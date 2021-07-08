100 YEARS — 1921
Shoreacres is mass of ruins
Elegant home of L.J. Simpson destroyed by fire
Nothing is saved from the house —
Capt. Edgar Simpson has narrow escape
Shoreacres, the palatial home of L.J. Simpson, one of the show places of southwestern Oregon and the handsomest residence in this part of the state, is in ruins as the result of a fire early Sunday morning.
The house and all the contents and the adjoining garage were wiped out. Nothing was left of the elegant furnishings.
Mr. Simpson was deeply grieved at his loss and his friends sympathized with him as the disaster to his home closely followed the death of his wife.
The loss can scarcely be estimated in figures. The financial loss would be over $120,000. It is said that there was $60,000 insurance.
Has narrow escape
Capt. Edgar Simpson, brother of L.J. Simpson, had a narrow escape from death. In the house were Mr. and Mrs. William Ede and child. Mr. Ede had been assisting Capt. Simpson at Shoreacres. When the fire was discovered the occupants had been asleep and did not know the fire had started until the lower floor was in flames. Escape by way of the stairway was cut off. It was necessary for the Ede child to be lowered from an upper porch.
Capt. Edgar Simpson was asleep and was wakened with difficulty, and only just in time to save his life. He had a narrow escape. He could not even get his purse with $100 in gold out of a bureau drawer.
It is impossible to tell how the fire started as the flames spread rapidly. It was a pleasant night and L.J. Simpson had gone out for a walk about the grounds and was near the keeper’s residence when he saw the house was on fire and hurried back, but too late to save anything. There was no chance to take anything out of the house, not even Mr. Simpson’s papers from his office in the house. The residence was a frame structure and was burned to the ground. There is a water system but it did not avail in stopping the progress of the fire.
Overlooked ocean
The residence stood on a bluff overlooking the ocean. The porch at the back connected with a big rock directly under which the waters of the sea dashed up. The location was a beautiful one. On the lower floor were the kitchen equipment, the dining room, big living room, library, music room and adjoining natatorium. The sleeping rooms were on the second floor. The house would accommodate many guests.
Many valuables lost
Throughout the residence was furnished in the most luxurious manner. Much of the contents lost could never be replaced by money. Mr. Simpson had family linens, silver plate and other heirlooms which had been in the family for several generations, elegant paintings, china and rugs, much of which could never be replaced. It was the loss of the personal treasures which was particularly distressing for the owner. The adjoining garage and cars within it were burned.
Myrtle Point crowd enormous
City is thronged with visitors on Monday
Gather from all over the county — speaking, horse races and events
MYRTLE POINT — The last day of the three days of Fourth of July celebration saw the biggest crowd that has ever been in Myrtle Point. Cars from every direction brought people to the place and the city was thronged all day Monday. The visitors came from Marshfield, North Bend, Coquille, Bandon and other points and the ranchers of the Coquille valley were there in force.
IT was a good natured crowd of people who had come together to spend the day and greet each other. The weather was beautiful, ideal for such an occasion.
Band gives music
In the forenoon the Oregon State Band of Eugene which had been engaged furnished music. Before the gathering at the grove where the speaking took place the band parade and headed a float on which was the goddess of Liberty which part was taken by Miss Alta Goodman. The Royal Neighbors had a float and also Schroeder’s store showing a range and kitchen.
The speakers and some of the old pioneers who were present rode in autos and were escorted to the grounds.
Barbecue in grove
After the speaking there was a barbecue at the grove. Three steers had been killed and were roasted in approved barbecue style.
At fair grounds
The fair grounds where the races took place was the attraction for the afternoon. Fully 3000 persons gathered at the fair grounds. The grand stand and bleachers were crowded. Several hundred autos were on the grounds and hundreds were crowded about the track. There were eating stands and other concessions provided to amuse the spectators.
Several land in jail during day
Moonshine replaces fireworks in celebration
Two get in twice during the three-day interval — noodle joint damaged
As a result of replacing the old fashioned fireworks with new fashioned moonshine, several landed in the city jail during the three-day respite from the ordinary activities.
