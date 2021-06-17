100 YEARS — 1921
Deer slayer goes to jail
Boy Kieling must serve out $50 fine in jail
Wants to fight the case and taken before justice of peace in Curry County
COQUILLE — Deputy Game Warden McDaniel arrived in Coquille from a trip through Curry county and appeared before the grand jury to give some evidence regarding game law violations. Mr. McDaniel says that Roy Kieling, who was arrested at Powers with F. Hyde for killing dear out of season, did not gain much by fighting the case. Hyde pleaded guilty before Justice Zimmerman at Powers and was fined $50 and costs but Kieling insisted on fighting the case and was taken before Justice A. Adolpsen of Denmark. He was found guilty and fined $50. Kieling refused to pay the fine so was taken by Deputy Warden John Adams to Gold Beach where he must stay for 25 days in jail to serve out the fine.
Cooston school has good year
Entertainments marked the close of the term
Miss Annie Young, the teacher, was hostess to the pupils — parents attend
The Cooston school has just closed a most successful year with an unusual amount of jollification.
On Saturday evening, May 21, the eighth grade held a class banquet at the home of the teacher. The table was decorated with pin, the class flower being the rhododendron.
Just before the feast began the returns were received from the superintendent’s office announcing that the whole class has passed.
50 YEARS — 1971
Popcorn-eating ‘AWOL’ pigeon likes CB tavern
“Weirdest patron I’ve ever served and I’ve owned a tavern in Coos Bay for 21 years,” James Brown commented.
“Heck, he don’t pay attention to nobody — just comes in and sits around eating popcorn,” said Fred Cozad.
The center of both remarks was a carrier pigeon which walked in the front door of the Zanzibar Tavern on Bayshore Drive recently and for three days was one of the bar’s most regular customers.
Though ordinary in color and not displaying any of the vocal skills generally associated with animals frequenting drinking spas, the bird caused some stir because of an official looking band on its right leg. It read: U.S.A. 69 — PLC 9186.
Well, that looked official enough to me, so I called the FBI,” noted Brown, owner of the Zanzibar.
Local FBI field investigator Roy Elliott responded, but couldn’t supply any information about the bird. “Offhand,” Elliott commented wryly, “I’d say the bird is probably AWOL from the military.”
Earlier Brown had also contacted the local office of the state liquor control commission “wondering if the bird represented some new type of undercover program.” Not so, the LCC told him.
According to barmaid Betty Melendez, the bird developed a strong liking for the Zanzibar and its popcorn machine. “We sold more popcorn while that bird was hanging around than we ever had before,” she noted. “Everybody was feeding him.”
The barmaid tried to discourage the bird from hanging around the Zanzibar by taking it with her and turning it loose near her home.
“The pigeon was waiting for me at the back door when I came to work the next morning to open up. And I live five miles out on Coos River,” she said.
Oswald, Baumer secure cultural exchange berths
MILWAUKIE — Kip Oswald of Marshfield and Ron Baumer of Gold Beach, both graduating seniors for 1971, have joined a growing list of Southwestern Oregon wrestlers who have qualified for the Oregon Cultural Exchange team.
Oswald, at 160 pounds, and Baumer, at 170, won their respective weight classes to join six others for the Cultural Exchange trip to Japan this summer.
Oswald, the top seed in the 160-pound bracket after having won the state Freestyle and Greco-Roman championships, downed leading challenger Pat Rinaker of Roseburg in the first two matches of a best-of-three wrestle-off.
Baumer, meanwhile, had to wrestle through the pack in the two-day qualifying tournament before claiming the berth and becoming the first matman from Gold Beach to gain the Cultural Exchange team.
20 YEARS — 2001
Coquille Valley communities step out for Relay for Life
Months of work are about to come together in the first-ever Coquille-Myrtle Point Relay for Life.
What started as an idea last fall has grown into a full relay with 33 teams scheduled to participate Saturday and Sunday at Coquille High School.
“For a first-time relay, it is a very, very big step,” said Michelle Parker, the American Cancer Society staff partner for the Coquille-Myrtle Point relay.
The turnout for the American Cancer Society fund-raiser has far exceeded the expectations of organizers, who were hoping to have about 10 teams when they started planning the event.
“All of the goals we’ve set, we’ve exceeded,” said Carrie Cook, who is in charge of recruiting teams for the relay.
“I am overwhelmed by the support from the community,” said Donna Johnson, the relay’s chairwoman. “It is just so much more than I expected from the first year.”
The relay, the first of four on the South Coast in the coming weeks, will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday and continue through 9 a.m. Sunday, with members of the 33 teams walking around the track as they show their support for the battle against cancer.
Shooting stars
Coos Bay students claim a national NBA 2ball Championship
It started out as an innocent trip to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon for a basketball competition. It turned out to be the beginning of an adventure that would land 9-year-old Brittney Young and Brianna George in Orlando, Fla., and on national television.
The two Eastside Elementary School fourth-graders won their age group competition in the national NBA 2ball Championships, a collaboration between the National Basketball Association and Nickelodeon Games and Sports, on June 5 at the Nickelodeon Network studios in Orlando.
They were two of 16 finalists in three age groups (girls and boys) from a pool of 229,000 2ball entrants from around the country.
The Young and George families returned to Coos Bay on Sunday and the two youngsters were welcomed home by a large banner that hung near where Boyd’s Market used to be in Eastside. They made room on their trophy shelves for one more — a mounted wooden basketball, signaling the end of the 2ball escapade.
It was months ago that Brittney and Brianna won the local 2ball competition at the Boys & Girls Club, almost by accident.
“We didn’t know what it was,” said Tina Young, Brittney’s mom. “We just kind of showed up … it just escalated from there.”
Did it ever.
After winning the Local Level competition, Brittney and Brianna went to Grants Pass and won the Area Level competition. That win sent them to Portland for the Team Championship Level competition, which was held before a Portland Blazers game at the Rose Garden.
Again, the two youngsters had the highest total and were presented with plaques, met Blazer guard Steve Smith and had courtside seats.
The families though that was the end of the 2ball madness.
“We weren’t expecting (anything more) because they had a lower score than normal,” said Brittney’s father, Rex.
Since Brittney’s and Brianna’s score was higher than all the other 2ball competitions in Western Conference cities, they were selected for the 2ball Championships in Orlando and ultimately beat a duo from Chicago.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
