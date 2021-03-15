100 YEARS — 1921
Drive to Roseburg to win a bet
Two men find trip a strenuous one
E.L. Gray and H.E. Wilcox advise anyone going over road to carry shovel and ax
Making the trip from Marshfield to Roseburg to win a bet was not pleasant for two men who attempted it but they lost the bet. The story is told in the following from the Roseburg News-Review on Monday:
“Covered from head to foot with a nice thick coating of Coos and Douglas county mud, E.L. Gray and H.E. Wilcox arrived here early this morning in a flivver from Marshfield after a trip over the old Coos Bay wagon road. The two men left Marshfield Sunday morning and “hit it up” all the way until about four miles from Roseburg, when a misleading detour sign brought them up in a cow pasture amid gobs of mud. They were pulled out at this place and were soon rambling over the pavement of Roseburg. They left Coquille at 10:30 yesterday morning and arrived here at 3 o’clock this morning. Their advice to anyone contemplating this trip at this time is to get supplied with a shovel, an axe and plenty of eats. In several places they built a road. The trip was made as the result of a bet — which they won. They are coming back this way in about a month and will again tackle the road.
Suit result of creamery fire
Coos River Transportation Co. is the defendant
L.A. Blane asking for damages as a result of losses sustained — will be hard fought
The damage suit of C.J. Searless against the City of Marshfield was scheduled to come up for trial in the circuit court following the murder case but owing to the fact that the attorneys for the plaintiff were not yet ready the case was put off.
The next business after the conclusion of the murder case to be taken up will be the trial of the case of L.A. Blane against the Coos River Transportation Company. Peck and Brand represent Blane and L.A. Liljeqvist of Portland, represents the defendants.
The suit is the outgrowth of the burning of the creamery on Coos River. Mr. Blane was in charge of the place at the time and was feeding a large number of hogs near the creamery, buying the whey from the cheese plant. Some of Blane’s buildings and property were destroyed. He claims the fire at the creamery was started by a spark from the steamer Rainbow which is run by the Coos River Transportation Company, and is consequently holding the company responsible and is suing for damages of approximately $19,000.
The case will probably be a hard fought one.
Marshfield is winner of game
High school beats Heppner team at Salem
Admits the team to the semi-finals for state championship scheduled for tonight
A telegram received today stated that the Marshfield high school basketball team had defeated the Heppner team last night at Salem when the first of the contests for the state championship were held. The score in favor of Marshfield was 44 to 19.
This victory will admit the Marshfield boys to the semi-finals which will be held tonight.
Marshfield is not in finals
McMinnville beat Marshfield 32-14 in the semifinals.
Instead of the final championship game in the State Inter-scholastic basketball tournament being played tonight between the Baker and Salem high schools as scheduled as a result of the elimination of the other teams, the Baker team was disqualified because of the admission by Coach Dewey of the Baker team that Roy Stoddard, the Baker center, whose playing was the sensation of the tournament, is not Stoddard but Blakeley, a player who had been ineligible by the Baker high school principal because his study grades were not up to the standard, as required.
50 YEARS — 1971
Taft nudges Reedsport for Coast crown
FLORENCE — The “Big Game” eluded the Reedsport Braves for the third straight season at neutral Siuslaw High Wednesday and now the Tribe is subject to the whims of the Coast League playoff jigsaw.
Despite a determined fourth quarter bid by Coach Gary Morton’s Braves, chilly shooting until that time allowed Taft to score a 48-47 victory and advance into the state AA tournament as the league’s No. 1 representative.
The contest was a playoff to resolve a regular-season tie for the league championship — both the Braves and Tigers posted 10-2 counting records.
The loss was another major disappointment for Reedsport which dropped the championship playoff game to Newport in 1969, and then fell to Myrtle Point last year in the Sunset-Coast playoff — the latter after the Tribe rampaged to a 23-0 record during the regular season.
One spot remains for the league in the enlarged 16-team tournament in Eugene and Reedsport will attempt to cover that position in another playoff game with third-place Toledo next Monday night.
Luckless shooting afield during the opening three periods, plus superb play by guard Jon Davis and 6-foot-3 Harold Browning for the Tigers, presented Taft with its first-ever trip to the state tourney.
Marshfield gets past Bulldogs 55-53
For the second straight season, North Bend made the going tough for Marshfield in the final game of the season in District 5AAA before succumbing to a narrow decision.
A year ago, the Bulldogs forced the then tournament-bound Pirates into two overtimes before dropping a 64-60 tilt; Friday night, the host Brown and Gold battled Marshfield wire-to-wire before three late free throws by Norm Hill sealed the North Bend doom, 55-53.
In the see-saw battle that saw four ties and 10 lead changes, North Bend overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to put the pressure on the Pirates who desperately needed a victory to gain a favorable position in the event of post-season playoffs in the quest for a tournament berth.
