100 YEARS — 1921
Marshfield to get fire chiefs
1922 State Convention will be held here
Chief Davis succeeds in securing next gathering — had fine time at Corvallis
Word from Corvallis is that Marshfield secured the 1922 convention of the Oregon Association of Fire Chiefs which has just closed its annual convention there. Chief J.W. Davis, in behalf of the Marshfield fire department, presented the invitation. His action was supplemented by requests from Gordon Rasmussen and others. Mr. Davis is expected home Wednesday from the meeting. Concerning the session, a Corvallis dispatch says:
Fire chiefs and firemen from all parts of the state were in Corvallis to attend the annual state convention Exhibitions of various kinds of equipment and fire fighting apparatus were held in a local garage, among them a huge siren and oxygen mask.
Drills and motion pictures on fire prevention were given with a banquet in the evening. An automobile ride was taken over the city and luncheon was served in the commercial club rooms. The session closed with a theatre party and dance at the Fireman’s hall. Nearly 100 attended the convention.
Darwin Wood to play at Noble
Well known theatre musician to return here
Has been playing at Portland theatres past year — Reese will leave on trip
Darwin Wood, long a favorite on the pipe organ here and for the last year playing at the Portland theatres, will arrive Friday to take charge of the new Wurlitzer at the Noble, it was announced by Managers Marsden and Noble today.
He will be warmly welcomed back by the many admirers of his playing here in the past. He is motoring in with his family and will take up his new work soon after his arrival.
DeWitt D. Reese, who has been at the Noble for the past year, is planning an extended trip for himself and wife.
Women are to serve as jurors
New law has been passed in the state
Appears that it will be possible for some inconvenient situations to arise
According to the count which has been announced at Portland the measure providing that women serve as jurors has been carried in the state by about 700 majority. The new jury law is one which will make it a little more troublesome, it is feared, in securing juries. The following explanation of the law is given out at Portland:
Under this act, which becomes effective immediately following the canvass of the vote, women will enjoy all the rights of jury service now imposed upon men, and at the same time will have the advantage of refusing to sit at the call of the court when they so desire. The law provides that any woman desiring to be excused from jury service may claim exemption by signing a written or printed notice thereof and returning the same to the sheriff before the date for appearance. If exemption is so claimed by reason of sex no appearance may be made in answer to the summons.
Drawing procedure same
Further provision is made that it shall be the duty of the person serving any summons for jury duty to inform every woman so served of her rights to be excused and to furnish her with a written or printed blank on which to make such claim for exemption.
In criminal actions where the accused is a minor under the age of 18 years at least one half of the jury shall be composed of women. Procedure as to drawing persons for jury service will remain the same as under present law.
“The Nemerif” is theater name
Mrs. G.W. Kaufman wins $15 prize in contest
Marshfield firemen select suggestion out of nearly 200 different ones offered
“The Nemerif.”
This is the name chosen by the Marshfield Firemen last evening to supplant the Orpheum when they reopen the Masonic opera house about July 20th.
It was selected from about 200 different names suggested.
Claudine Kaufman, wife of G.W. Kaufman, suggested the winning name and today Albert Seelig mailed her a check for $15 offered for the name.
The name was chosen because it typified the Marshfield Firemen who are taking over the theatre. You will probably look in vain in the dictionary for “Nemerif” as it is just coined and the reversed spelling explains it because it is “The Firemen.”
Tom James was a close second with his suggestion of “Mar-vol” signifying Marshfield Volunteer.
A Hagquist was also a contender with “Mar-Fir.”
50 YEARS — 1971
North Bend students gain special awards
Three North Bend High School students were singled out for awards at the recent 1971 graduation ceremonies.
Receiving special honors were Trudy Johnson, Outstanding Girl; Don Schedeman, Outstanding Boy; and Dan Adams, School Service Winner.
Miss Johnson was 1970-71 Girl’s League president, and was a member of senior council, the Powder Puff football squad, student council, National Honor Society, Girls Athletic Association, and modern dance group.
Scheideman was 1970-71 president of the National Honor Society, a student director of the band, an Oregon Scholar, and a member of the varsity basketball team, student council, Senior council, and the science club.
Adams had used his artistic ability in a variety of programs, including the artwork of the school’s curriculum bulletin, the newspaper and yearbook staffs, and doing publicity work for sports events. One of the projects started by the Art Club during his presidency is a massive ceramic mosaic of the school seal. In addition to his artistic work he has been associated editor of the newspaper, and a member of the chess, rifle and science clubs.
Prefontaine first, Ducks third in NCAA
SEATTLE (UPI) — Steve Prefontaine, Oregon’s brash distance runner, bettered his old three mile meet record as the Ducks ended up third in the NCAA Track and Field Championships Saturday.
The Webfoots ended up with 38 points, behind UCLA’s 52 and Southern Cal’s 41, while Oregon State ran well down in the pack with eight points.
Prefontaine’s 13:20.1 bettered the 13:22.0 he set at the meet in 1970.
Bouncy Moore of the Ducks took first Friday in the long jump.
Oregon State’s Keith Munson ran a 4:00.7 for third place in the mile as Marty Liquori, Villanova, won it in the meet record time of 3:57.7.
