1922
Coaledo dance hall is burned
Building owned by Ole Paulson destroyed last night
Was Erected at cost of about $9000 and had just been opened to the public
The new dance hall at Coaledo which was opened to the public last week and in which only one dance was held, was destroyed by fire about 10 o’clock last night. The building was burned to the ground.
The dance hall was erected at a cost of $9000 by Ole Paulson and several others who were interested with him. The place was opened with the D.O.K.K. ball last week. It was one of the best dance halls in the county. There was a fine hard wood floor, ladies’ dressing room, men’s smoking room and individual electric lighting plant. There was some insurance on the building but the loss is only partially covered.
When one of the Coquille jitney busses passed the place about 10:30 p.m. the whole building was in flames. The front door was broken open but the interior was ablaze and even the piano could not be carried out. There were no facilities for fighting the fire and the structure was soon a mass of ruins.
The fire seemed to start in the corner of the building where the electric plant was located.
Smashes bottles at court house
Deputy Malehorn conducts official liquor destruction
Odor which is caused by flooding of yard indicates the variety is very poor
COQUILLE — There was a startling noise about the court house yesterday when the sound of breaking glass was heard. It seems like all the window glasses were being broken out. Soon there arose and floated into the open windows of the court house offices a particular odor. All this led to an investigation on the part of the official family at the court house and it was found that Deputy Sam Malehorn was breaking up 64 bottles of liquor which had been taken from a steamer at Marshfield and which Justice Joehnke had ordered the deputy to destroy publicly.
Deputy Malehorn put the whole collection of bottles in a big box and then pounded them with a club until all were broken and the contents was running out over the court house yard.
When the raid of the vessel was made it was supposed that it was good liquor which had been taken but the odor which saturated the usually rose-scented air of the court house yard was of a variety not recognized by anyone around the court house and there are some who claim in days past to have been experts. Just what brand of whiskey was contained in the bottles no one would attempt to say further than that it was probably of a very poor quality. It smelled like awful stuff so those who may have grieved because of the destruction of the whiskey need not worry over the loss.
Langlois dairy center of Curry
Cheese plant against manufactures “cream of Curry”
Some of the producers interested in new company — Sec. Cope makes it success
LANGLOIS — Port Orford may enjoy the glory of the new highway which rivals or excels the scenic beauty of the famous Columbia highway but Langlois glories in being the dairy center of Curry county. More and better herds are found around Langlois than in any place in southwestern Oregon.
To further insure the prosperity of Langlois dairymen, they have formed the Langlois Dairy Products Co. and are again operating the cheese factory. At present, the creamery is not operating, the surplus cream supply being shipped to Manager Larson of the Marshfield creamery.
Besides these, big trucks daily haul tons of milk to the Bandon condensary.
1972
Tuna vessel credited with saving 5 lives
CHARLESTON — A Seaview, Wash., tuna fishing vessel operated by Gene Watson is credited by the U.S. Coast Guard here with the rescue of five crew members of two sinking tuna boats Saturday.
The rescue vessel, Hilma, is in Charleston Boast Basin repairing damage to rigging caused by maneuvers in heavy seas with swells up to 50 feet as Watson brought the boat near the two sinking vessels. He told the Coast Guard at times the wheelhouse was under water as he turned the vessel.
“We went down to thank him,” a spokesman for the Coast Guard said, “and he took it pretty cool, seemed to think it was all in a day’s fishing.”
One of the boats which went down, the Grey Gull, a 36-foot vessel, said it was in trouble at 8 a.m. Saturday. The boat went down quickly, according to the Coast Guard. The 55-foot Hilma was nearby, in tuna fishing grounds some 100 miles off the Oregon Coast northwest of Coos Bay.
The other boat, the Hazel Robb, a 67-foot vessel, said it was taking on water at 1 p.m. and the Coast Guard dispatched rescue planes from Port Angeles to drop pumps to the vessel. When the planes arrived, the boat operator said it was too late, the boat was going down, the Coast Guard said.
Hilma was rushing at the highest possible speed to the scene and arrived just as the boat was slipping down. The crew was rescued.
A third vessel, the 56-foot fishing boat, the W.C.F. Company No. 1, went down about 86 miles off the coast Friday night.
Coos Bay ‘friendliest town’ for young cyclists
An enthusiastic group of 10 young people participating in the American Heritage Bicycle Tour of the Oregon Coast pedaled into Coos Bay Thursday and agreed it was “by far the friendliest” town on their tour so far.
The group, led by volunteer leader Peter Mead, a college student from Seattle, toured Weyerhaeuser Co. and then headed for Sunset Bay campground where they were to spend the night.
The cyclists began their two-week journey in Astoria July 12 and plan to arrive in Brookings July 25. In Brookings they will put their weary bodies and their bicycles on a bus for an easy return trip to Portland.
2002
Poll: Coos County residents would favor special airport district
400 Responses: Survey indicates 42 percent are in favor of paying higher taxes to help fund North Bend airport
A survey of county voters concluded that people would favor paying higher taxes to help fund the North Bend Municipal Airport by creating a countywide special district but that wasn’t all the study said. The survey also found there is a general lack of understanding about operations and funding of the airport.
Conducted by Vogel Communications, the results of the survey indicated 42 percent of 400 registered voters polled supported a special airport district and a property tax to pay for operations. Another 35 percent were opposed to the airport district and 23 percent said they were undecided.
The results, released during a joint meeting Wednesday of the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and the North Bend City Council, were encouraging to those working to put the issue on the November ballot.
“It just made complete sense,” said Port Commissioner Gary Gregor.
SCAT swimmers place well at state
10-and-under: Gabe Deen second in 50-meter butterfly
Six swimmers from the South Coast Aquatics Team earned medals at the Oregon State 10-and-under meet at Albany last week.
Gabe Deen had the best individual finish for SCAT, taking second place in the 50-meter butterfly. The 8-year-old swimmer also was third in the 50 backstroke.
Rachel Heaney (10) was third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 50 butterfly. Michelle Jasmer (10) was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Kai Stufflebean (9) was fifth in the 50 butterfly, while Garett Swafford (9) was fourth in the 100 backstroke. Kevin Waller (8) placed fifth in the 50 freestyle.