Two of them landed in twice. Henry Ludwig of Bunker Hill was the first to get the double accommodation and the second time he was detained over night. Yesterday morning he told Marshal Carter how sorry he was when his finger slipped marking what should have been enough on the bottle and he was released on promise to pay.
Emil Hagelburg was the other one to get the double dose and it cost him $25 per at the city hall.
Bob McLain escaped with a $15 assessment — that was all he had.
August Johnson landed there at 1:45 this morning after he had kicked in the door of the Chinese noodle join on North Front Street, according to the notation on the police blotter.
Celebration on Coos Bay next
Lack of festivities here disappoint many
Chamber of Commerce expected to plan for them — many to beach and picnics
Disappointment over the failure to have a celebration on the Bay for the Fourth was voiced in many quarters in the last few days and as a result it is expected that steps will be taken by the Chamber of Commerce soon to establish a standing celebration committee.
There was quite a throng of visitors here over Sunday, all anxious for some sort of entertainment, and some were inclined to be a little peeved.
Many on outings
Marshfield and North Bend were pretty well depleted yesterday. Most of those who had autos motored to Myrtle Point sometime during the two days.
Sunday and Monday, there were great throngs on picnic parties to the beach and to the picnic grounds up Coos River and to Ten Mile.
There were said to be more people bathing in the surf at the beach yesterday than ever before. The water was not as cold as usual.
50 YEARS — 1971
Mike Spang claims SWO Amateur title
Youthful Mike Spang saved his best for last.
The 21-year-old golfer from Portland squeezed past his first three opponents by 3 & 2 counts during the first two days of the Southwestern Oregon Amateur at the Coos Country Club, then opened up with a pair of strong rounds Monday en route to the title in the Championship flight.
Spang destroyed Salem’s Pat Fitsimons with a 7 & 6 in the finals of the Open after chalking up a 5 & 4 win over Dave Crowe of Portland in the semifinals in Monday’s play.
The Wilson High School graduate who went a half year to Portland State and spent a couple of years in the Army, survived the toughest field yet in the history of the 28 tournaments held at the Coos Bay facility.
“I didn’t think I would win like this against Pat,” Spang said. “He’s one of the best golfers around.”
But his success Monday lay in that he “was putting and hitting the iron better.”
“I just kept the ball in play … it’s one of the keys to this course, just keeping out of trouble,” Spang said.
A mild understatement for the newly-crowned titlist who last played in the tourney three years ago — “I didn’t do very well then.”
Fitzsimons, a one-time resident of Coos Bay (his father, Mo, was a teacher and coach in the Coos Bay school system), parlayed a steady game to reach the finals. The ex-University of Oregon star bested local favorite Dave Glenz of Coquille and the Coos Country Club, 5 & 4, in the other semifinal match.
For Glenz, it was a match of frustration in what may well be his last appearance at home as he, along with Spang and Fitzsimons, have expressed desires of going on the Pro tour. Glenz, who finished fourth in the NCAA golf championships, had trouble with his placements against the steady Fitzsimons.
In the Championship Flight of the Senior division, Don Young of the Coos Country Club moved from a bridesmaid’s role the past two years into the wearing of the crown as he rocked Dr. Ed Palmrose of Roseburg, 5 & 4, in Monday’s finals.
20 YEARS — 2001
Coos Bay jet boat racer wins U.S. national championship
Will Chandler is now a national champion.
The 25-year-old Coos Bay resident’s jet boat racing career reached a high last weekend when he was crowned U.S. White Water Jet Boat Champion.
“It feels pretty good,” Chandler said. “It was a long year. The ultimate goal is to win a U.S. championship.”
Chandler’s victory was in a racing marathon which totaled three legs in the points standings and other races that weren’t included, such as his second-place finish two weeks ago at the Rogue River Jet Boat Marathon. The three legs that were used in the national championships were the Salmon River in Idaho, Rogue River in Grants Pass and Klamath River near Crescent City, Calif.
Chandler has been driving jet boats for two years and been involved in racing since 1996 when his father, Don, bought a boat. His previous best finish in a national championship series was seventh place.
“It was neck-and-neck for quite a ways through the season,” Chandler said. “You have to be there at the end of the day every time.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