North Bend to ‘curb’ truckers
Cooperation in curbing excessive noise and speeding in the city limits by truck drivers was pledged Tuesday night by the North Bend city council following complaints of motel operator Cliff Scott.
Scott told the council he personally had followed a truck from the north city limits to the first highway stop light and clocked the vehicle at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mile zone.
He said one tourist who came to his motel had driven the past 20 years in California, but was “all shaken up” after coming into North Bend with a truck following too close behind.
Scott said a petition is being drawn up to be circulated among Sherman Avenue (Highway 101) businessmen “that everyone will want to sign including the mayor.”
Police Chief Wally Lee said citations have been issued to truck drivers in the past for violations inside the city and radar tests are being conducted to gain information. City Administrator Jack Isadore said other cities in Oregon have the same problem involving state highways inside the city limits.
20 YEARS — 2001
Horizon Air grounds cargo transport in Northwest
Horizon Air officials aren’t necessarily saying their customers are pudgier these days, but there are more of them carrying heavier luggage. That reality is weighing out to be a big problem for small businesses that rely on the commercial airline for transporting cargo.
As of Monday, Horizon no longer will carry “general freight, perishables, single piece shipments over 100 pounds and international service.” That policy will be in effect for Horizon’s stops in 40 cities throughout the west and service to Alberta, Canada, according to Horizon spokeswoman Cheryl Temple.
“The first thing we haul is passengers,” Temple said.
Passengers expect airlines to have room for their luggage and ensure flights are on time. Holding flights to load and unload cargo has compromised that service in the past, she said.
What also happened is the Federal Aviation Administration audited the airline and found its allowances weren’t in line with what people actually weigh and carry on the planes. The FAA basically required Horizon officials to re-do their match.
For Dash 8s, the planes that fly to North Bend, the arithmetic added up to about 1,500 pounds less cargo capacity out of the 2,000 pounds per flight for general cargo.
That may not sound significant, but it is for some businesses, according to Gary LeTellier, the general manager at the North Bend Municipal Airport.
The region annually flies 360,000 pounds of air freight out of the area aboard Horizon, he said. That’s almost 1,000 pounds of freight per day. Of that load, the new policy will eliminate people’s opportunity to ship out mushrooms, oysters, fish and live animals (pets). Also, it means the end to shipping — or receiving — large quantities of medical supplies, maritime parts and equipment, shipping industry packages in bond and automotive parts for some others.
Pre team members win titles
Junior Olympics: Total of 25 club members earn shot at regional meet
Pre Track Club members had a great weekend at the Oregon State Junior Olympics Championships over the weekend, with 12 athletes being crowned state champions and 25 qualifying for the upcoming regional championships, the most in the club’s history.
The regional meet will be July 14 and 15 at Shoreline Stadium outside of Seattle. The top five in each event at the state meet qualified for the regional event.
Holli Dieu turned in one of the most dramatic performances of the weekend, coming from behind in the last 50 meters to beat Erin Gray and win the 1,500 meters in the youth girls (13- and 14-year-olds) with a new personal best of 4:50.4.
Dieu also ran a personal best while leading from the start and winning the 800 in 2:20.1. Courtney Kimberly finished second in the race in 2:27.9, another personal best, and qualified for the regionals in the long jump by placing fifth with a leap of 13 feet, 11 ¼ inches.
Lacy Looney set a personal best while winning the midget girls (11-12) championship in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:09.1, out-sprinting a girl who beat her last week. Looney also finished second in the 3,000 with a time of 11:08.6.
Alison Worthen electrified people watching the high jump by clearing 4-9 to win the midge girls championship and earning a spot among the nation’s top jumpers in her age division. Worthen also finished third in both the 400 (64.4) and 200 (30.1).
Three other Pre Truck Club members also won their divisions in the high jump, with Andrea McElyea winning the intermediate girls (15-16) with a jump of 5-2, Bryan Looney winning the midget boys with a jump of 4 feet and Leah Worthen winning the youth girls by clearing 4-10 and almost clearing 5-0. Worthen also built a big lead early and won the 400 meters in 61.5 seconds and finished second in the 200 (26.7).
One of the best
Travel magazine names Coquille one of the top 10 small towns
It’s a little town, but it’s making a big name for itself.
Coquille has been named one of the 10 best small towns in America by Travel Holiday magazine.
Linda Sanders, a contributing editor for Travel Holiday, said a number of factors led to Coquille’s selection as number nine on the list of distinguished small towns.
“My decision was based on traveling thousands of miles on back roads throughout the United States for stories that I have done for the magazine,” Sanders said. “Basically, I wanted to focus on towns that aren’t already considered tourist towns. I was looking for history, architecture and the people there are really friendly.”
Sanders said she passed through Coquille last October and was very impressed by what she saw.
“It seems that small towns are famous for dying out these days. But Coquille just grabbed me when I drove in and saw it sitting on the hill,” she said.
Coquille mayor Mike Swindall said he was pleasantly surprised by the recognition.
“It’s an honor,” Swindall said. “Coquille is a great place to live and raise a family. I have lived here for a long time and I love it.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In