1922
Jack Merchant is California star
Marshfield boy again showing up fine
Looked to as man who will win against Stanford crew — record compared with star
Jack Merchant, noted Marshfield athlete who has won honors at the University of California and who was badly injured while training last year, is back in form. His injury is not affecting him in training and sports writers credit him with being a star. The Examiner prints a large picture of him and says:
“Jack Merchant of the University of California does so many things in the realm of track and field well that enthusiasts have taken to comparing him with the incomparable Ollie Snedigar, who is still going strong after twenty-odd years of competition. The comparison favors Snedigar in the main, which is a surprise to the Merchant enthusiasts. However, Jack is considerable of an asset to any man’s track squad.”
Howard Smith, writing in the Examiner says:
“Another Ollie Snedigar, say boys at California of Jack Merchant, whom they expect to play a big part in the humiliation of the Stanford track team this spring.
“Just like Ollie,” says the old-timer; “Two arms, two legs.
“What the youngster means is that Jack promises to equal Snedigar in the number and variety of events in which he will compete on the day of the big meet.”
Coquille is peeved
Claim bay basketball teams are afraid of them
The Coquille Sentinel is telling of a game to be played between Coquille and Bandon there tonight says:
“It seems a little strange that in arranging to play off the tie in the Coos county interscholastic league Coquille’s team has not been considered. The local team has lost three games while Marshfield and North Bend have each lost two, but they each have a postponed game which they do not intend to play off and consequently they should each be credited with three defeats, putting their percentage the same as Coquille’s.
“Probably the truth of the matter is that neither of the Bay cities’ teams cares to risk its standing by going up against the present Coquille team, which now, with all its first string men in the game, is the fastest and best team in the county.”
1972
Dunes bill passage expected
WASHINGTON — Congressman John Dellenback, R-Fourth District, was optimistic that his Oregon dunes will would pass the House of Representatives today, according to word from his office.
The Congressman was still awaiting house action at press time today, but The World was told he does anticipate passage although “there’s always a slight chance something could hold it up.”
Dellenback’s Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area bill was passed by the U.S. Senate on Nov. 4, 1971, after it was introduced by Oregon Sen. Mark Hatfield and co-sponsored by Sen. Robert Packwood. Another Oregon Congressman, Wendall Wyatt, was co-sponsor with Dellenback in the House.
The bill would establish a 32,000-acre recreation area running from Florence to Coos Bay, encompassing some 40 miles of coastline in Lane, Douglas and Coos counties.
Morse calls student voting power great
Former Sen. Wayne Morse called the student vote a “great political powerhouse” when he spoke to North Bend High School students this morning.
Morse is campaigning for the Democratic nomination to oppose Republican Sen. Mark Hatfield for the U.S. Senate seat.
He said young people in the 18-20 year bracket gained last year the right to vote, an objective he had sought since 1944. But he reminded them that with the vote goes “the responsibility of citizenship” to use that power at the polls.
2002
SCAT swimmers Jasmer and Green capture state titles
Two swimmers from the South Coast Aquatic Team won state championships in the recent 11-to-14 age group championships at Beaverton.
Kim Jasmer won the 100, 200 and 1,650 freestyle races in the 14-year-old age group.
Jasmer also won the high-point total for 14-year-olds with 109 points in six events.
In addition to her three wins, she finished second in both the 50 and 500 freestyles and fourth in the 100 butterfly.
SCAT’s other individual title came from Denise Green, who won the 50 backstroke in the 12-year-old age group. Green also finished third in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle and placed in three other events. David Scherer finished second in the 50 and 200 freestyle in the 11-year-old division and placedin the top five in four other events.
Other members of the team who competed in the meet were Sarah Brown, Kaley Brownell, Mary Beth Dellinger, Ephraim Morris, Aubrey Vaughn and Jessica Walker.
SCAT finished 12th out of 52 teams in the meet.
NB charger school gets go-ahead
After almost two years of discussions, the North Bend School District’s board unanimously approved a proposal Monday night to allow a public elementary charter school to open its doors in the fall.
The Lighthouse School will target students in kindergarten, first and second grades using an art-integrated curriculum. Classes are limited to 20 students, said Alane Jennings, president of the school’s board of directors.
Woods third at indoor meet
Marshfield graduate Trevor Woods finished third in the pole vault at the NCAA indoor championships over the weekend.
Woods, a sophomore who competes for the University of Oregon, cleared 17 feet, 11 ¾ inches to finish third in the event.
His mark was a new personal best and the same as champion Jeff Hansen of Brigham Young, and made Woods an All-American in the event.
