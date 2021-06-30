100 YEARS — 1921
Gavel from Coos Bay in Congress
Speaker Gillett of national house uses it
Representative McArthur makes presentation of his treasure — hopes for another
WASHINGTON — Speaker Gillett and house members who preside over the committee of the whole have at last found something which will not crumble into fragments under the powerful blows of the house gavel.
The newly discovered treasure is nothing less than a disc of hard wood from an Oregon forest — the heart of a Coos Bay myrtle tree.
It was presented to Representative McArthur when he was speaker of the Oregon legislature in 1909 after he had smashed a score of marble slabs and oak blocks and was used during the latter part of that session and also during Mr. McArthur’s second term as speaker in 1913. It was presented by a Coos county friend who also gave Mr. McArthur a beautiful gavel of the same material.
McArthur wields gavel
A few days ago when Mr. McArthur was presiding over the house he wielded the gavel with such force as to split the walnut pounding block into a dozen pieces. He immediately thought of the Oregon myrtle disc which was reposing in a bookcase at his Washington residence and on the following day presented it to Speaker Gillett. The speaker and several temporary presiding officers have delivered countless sledge hammer blows upon the face of the disc without making a dent and its resonant qualities are superior to ordinary wood or marble.
50 YEARS — 1971
Cooley Myrtlewood back in production
One of the Bay Area’s oldest businessmen is back in operation at his home myrtlewood manufacturing plant at the age of 76.
Loren D. Cooley, master craftsman, may be found daily in a new workshop next to his house on Coos River Route.
The business was discontinued and then rebuilt gradually after a fire March 30, 1970 that burned down Cooley’s shop and part of the house. Also destroyed were many finished items and different kinds of wood friends had sent Cooley from Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and other parts of the world.
The new shop is smaller than the previous one, but well equipped. Living quarters have been remodeled and a new display room added for the finished products. The entrance to Cooley’s home one-half mile upriver from Catching Inlet Bridge just out of Eastside is marked by a large yellow sign with his name on it.
Cooley first worked with myrtlewood as a hobby and then when “people started coming out and asking for things I had made” decided to go into the business. His finished products have been especially popular with persons serving in the Armed Forces and have gone all over the world. He has sold products also to missionaries and other persons. A cross he made adorns a new school building in Japan.
Cooley came to the Bay Area from Klickitat, Wash., in 1908 when he was still a youth, and served in World War I. Following that he was a part owner in the Marshfield Fuel Co. with Stanley Emory, a former mayor of Marshfield. He retired from that business after 30 years and then built a service station in Eastside and operated it four years.
He has been working with myrtlewood the past 25 years.
Longshoreman’s strike ties up Port of CB
Military cargo to be loaded
All normal ship loading halted today in the Port of Coos Bay when 325 members of the International Longshoreman’s and Warehousemen’s Union Local 12 went on strike.
The strike was ordered at 8 a.m. by ILWU President Harry Bridges. Every port on the west coast is affected.
Military cargo will be loaded in the Coos Bay port, according to Gene Bailey, ILWU 12 president.
Last ship to complete loading was the Paralla, Wednesday at Ocean Terminals Dock in North Bend. The Shima Maru was reported getting set this morning to sail from Weyerhaeuser Dock after being more than half loaded with chips for Japan, but the Kathryn Maru was waiting for orders from Tokyo after being 80 per cent loaded with a cargo of chips at Douglas Fir Plywood Dock.
Pickets were sent to Portland Dock early today where the Wakatakesan Maru was tied up to take on logs for Japan. Two ships came inot Coos Bay this morning, the Tohoku Maru which loads chips for Japan and the Alaska Mail, an American Military Sea Transportation Service chartered vessel scheduled to load lumber for the Far East.
The Alaska Mail is an Army ship and Bailey said when orders are put out on it crews will be dispatched at once to load it.
20 YEARS — 2001
Pushing for a cure
Daughter remembers mom’s battled by setting out on 1,000-mile Kickin’ Cancer Scooter Journey
After her mother died from ovarian cancer within four weeks of being diagnosed, Ally LeCaux wanted to do something to spread word about the disease.
So LeCaux decided to push her way 1,000 miles down the Oregon Coast to the Golden Gate Bridge — on a scooter.
Each day’s travels range between six and 27 miles. She left Astoria on June 5 and plans to be in San Francisco on July 22.
“I wanted to honor my mom,” LeCaux said. “Her death was so traumatic … and I wanted to do something that was just over the edge so that it would draw attention to cancer research.”
LeCaux said she is selling each mile in the Kickin’ Cancer Scooter Journey for $20. All funds raised will support the Lynne Cohen Foundation for ovarian cancer research. The foundation is dedicated to finding an early detection test for ovarian cancer and finding better treatments for women struggling with the disease, she said.
“I have about 484 miles left to sell,” she said. “If I sell all 1,000 miles I will have raised $20,000 for ovarian cancer research.”
Growers take aim at berry glut
Surplus: Industry hopes to drive up dismal prices by capping cranberry sales
In the wake of a cranberry glut now in its fifth year, the federal government and cranberry industry are taking unprecedented steps to reduce a surplus that has South Coast growers and others scraping to get by as prices hover near rock-bottom.
Spurred by a recommendation from the industry-backed Cranberry Marketing Committee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday set a sales limit of 4.6 million barrels for berries headed to processors during the 2001-02 harvest season. The sales cap is aimed at reducing a 3.3 million-barrel surplus and boosting prices by allowing growers to sell only about 65 percent of the amount of berries sold last year.
Athletes win titles
Six different athletes from the South Coast won events at the recent Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District state track and field meet in Beaverton.
Jonathan Peters of North Bend won both the 800 and 1,600 meters for boys in the 13/14-year-olddivision with times of 2:30.05 and 5:31.96, respectively.
Cole Scherer of Bandon won the running long jump (9-8) in the 9/10 division. Alexa Owens of North Bend won the 800 meters (2:47.83) and Lauren Hash of North Bend won the running long jump (11-10) in the 11/12 division.
Logan Scherer of Bandon won the 1,600 (5:39.57) in the boys 11/12 division and Tyler Park of Bandon won the running long jump (12-3) in the same division.
About 200 athletes participated in the state meet. The South Coast athletes qualified by finishing in the top three of their division at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon meet on April 21.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
