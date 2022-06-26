100 YEARS — 1922
Bandit robs a Coquille café and gets away
Holds up Jack Guyton, Marshal Parrott and Manager Foster of restaurant
Ate meal before he pulled gun on house
Coolly collected $19 from till and about $3 each from newspaperman and cop
Said he hated to do it
Good description given of young stranger who pulled off daring holdup at 11:30 last night
COQUILLE — Very poor judgment was exercised on the part of a hold-up man last night when he selected a newspaper man and night policeman as victims. The stranger held up the Foster Bros. Restaurant in Coquille about 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. He got $19 from the restaurant till but was satisfied with a $2.50 contribution from the newspaper man and two or three dollars in silver handed out by the policeman. He did not attempt to search anyone and took only what was produced and made his escape.
The robber was probably 23 to 24 years old, nearly six feet tall and apparently of strong build. He had black hair, a florid complexion and made a good appearance. He was cleanly dressed, wearing a gray suit, dark colored jacket and black soft hat.
Ate before robbing
The whole proceeding was rather unusual as the fellow did not make any attempt to conceal himself. William Foster and his wife were on duty in the restaurant at the time. The stranger came in and ordered a sandwich and coffee and seated himself between the two customers and remained quite a while. Night Policeman Parrott and Jack Guyton of the Coos Bay Times had tarried over their coffee discussing with Mr. Foster the excessive price of bacon and the high cost of living.
Cleans the till
The stranger finally got off the stool and walked toward the cash register, apparently to pay. Instead he pulled a .38 automatic and leveling it at Mr. Foster told him to hand over the money in the register. This was not noticed by the other two customers who were still talking. The fellow walked back and told Guyton to hand over what he had and leveled the revolver. The action was so unexpected that a line of argument was attempted but the robber did not seem inclined to discuss the details of the matter and with a jab of the revolver suggested there be no time wasted. Mr. Guyton explained that a very poor victim had been selected but the robber said he wanted what was available.
Need more fire equipment here
Chief Davis asks council to provide for department
Fire Chief J.W. Davis last evening asked the Marshfield city council to consider ordering additional equipment for the fire department. He said that he was bringing it up now because the recent fire had demonstrated it was needed.
Among the needs he suggested were:
Fitting up quarters in the city hall so that at least six men could sleep there and be available for immediate response to fire calls.
Hood and ladder equipment and additional hose.
Horse wagon, gas masks or smoke helmets and a tower.
Mr. Davis said that he did not consider it advisable to go to the $4000 expense to mount the old fire engine on motor-driven apparatus. However, Mr. Davis thought that the council could provide in the new budget for some of the other needs or even consider issuing some of the bonds which the voters approved at a special election.
Curry County dances famous
Chief amusement of people of that locality
Events generally last most of the night and are enjoyed by the patrons
GOLD BEACH — When it comes to dancing Curry county has the world beat. Dancing must have originated in Curry county. Baseball may be the great American game but in Curry dancing surely takes its place. The firement’s hall at Marshfield is not in it compared to Curry county dances. The attendance in number may be greater in the cities but regardless of the numerical qualifications patrons of dances in this section surely enjoy themselves.
Going good at twelve
In the cities there are ordinances which require that dances close at 12 o’clock. No such nonsense in Curry county. By midnight down here the dances are just getting well under way and 3 a.m. is not regarded as late. Four o’clock as breaking up time is not unusual and in the rural districts daylight usually deadens the coal oil illumination before the music stops.
Everybody has a good time. The young people never seem to tire of dancing and the music keeps up as long as anyone wants to stay and the boys go home and change clothes to do their milking or go about their work without a wink of sleep.
Old-time fiddlers
Some of the towns have very good orchestras but in the country districts the old-time fiddlers come into play and some of these old fellows can surely fiddle. They may not have the modern jazz but for the old-time dance music they are right there.