It was Hill, Marshfield’s 5-foot-9 senior guard, who made both ends of a one-on-one free throw with 18 seconds left and the second of a two-shot foul with four seconds showing that iced the win for Marshfield — the Purple and Gold’s 18th consecutive win over North Bend since 1964.
It was also the long-range gunnery of 5-foot-11 guard Bob Chiene, aided by some more outside shooting by 6-foot-1 forward Mike Hashberger, that enabled the Pirates to stay in position to claim the win at the end.
Chiene targeted 12 of 20 attempts afield for a game high — it also matches his season high — of 24 points while Hashberger was five of eight for 10 markers. Neither made a shot from closer than eight feet, Chiene’s were mostly from the 15- to 20-foot range.
North Bend countered with the inside shooting of 6-foot-4 Bob Peterson and the outside salvoing of 6-foot-1 Brad Lillebo and 5-foot-10 Terry McDougall. Peterson, who was eight for 11 from the floor, paced the Bulldogs with 17 markers, while Lillebo added 13 and McDougall 10.
Tourney berth clinched, NE playoff set Tuesday
While North Bend was avoiding disaster at North Bend Friday night, the Pirates got some help in the Valley and wound up clinching a tournament berth in the annual AAA schoolboy classic in Portland March 23-27.
Marshfield, which nicked host North Bend 55-53 Friday night, wound up all alone in second place in the second half District 5AAA standings when Churchill upset Sheldon and first-place North Eugene blitzed South Eugene.
The Pirates, going into the Friday night round, had been in a three-way deadlock with Sheldon and South Eugene, and had they finished in the deadlock with Sheldon, would have engaged the Irish in a playoff game tonight at North Bend.
But Churchill spoiled the Irish plans by ripping Sheldon, 13-2 in the third quarter en route to a 48-39 victory. North Eugene dropped South Eugene 70-54, to give the Highlanders the second half title and allowing Marshfield to take over second-place all by itself.
The second-place and the first-half championship combination enjoyed by the Pirates assured them of a tournament berth, albeit their position has to be resolved in a playoff game Tuesday night with North Eugene.
Devils claim berth 50-46 over Bobcats
A flurry of field goals by Carl Johnson early in the fourth quarter, backed by clutch points from John Mahlberg and Curtis Roberts, staked Coquille to a lead which opened the door to the AA state tournament Friday.
Checked to eight points for three quarters, Johnson pushed through four straight fielders while Mahlberg hit three points from the free throw line and Roberts added a timely goal to put the Red Devils in a nine-point, 45-36 lead with 4 ½ minutes remaining — just enough, it turned out, to give the Satans a 50-46 win over Myrtle Point.
The contest, which resolved a second-place tie in Sunset Six standings, presented Coquille its first tournament trip since 1966 — the year it won the state championship.
Coquille (16-5) joins the Bandon Tigers (18-1), who clinched the conference title two weeks ago and remained unbeaten in counting play Friday with an 84-61 triumph over Pacific, as the Sunset’s two representatives to the Eugene showdown.
20 YEARS — 2001
NB soccer field gets facelift in mitigation project
Wetlands: Oregon National Guard uses project as training for equipment operators
The North Bend High School soccer field is getting a facelift in a project that also will benefit wildlife in the Pony Creek area.
The Oregon Army National Guard has been working this week to turn 1.3 acres of the field below North Bend Junior High into wetlands as mitigation for the School District’s sports fields complex along Oak Street.
The area being turned into wetlands is a corner of the football practice field and also an area just south of the soccer field that has traditionally been used for parking by fans coming to games, said North Bend Athletic Director Boyd Bjorkquist.
The fill material being removed for the wetlands is being added to the soccer field and should raise the level of the field by a couple feet, Bjorkquist said.
“That should make it more playable year-round,” he said.
The National Guard is using the project for free as part of its Innovative Readiness Training program.
“We think it’s great,” Bjorkquist said.
The National Guard thinks it’s great, too.
“We use this as training opportuntiies, mainly for our equipment operators,” said Capt. Dan Brewer, the program manager for the Oregon Army National Guard’s ITP program. “There’s just no way on drill weekends they can get enough training to be proficient.”
Six members of the National Guard’s engineering division in Clackamas have been working on the project in North Bend this week. All are civilian members of the National Guard from the South Coast, including Sgt. First-Class Stacy Heathcock, who is in charge of the project locally.
“This job is really good because we are giving the soldiers a one-and-one with their equipment without having to juggle too many variables,” Heathcock said, comparing the work this week focused on just this project to training for combat missions.
North Bend airport receives federal funding
Purchase: Money will be used for a new fire and rescue truck
A federal grant will be used to make the North Bend Municipal Airport a safer place for flyers and the general public.
According to an announcement made Monday by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., the airport will receive $308,000 to purchase a new rescue and fire vehicle.
