100 Years ago: 1921
Fine record of Catching School
Pupils have high average in eight grade exams
Pupils’ club aided in standardizing school — Mrs. Glossop’s successful year
Mrs. Glossop, who taught at Catching Inlet the past year, reports the result of the recent eighth grade examinations as being most gratifying. In sixth grade physiology, seventh grade geography and the eighth grade subjects, there was no grade below ninety per cent. All in the eighth grade class made one hundred per cent in arithmetic.
The total average of this class in all subjects on which they wrote was ninety-eight and three-fourths per cent.
Miss Ella Johnson carried off the honors by making one hundred in all subjects.
As the Eighth Grade Social and Literary Club the pupils did most creditable work for the school the past winter. To them belongs the honor of standardizing the school in District No. 12. They gave a series of entertainments, and with the proceeds purchased the necessary playground apparatus to bring the school up to standard. They closed the year with a fund of $28 in the treasury.
Five thousand pickers needed
One to two cents a pound is wage offered for picking berries and cherries
SALEM — Willamette valley berry growers sent out an urgent call for pickers today. Five thousand are said to be needed. From one cent to two cents per pound is offered for picking a variety of berries and cherries.
Still operator gets six months
J.L. Rider of Lee must also pay $500 fine
Pleads guilty when arraigned at Coquille
COQUILLE — J.L. Rider of Lee, who pleaded guilty to operating a still at Lee, was sentenced to pay $500 fine and serve six months in the county jail by Justice Stanley here yesterday.
Rider did not attempt to fight the case. He had one of the biggest stills yet captured by Sheriff Ellingsen and Deputy Malehorn and had been operating for some time before being captured. Whether he will pay the $500 has not been announced.
New auto camp grounds ready
Committee makes a report to chamber of commerce
A.T. Haines, the chairman, extended a vote of thanks for work he did
The committee on auto camp grounds at the old race track made an interesting report to the Chamber of Commerce trustees at their meeting yesterday afternoon. A vote of thanks was extended to A. T. Haines who acted as chairman of the committee having the arrangement of the grounds in charge. The committee had only a small amount of money with which to work but on that sum made the grounds quite presentable. Secretary Reid of the Chamber of Commerce was at the grounds yesterday. He found four families at the camp grounds. Two of the families had come down from Montana after reading literature about the place.
Chairman Haines made the following report regarding the camp grounds:
“The work of your Auto Camp Grounds committee is practically completed and an inspection of the grounds by the members of your board is invited with view of offering suggestions.
“Our auto camp grounds, while not as big and elaborate as some, are attractive and ample in size for the present. All needed conveniences are provided such as toilets, tables and benches, garbage burner, lights and water, fire places and fuel with ample room for parking. Signs have been placed in conspicuous places directing tourists to the ground.
“All the old buildings have been torn down with the exception of the bleachers, a part of the old grand stand. Your aviation committee has requested the use of this lumber for hangers and these will be torn down in the near future.
“Your committee has kept within the original appropriation of $250 made by the city council and there are sufficient funds on hand for purchasing fuel for camp fires.”
50 Years Ago: 1971
People of Powers meet for solutions to problems
POWERS — People in Powers took a good, hard look at themselves Wednesday night and found they urgently need better housing, improved road conditions, new industry and mineral development.
Over 100 people met with state, federal and local government officials to discuss the future economy of the area.
“We have gained a good start tonight,” said Jim Brown, technical assistance and planning director for the Southwestern Oregon Community Action Committee.
Brown shared duties of moderator with Powers Mayor Jack Bushnell. The meeting was sponsored by the Powers city council due to concern over the recent closing of the Georgia-Pacific veneer peeling and wood chip operation at Powers, affecting the jobs of some 70 workers.
The discussion on housing was led by Merle Kalb who said most of the houses in the city are well painted, but “they are over 50 years old and the paint is all that is holding them up.” He said new houses are needed to replace some of the older houses and others that have been torn down.
