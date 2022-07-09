100 YEARS — 1922
North Bend to have hospital
Will be erected by doctors Phil J. and Russell Keizer
Purchase lot and will put up a concrete structure, to be started just as soon as is possible
Dr. Phil J. Keizer and his brother, Dr. Russel Keizer, of North Bend, have purchased from the city the corner property on McPherson and Virginia street, diagonally across from the home of Fred Hollister. They plan to erect upon this site a two-story concrete building with full basement, which will be equipped for a first-class hospital. The Keizer brothers and Dr. H.E. Burmeister will have offices in the building.
The grading contract has been let to Ira Padrick, who will at once commence work. Plans have been submitted for the structure itself, and are under consideration.
It is hoped to have the building roofed before the rainy season begins, and ready for occupancy some time in the fall.
North Bend has large crowd for the celebration
Fete opens this morning with an entertainment by the Coos Bay band
Races and other sports are held on streets
City is brightly decorated for occasion and will entertain many visitors
Good time is promised for tomorrow also — parade and other attractions are on program — prizes awarded today
Large crowds were gathered on the North Bend streets at an early hour this morning in readiness for the big celebration. With flags flying everywhere, bunting and evergreens decorating store fronts, and concession stands lining the streets where hawkers cried their wares, a general air of festivity permeated the atmosphere.
A concert by the newly organized Coos Bay concert band, directed by C.S. Kaiser, opened the day’s program at 9:00 a.m. The band played from the specially erected platform at the corner of Virginia and Sherman, next to the First National Bank.
At 9:30 the street sports were started.Forest fires in Coquille valley
Pall of smoke enshrouds Coos county seat now
No particular damage reported
COQUILLE — A pall of smoke overhangs the Coquille valley as a result of forest fires along the river. The fire which started over a month ago in the Fat Elk camp is still burning. It is burning through logged off land and is doing no damage.
A new fire has sprung up back of the Joe Collier ranch and is making a lot of headway across recent logged off lands, but as of yet it does not threaten any valuable lumber, though the changing of the wind at any time may send it through the heavy belt of timber to the northwest.
As a result of the fires a clear view of the mountains surrounding the valley has not been had for several days and the smoke, combined with the heat, makes the air very warm and oppressive.
50 YEARS — 1972
Rainfall off in SWO during June
Old Sol shone brightly as he waved farewell to the month of June which had many “what is so rare as a bad day in June?” hours for the Bay Area.
Temperatures were about normal for the month, although rainfall was only about half the average amount and sunny days predominated.
Daytime temperatures ranged from a high of 70 degrees, registered June 27, down to 56 degrees on June 9, the only tie the thermometer dipped below 60.
The nighttime readings dropped to a moderate low of 43 degrees on June 3, while the highest was a balmy 57 on June 14.
Unofficial figures are taken from the files of The World, kept from official figures recorded at the FAA Flight Service Station at the North Bend Airport.
The all-time temperature extremes here, according to the Portland office of the U.S. Department of Commerce Weather Bureau, include a scoring 100 degrees recorded June 24, 1925, and a low of 34 degrees on June 4, 1911.
Rainfall was a mere .87 inch, while the average for the same period over the last 70 years is 1.66 inches. Last year’s rainfall for the same 30 days measured 2.82 inches and the record rainfall, 5.72, was recorded in 1947.
Prefontaine ‘felt great’ in winning 5,000 meter run
EUGENE (UPI) — Thursday, after winning his heat in the 5,000 meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Steve Prefontaine said things such as:
“I felt just great. I hope I feel the same way Sunday. I needed this race for a lot of reasons. Mostly it was the psychological factor. When you have rested for four or five days, you wonder if you still have it.”
Then, after going over his 5,000 victory, and a qualifying fifth-place finish by George Young in the other section of the metric mile, Prefontaine started to worry. “He (Young) must be in good shape or he wouldn’t be here.”
Prefontaine isn’t happy and probably never will be until he has beaten Young, third in the steeplechase and 16th in the marathon at the 1968 Olympics. Sunday, he gets his first crack at the veteran shooting for his fourth Olympic berth..
20 YEARS — 2002
County honors deputies’ innovative ideas, academics
COQUILLE — Two Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputies received awards for excellence recently at a meeting of the Coos County Board of Commissioners.
Deputies Adam Slater and Eric Zanni were awarded department and police academy honors by Sheriff Andy Jackson and Lt. Ron Setelia, jail commander.
Slater earned the prestigious Victor G. Atiyea Award for being the top overall student in his class at the Basic Corrections Academy at Oregon Police Academy in Monmouth.
“This award is probably one of the highest awards a person can receive at the academy,” said Jackson, who also has a Victor G. Atiyea Award. “It’s based on academic achievement, leadership skills and they’re chosen by the staff and student body up there.”
Slater indicated enjoying the academy made it easier to excel.
“I think it was really neat,” he said of the monthlong experience. “I had a really good time at the academy and I learned a lot of stuff.”
Slater, 23, who has worked for the Sheriff’s Office six months, graduated from the Police Academy in early April.
He also was named the Outstanding Defense Tactics Student.
Zanni, 32, was recognized at the departmental level with the Sheriff’s Medal of Merit.
Zanni, who has bene employed at the jail full time for nearly a year, suggested putting small pass-through doors on the holding cell doors in the jail’s booking area. That way, food and other items could be passed to inmates more safely without opening the door.
“That way we didn’t have to contact people who were mentally ill or violent,” said Jackson. “it reduced injuries to the officers, so it was kind of a risk management issue.”
Port wants more than talk on diversity
Cargo potential: Agency sets aside $150,000 for study on modern terminal
Two candidates are in the running to serve as consultant to the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay in its progress in establishing a modern marine cargo facility on the Bayfront.
Port of Coos Bay commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to interview representatives from each of the companies interested in the job. Among the firms that responded to a request for proposals issued by the port include the engineering consultants Peratrovich, Nottingham & Drage, Inc., which has offices in the Northwest, Alaska and California; and PB Ports and Marine, a division of the Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global company with headquarters in New York City.
The port hopes to revive the downtrodden maritime industry, once a major player in the local economy, potentially by establishing a modern dock facility capable of handling various forms of cargo.
A $50,000 port-funded report delivered in March suggested the port needs to diversify from its traditional forest products base into other forms of cargo. While the report stated that competing with other ports will be difficult, it indicated a modern terminal preferably located on the North Spit would be necessary to improve commerce.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In