“A new fire truck means improved safety services for airport employees, passengers and clients of the North Bend airport,” DeFazio said in a press release.
A taste of salsa
Upbeats hope new routine brings state success
Marshfield: Dance team to compete in Portland this weekend
The more than 100 fans who came and cheered for Marshfield’s dance team at Monday’s final dress rehearsal before state had never seen anything like what they saw on the gym floor of Pirate Palace.
At least they hadn’t seen it out of the Upbeats.
Displaying completely new costumes — purple dresses with Latin accents in colors that match the compact disc cover to their musical selection — the Upbeats performed their routine of part samba and part ballet to loud cheers from the crowd.
“It’s something different,” said senior co-captain Christine Lewis of the routine. “We haven’t done anything like this.”
The dresses and Latin themes of the routine match the music by Santana.
There are a number of elements similar to modern dance, including some synchronized leaps and various formations used by the Upbeats. But from the beginning, when senior co-captain Jo Boatright gets the team started by calling out, “Uno, dos, tres,” and the team responds with a shout of “Ole!” the routine is decidedly different.
“We still wanted to have the technique and leaps and we added the ballet and salsa and put It all together,” said Boatright, who choreographed the routine with Lewis.
Boatight likes both the routine and the dresses.
"They're a lot of fun to dance in," she said. "We like twirling the skirts around and making them flare."
From Russia with love
Misdiagnosis: Family thought 7-year-old girl was a dwarf when they brought her to America
REEDSPORT — Bill and Patty Moldt and their three sons — 17-year-old Matt, 13-year-old Caleb and 10-year-old Jesse — all wanted a girl to round out the family and decided to adopt.
When the Moldts learned about 7-year-old Maria Shanskaya, who had spent the last five years of her life in a Russian orphanage, they knew they'd found their girl.
According to an article in the monthly magazine of Little People of America, an organization for dwarfs and their families, Maria was blonde and blue-eyed like her adoptive father and his three sons. But, more importantly, she also had the same rare form of dwarfism that Bill and the three boys have: metaphyseal chrondrodysplasia, which stunts growth in the long bones of the body. Although their hands, her, trunk and other features are of average size, their legs and arms are shorter.
So the very thing that made Maria unlikely to be adopted in her native land turned out to be the girl's ticket to a small town on the Oregon South Coast.
As prospective parents, Bill and Patty, who does not have the dwarfism condition, went before a Russian judge who approved the adoption last April.
At that time, they were warned that in addition to the dwarfism, Maria had poor eyesight, a profound hearing loss and two gall bladders, Patty said.
None of it turned out to be true.
After a three-hour examination at Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, the couple learned that the only medical attention their new daughter required was dental work.
Bulldogs win tennis opener
The season officially started for the boys tennis teams at Marshfield and North Bend high schools, and the results couldn’t have been much closer.
Each team won four of the eight matches played, but the Bulldogs came away on top with a 9-8 advantage in sets won on Monday at North Bend High School. The match doesn’t count toward the schools’ Midwestern League record.
The Pirates and Bulldogs have become accustomed to meeting for a “friendly” contest on the first day that the Oregon School Activities Association allows spring sports to begin. This was also the first time North Bend has defeated Marshfield in years, North Bend coach Mike Forrester said.
More important than the wins and losses, however, was the opportunity to play.
“It is nice to play,” Forrester said. “It is fun to finally get a match.”
The final tally wasn’t decided until the last point of the day between Marshfield’s Seth Beckstrom and North Bend’s Max Bernstein at No. 1 singles.
Going into the match North Bend had a 4-3 advantage in matches won, and it looked to be 5-3 after Bernstein won the opening set 6-4. Beckstrom bounced back to take the second set 6-2 before the two went toe to toe in the third and final set.
At 3-3, Bernstein won his serve at deuce to take a 4-3 lead. But Beckstrom came back to win his serve and break Bernstein to take a 5-4 advantage. Beckstrom won the next game with precision serves to take the match.
Marshfield won three of the four singles matches. Along with Beckstrom, Ben Bodkin won at No. 2 singles over Brian Nguyen (6-0, 6-0) and Felix Verser beat Karl Schroeder at No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-1).
Mike Laport had the only Bulldog victory in singles with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win against Jared Ellis at No. 3 singles.
North Bend controlled doubles action, winning three of the four matches (one by forfeit).
Marshfield's Ryan Yokum and James Brant beat Mike Turowski and Andrew Stone 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. The Bulldogs took No. 2 and No. 3 doubles with ease, however.
At No. 2 doubles, Jannik Niemer and Trevor Nitchke defeated Zach Goude and Erhan Coskun 6-1, 6-2, while Matt Johnson and Gilbert Combs beat Chris Rayne and Josh Juelke 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles. North Bend's Ryan Neal and Jay Renolds won by forfeit at No. 4 doubles.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