The information was supported by City Recorder Mrs. Lillian Ross, who said nearly 50 per cent of the people working at Powers have their homes in Coos Bay, Myrtle Point or Coquille including some school teachers “because there are not enough good houses in Powers.”
The subject switched to roads with the comment by a lady in the audience who said she had asked at least 100 people why they won’t come to Powers to live and the standard answer has been, “because my wife won’t live here. She won’t drive over these crooked roads.”
Coos-Curry State Rep. Rod McKenzie, Sixes, told the audience the state intends to improve 3.3 miles within the next year for a winding 18-mile portion from the Highway 42 junction to Powers. He said a big problem in gaining state money for road improvements is “there are so many requests like this one all over the state, and there is not enough money for all of them.”
Corbutt, Boemer spark A’s win
A nifty pitching performance and a fifth-inning home run propelled the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics to victory in their Northwest League home opener against the Tri City Padres Wednesday night, 3-2, before 756 partisan fans.
Ron Corbutt’s outstanding effort in relief and catcher Bernie Boemer’s big bat highlighted the win.
Corbutt, who entered the game when starter Bill Van Bommell sustained a back injury, silenced the Padres’ bats for six innings.
In those innings, Corbutt gave up but three hits while striking out 10. He issued only one free pass.
Tri City opened the scoring in the third as Nick Perlozza reached base on an error, moved to second on a balk and third on a passed ball. Bob Davis drove him in with a single.
CB-NB supplied the major fireworks in the fifth, with Mike Marostica slamming a three-base knock to center to open the frame.
Dennis Primeau drove him home with a line shot down the third base line as the A’s knotted the score at 1-all.
At this juncture, John Krawiecki replaced Tri City starter Tony Glassman on the mound.
On Krawiecki’s first delivery, Boemer slammed the ball over the right-centerfield fence for the rest of the Athletics’ runs.
Coos Head ends 25-year operations at Empire
Coos Head Timber Co. will close its Empire sawmill and planer operations tonight at the end of the night shift. The closure will end 25 years of continuous operation of the plant under Coos Head management.
Collapse of the pulp market, the cost-price squeeze and “the many problems of refuse disposal” were cited by F. Willis Smith, president, as reasons for the closure.
Some 70 employees are affected by the sawmill closure, but many will be absorbed by a new shift at the Bunker Hill sawmill. The net reduction will be from 35 to 40 men, Smith said.
20 Years Ago: 2001
Hoop dreams
Girls basketball teams hit the court in North Bend
Except for the NBA season, which lasts into June with its lengthy playoffs, basketball is a winter sport.
But one of the most important times of the year for high school basketball teams is right now.
It’s the summer basketball season, when teams play 30 or more games over a few weeks, all in tournaments that bring schools together to work on their skills and teamwork.
This week, 11 teams have gathered at North Bend High School for just such a tournament, playing two or three games a day — nine in four days — complete with scoreboards and referees.
It’s a valuable time, coaches and players say.
“We get a little more than a season’s worth of basketball in a month’s worth of time,” said North Bend coach Mike Forrester, whose team is in its third tournament and will play about 27 games this summer. “For us, the summer has made a huge difference. We’re really young.”
North Bend’s squad for the tournament includes 14 players, with just two seniors and two players who will be freshmen this fall.
Forrester has been able to work on some new things with the players, including a trapping defense.
“It’s working a lot better,” said Mary Bowman, who will be a sophomore in the fall. “We used to not trap much because it didn’t help us. Another thing we’re doing a lot better is breaking the press.”
“That’s the big thing — next year we’re not starting at ground zero,” Forrester said.
The teams play two 20-minute halves with a running clock that stops only during the final two minutes.
Teams in the tournament include North Bend, Marshfield, Coquille, Bandon, Myrtle Point and Siuslaw from the South Coast and Rogue River, North Valley, Roseburg and two teams from Grants Pass.
Runners bring peace message to coast
As Wendy Metzler ran onto the track at Marshfield High School Sunday, several members of the Pre Track Club were there to great her, some with high fives and all with applause.
