall league records without gaining entry into the Class AAA tournament in Portland, placed two of its team members on the mythical first team.
Chiene joins Gary Lathen of Sheldon, Gerald Willett of Churchill and Cal Clevenger of North Eugene as everybody’s pick among the coaches. The fifth member was Sheldon’s James Redman.
Two more Pirates were named in the all-star balloting with Norm Hill and Eric Banks gaining second-team honors on a six-man squad.
20 YEARS — 2001
Low voter turnout surprise for officials in Coos, Curry counties
Election: Lack of controversial issues attributed to low voting numbers
Mail-in ballots didn’t entice as many voters as South Coast elections officials had hoped would cast ballots for a variety of special district candidates and two tax measures.
Voter turnout reached 40 percent in Coos County and 39 percent in Curry County, according to unofficial results from the Coos and Curry county clerk’s offices.
The Coquille School District’s $3.5 million bond measure and the Myrtle Point Fire Department’s request for a new engine appeared to have passed. Voters supported the measures and Coos County Election Deputy Joyce Beers said it appeared both districts had surpassed the 50-percent voter turnout required for bond measures to pass.
Pirates sweep North Bend in tennis
Preps: Young teams get experience in first match of season
Marshfield’s girls tennis team has no seniors and 23 players out — the most ever for coach Kim Griffin.
North Bend’s team is 20 deep with only two seniors under first-year coach Bill Harris.
The two young teams battled each other on Tuesday in a non-league contest at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, and each coach saw plenty of things to work on in the Pirates’ 8-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.
“This is the largest and youngest team I’ve ever coached,” Griffin said. “There’s plenty to work on despite the outstanding results.”
“It is good to see where we stand and what we need to work on,” added Harris, who also teaches drama at North Bend High School. “I see some good things and I see some things we need to work on.”
At No. 1 singles, freshman Suzanne Massie of Marshfield defeated Candice Deming 6-2, 6-3.
Bri Babb, Rachel Ulmer and Katrina Ayers kept pace at singles play with victories.
Marshfield and North Bend had tough matches at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, but the Pirates prevailed.
Melanie Gulseth and Elizabeth Keane beat Leah Klemenhagen and Karen Johnson 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Kristi Hampton and Alisha Babb defeated Lisa Pex and Hannah Shanks 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Marshfield ended the day winning the final two doubles matches as well as every junior varsity match.
West Coast drivers pinched at the pump
Government report: Think you’re paying more for gas? You are.
WASHINGTON — Gasoline prices in Oregon, Washington and California are among the highest in the country because of the rising cost of crude oil, higher taxes and a tight supply-and-demand balance, according to a General Accounting Office report released Wednesday.
All the factors add up to higher prices at the pump, the study said. In mid-February, a gallon of gas coast $1.54 in Oregon and Washington and $1.66 in California. The national average was $1.49.
Across the country, drivers have felt an extra pinch on their wallets when they fill up.
“In response to rising crude oil costs in 1999, gasoline prices rose nationwide and have remained relatively high compared with prices in the preceding five years,” the report said.
But on the West Coast, drivers also get an extra price nudge because of taxes. In 2000, Oregon drivers paid an extra 24 cents a gallon in taxes, the eighth highest in the country, compared to 18 cents in California and 23 cents in Washington.
