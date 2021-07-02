100 YEARS — 1921
Heavy rains in Curry this week
Steady down-pour for 36 hours along the Sixes
Stops logging operations for week — claims 100 inches is record rainfall
John Dashney who is operating a Port Orford cedar camp for E.J. Loney and others on the Sixes in Curry county came in today. He reports that section experienced one of the heaviest rains of the year this week. It started Tuesday night and for thirty-six hours he declares there was steady downpour.
It was impossible to work and the roads are so muddy now that the trucking of logs to Port Orford is impossible. The camp has been closed until next week. His two sins and Paul Cowan came up with him.
100 inches of rain
Judge John F. Hall says that he recalls one year, about 25 years ago, when the total rainfall on Coos Bay for one year totaled 100 inches. He said that Dr. O.E. Smith, then a well known resident of Marshfield, kept the weather record. Consequently Judge Hall smiles when some remark that the present year’s rainfall of about 82 inches is near breaking the record.
Dr. Keizer talks to Boy Scouts
Addresses Troop No. 1 of North Bend
Gives instructions as to first aid assistance in cases of accident
Dr. Phil J. Keizer addressed Troop No. 1, Boys Scouts, in North Bend last night on the subject of first aid. The doctor told how the subject was taught to men in the army, and demonstrated the first aid tactics in carrying and caring for a man with a broken leg.
Scoutmaster Oscar Carlson and Assistant Scoutmaster Ralph McKay are planning other instructive talks for the boys.
Four celebrate too well here
Police call halt to moonshine parties last night
Each assessed $25 for imbibing too freely — Victor Anderson tries vanilla
Four were booked at the Marshfield police station this morning on charges of intoxication as a result of starting their Fourth of July celebration a little in advance of the regular scheduled time.
Herman Navil and Paddy Eggis were picked up on the street about 9 o’clock last evening by Officer Higley. Each put up $25 cash bail and both declared they would interview Recorder Butler today, thinking the assessment was too high.
With the high cost of living coming down in other lines, they figured that the city also should reduce its prices.
Victor Anderson was picked up by Marshal Carter with too big a load of vanilla extract. He still had some left in a bottle and this was confiscated.
Henry Ludwig of Bunker Hill landed in jail about 2:30 this morning. He was so badly intoxicated, according to Officer Higley’s notation on the police blotter, that he could not give his name. However, Marshal Carter recognized him this morning as an old offender from Bunker Hill.
Cedar is great resource here
Geo. M. Cornwall writes of Coos Bay development
Editor of The Timberman sees great prospect for development in this section
Geo. M. Cornwall, editor of the Timberman of Portland who recently spent a few weeks here, prints the following in his paper:
“The cutting of pulp stock for the paper mills at Oregon City and Lebanon is one of the new features of the Coos Bay district. In the case of one mil the entire run of spruce is being converted into cut-up pulp stock. Other mills are cutting white fir and hemlock pulp wood. Despite the fact that the price is low it affords an outlet and helps keep the wheels moving.
Port Orford cedar industry
“The dominant industry in the Coos Bay, Coquille and Port Orford sections is the production of Port Orford cedar. This most remarkable wood is found growing only in the counties of Douglas, Coos and Curry in Oregon.
50 YEARS — 1971
Montana coach hired to head NB football
A highly successful coach in Montana high school football circles has been named head grid mentor at North Bend High School, it was announced Thursday.
Dr. James Ulum, superintendent of North Bend School District 13, said Howard Johnson, 35, of Missoula, Mont., has been hired to replace Bill Youngmayr who resigned the position in June after two years.
Johnson, a 1959 graduate of the University of Montana where he was a leading ground-gainer for two seasons, began his coaching career in 1959 at Salmon, Idaho. From there, he went to Butte, Mont., where he claimed one state title for large schools.
The new Bulldog mentor went from Butte to Hamilton, Mont., in 1963, and his teams won divisional championships for three straight years. In 1966, Johnson moved to Missoula, where he headed another state championship team.
Marshfield will play grid contests at home
With help from the University of Oregon, Marshfield High school will be able to play all its home football games in Pirate Stadium this fall, according to Bruce Hoffine, athletic director.
“We’ve secured the use of bleachers from the Oregon Athletic Department on a donation basis,” Hoffine said Friday, “and this will provide seating upwards of 2,000.”
Last winter’s devastating fire that razed the North grandstands at Pirate Stadium left seating for 1,300 in the South Stands, and the target date for completion of the new stands is Dec. 1 of this year — far too late for the football season.
“But Norv Ritchey (Oregon athletic director) gave us permission to pick up bleachers for use this fall,” Hoffine said, “and we’ll be placing them in the East end zone, primarily for student and general admission seating.”
20 YEARS — 2001
Hospital gets $20 million upgrade
The exercise has been rigorous. The surgery came with a $20 million price tag, and now that the procedure’s almost done Bay Area Hospital is technologically fit.
“Patients now for the first time can drive in here,” said Bonnie Barron, the Coos Bay hospital’s public relations director, referring to the new admitting entrance on the third floor near the emergency room.
No more stepping out into the driving rain for patients entering or going home form a hospital stay. No more meandering through a lobby crowded with chairs stacked row after row to get to the main desk.
The new lobby is not so bright and it’s quieter, more enclosed. The nearby waiting room for the emergency room looks out on the secluded Massey Memorial Garden.
While more space and better technology are two cornerstones of the several-year project, creating quiet spaces is another.
Bandon’s second stunning dunes course
BANDON — The golf gem that is known as Bandon Dunes opened its newest attraction to the public on Sunday when the full 18 holes of Pacific Dunes opened for play.
More than 200 golfers, including Sen. Gordon Smith, got their first look at the course on a day with blue skies, a brisk breeze and plentiful smiles.
Pacific Dunes joins nationally renowned Bandon Dunes, which opened in 1999, and the world-class practice facility to make the Bandon Dunes resort one of the top golfing locations on the West Coast. The Bandon Dunes course has been ranked in the top 10 in the United States by several golf publications and Pacific Dunes is expected to earn similar rankings.
Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser repeatedly received praise from the people about the quality and beauty of the two courses as he stood on the first tee greeting golfers and handing out commemorative medallions marking the occasion.
“That is a fantastic course,” said Ted Watkins, who came up for the opening from Pistol River. “I’ve played most of the Scottish courses and this is just as challenging. Each hole has an individual character to it that is just magnificent.”
More than one drive from the first tee got caught up in the wind and wound up off track in the gorse bushes or tall beach grass. Later in their rounds, golfers faced other perils including the course’s only water hazard — the Pacific Ocean (several holes run along a cliff above the beach) — and large sandy waste areas that gobbled up balls. Nobody seemed to mind.
“Everyone is walking off the 18th (green) with smiles on their faces,” said superintendent Ken Nice. “I think they’re having a good time.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