It was a simple greeting, but one that fit the message of Metzler and 12 other runners who are making an 11,000-mile loop through the United States on the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.
“It’s such a wonderful thing to run for peace because everywhere you go people welcome you with open hearts,” said Metzler, who had just completed a 7 ½-mile leg into Coos Bay as part of her group’s 100 miles of running Sunday.
The runners arrived in Southern Oregon on Saturday morning and also had stops in Brookings and Bandon. They stayed in Gardiner overnight Sunday before heading to Eugene today.
In Coos Bay, the people greeting the runners included Mayor Joe Benetti and City Manager Bill Grile.
“Welcome to Coos Bay,” said Benetti. “It’s a pleasure to have you here.”
The mayor said the City Council likely will pass a resolution designating Coos Bay a peace city in the near future. He read a letter he had prepared for the group with that same message.
“It’s my pleasure to designate Coos Bay as a peace city,” he said, adding that the city joins others in Oregon and throughout the nation promoting global harmony.
The runners are about halfway into their four-month journey, which will take them into at least a small part of every state in the continental United States. Separate runs are planned in Alaska and Hawaii.
The members of the group said they are enjoying their experience and the chance to meet people from all different parts of the country.
“It’s a great way to see America,” said Lee Berube, Metzler’s husband. “You get in touch with it.”
The group in Coos Bay had an international flair with two runners from the Czech Republic and one each from Australia, Austria and Ireland.
Snowy plover predators could soon be targeted
Fish and Wildlife Department: Predation responsible for more than 150 nest failures in the 1990s
Ropes and signs warn beachcombers to stay clear of the nests of the elusive shore bird known as the western snowy plover, but they can do little to deter the rats, cats, crows, skunks and other predators that are picking off fledgling plovers and threatening the species’ survival on the Oregon Coast.
Soon, ravenous critters with less charm and greater abundance than the snowy plover may be removed or exterminated so the small, white- and black-tufted bird listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act can have a better chance of raising its offspring in windswept nests along the beaches of the North Spit, Siltcoos, New River and other native South Coast breeding grounds.
Predators were responsible for more than 150 plover next failures during the 1990s, according to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. With only 100 or so breeding plovers left along the Oregon coast, and only a few dozen nest sites in this region, biologists are upping the ante.
Bulldogs break ground on new football grandstands
North Bend: The 1,150-seat metal structure should be completed by second home game
The new grandstands at the North Bend High School football stadium took a step closer to completion Monday when stadium committee members broke ground on the project.
“We’ve been working pretty hard on this for the last few months … a lot of planning and a lot of meeting, so it’s neat the project is really underway and we can watch the progress the next couple months,” said Howard Johnson, a former head football coach and athletic director at North Bend and the chairman of the stadium committee.
City officials and members of the North Bend School Board and the stadium committee, as well as the high school administration, attended the event.
The new 1,150-seat grandstands should be completed in September, though it might not be in time for the home opener Sept. 7 against Sheldon, said athletic director Boyd Bjorkquist.
The groundbreaking marks the next step in a process that began when structural damage was found in the old east grandstands early in 2000 after a big windstorm.
Work was completed last year that allowed the stadium to be used for the football season, though the top six rows of the grandstands were roped off for football season last year. The structure was torn down in March and burned last week.
The stadium committee, which consists of Johnson, Bjorkquist, Mark Mattecheck, Burl Noggle, Tim Campbell, Don Thompson and Bill Sherwood, spearheaded a fund-raising campaign that has drawn close to $400,000 in donations toward the new grandstands.
That’s enough money for the grandstands structure, though more will be needed to complete the entire stadium-improvement project.
“We’re doing pretty well,” Johnson said. “We have about $394,000 now. Hopefully people continue to contribute so we can build the restrooms and concession stand and entry way.”
Bjorkquist estimates that about $450,000 would be needed to complete the new concession stands and restrooms, as well as a new entry way, the press box in the new grandstands and some other improvements.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