Coquille masons lay corner stone
Exercises held at county seat today
Many from Marshfield, Bandon and Myrtle Point are in attendance at ceremony
A large number of Masons went to Coquille from Coos Bay today to attend the exercises attending the laying of the corner stone of the new building which is being erected by Chadwick Lodge No. 68, A.F & A.M. of Coquille. Besides the members of the Blue Lodge the Knights Templar of Marshfield attended in uniform. Many others from Bandon and Myrtle Point were in attendance.
Radio schoolto be started
A school to teach radio and telegraphy will be started by L.L. Thomas, who is fitting a large room for the purpose over his store. A broadcasting radio set has been ordered. The school will be in charge of Mason Mears, formerly of Marshfield, who has wide experience.
Mr. Mears began as operator on the steamer Redondo in 1911. He was on the flagship of the Pacific mail line between San Francisco and Panama. He was on a vessel running to the South Sea Islands and also on the Geo. W. Elder and a number of other vessels on the coast and going to the orient, and on a vessel running to France during the submarine warfare.
50 YEARS — 1972
Broadbent lass chosen 1972 Coos Fair Queen
MYRTLE POINT — Rosemary Edwards, a poised and pretty 18-year-old of Broadbent was crowned 1972 Coos County Fair Queen Saturday night as part of the 16th annual Coos County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Shodeo and Queen’s Coronation Ball.
Two 16-year-old Bay Area girls were selected earlier by judges for the 1972 Fair Queen Court and given titles of 1972 Coos County Fair Princesses.
Pledging “to make the Coos County Fair as well-known as it ought to be,” Queen Rosemary accepted her Queen’s Scepter from 1971 Fair Queen Robin Laird.
Sandy Easley, Coos Bay, and Cheryl Seiwald, North Bend, were named to reign with Queen Rosemary over this year’s 57th annual Coos County Fair.
Bridge artist pens nationwide comic strip
Mary Worth takes shape, and life is breathed into her form in a secluded valley near Bridge, where drawing is done for the daily and weekly comic strip by that name.
Mary Worth is the central character of the strip, a matron who enters the troubled waters of other persons’ lives and helps resolve many perplexing programs.
Ken Ernst, who is building a new home on Big Creek Road, is the artist who brings her to life at the direction of the writer, Allen Saunders, who lives nearly across the continent.
CB-NB Athletics drop season opener
LEWISTON, Ida. — If the season opener between Lewiston and Coos Bay-North Bend is any indication of what is in store for Northwest League fans this season, be prepared for the unexpected. Most anything may happen. This is exactly what took place Thursday night in Lewiston as the Broncos dealt visiting CB-NB an 11-5 set back in the league opener for both clubs.
One Northwest League record was tied as CB-NB’s John Brownlee uncorked six wild pitches in 2 ½ innings to tie a record set by William Vandever of Medford in 1968 while pitching against Eugene.
Two other bits of action — back-to-back homeruns by Lewiston in the first inning and a triple play by CB-NB in the eighth — kept the 949 fans on the edge of their chairs during the wils and wooley contest.
20 YEARS — 2002
Looney finishes sixth in national decathlon
Marshfield’s Ben Looney was unable to move up in the standings on Wednesday, finishing sixth in the junior nationals decathlon in Berkeley, Calif.
Looney’s two-day total for the event was 6,326 points, a personal best by more than 200 points, but well below his goal of 6,700 points.
Looney, 17, as among the youngest competitors, who could be up to 19 years old and included several college students.
“I’m real proud of him,” said Hunter Fales, Looney’s coach with the Pre Track Club.
“Several coaches there commented about the way he focused and the way he handled the competition for his first competition at this type of level. Certainly, this is a national-level competition and he handled it very, very well.”
Looney finished third in the 1,500 with a time of 4:38.83, was fifth in both the high hurdles (16.57) and pole vault (12-9 ½) and took sixth in the javelin (146-9).
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
