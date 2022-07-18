100 YEARS — 1922
Fire breaks out near Parkersburg
Deputy Warden is sent to look after it
J.M. Thomas is east of Myrtle Point — another fire in Panther Ridge country
Another forest fire in Coos county was reported this morning. It is north of Parkersburg and probably near the Crane camp on the Coquille river. The report came to the headquarters of Chief Warden J.M. Thomas this morning but did not state how bad a fire it is. Mr. Thomas has gone to the Sheep camp east of Myrtle Point so one of the deputy wardens was sent to look after the Parkersburg fire.
A message from Loon Lake states that the fire there is under control.
Fire has broken out again in the old burn in the Panther Ridge section. There has been a fire there for some time past but it was thought to have been extinguished, but it now appears to have broken out again.
North Bend will have Chautauqua
Arrangements made for the entertainment next year
Sufficient guarantors have been secured to close the contract for the season
North Bend is to have a Chautauqua next year. This fact was decided definitely yesterday, previous to the departure of Miss Sigrid Aranson, the Ellison White director in North Bend this year.
There was serious doubt felt for some days, as this was a hard year for the Chautauqua. Coming as it did in Fourth of July week, and following so closely after the circus, the big show was not patronized quite so readily as in former years, and there was left a $600 deficit to be met by the fifty guarantors.
A proposal that North Bend cooperate with Marshfield and hold the Chautauqua midway between the two towns met with disfavor, so cards were circulated to obtain pledges from citizens who would purchase season tickets next year. There are approximately 400 adult tickets already ledged. With this assurance of success, there was no difficulty in obtaining the signatures of business men of the city as guarantors of the Chautauqua contract.
50 YEARS — 1972
‘Pre’ captures 5,000 in record time
EUGENE (UPI) — When Bill Bowerman and his coaching staff take the United States men’s track and field team to Munich next month it could be one of the most powerful ever to represent America.
This was evident over and over again in the 10-day Olympic trials which ended Sunday. It was quite evident when Steve Prefontaine extended his unbeaten streak to 24 races while beating veteran Olympian George Young in the American record time of 13:29.8 for 5,000 meters and when Wayne Collett upset world record holders John Smith and Lee Evans in the 400 meter dash in 44.1 seconds.
Prefontaine’s spectacular finish Sunday was the fitting climax to the week-and-a-half of competition that weeded out nearly 600 athletes to the 68 who will represent America at Munich.
“This is the greatest place in the world to run,” he said after being mobbed by autograph seekers and fans following the race. “If the Olympics were held here, nobody would beat me. But I know these people will be with me in spirit at Munich.
Prefontaine and Young pulled away from the rest of the 12-man pack midway through the race and passed the two mile mark at 8:46.
“I had planned to go out with a ¾ of a mile to go,” he said, although he ended up waiting until the final 660 yards to pull away from Young.
He ran the final two laps with only the fans as he chopped the American Record by seven full seconds.
Coos Bay board passes District 9 conduct code
Responsibility of parents
School District 9 Coos Bay adopted a school conduct code for the coming year.
“We’ve never had a conduct code before it is now a legal requirement,” said Superintendent John Crowley. A committee of students, citizens and teachers worked on the code for about a year to develop the code which covers all student conduct from attendance to automobiles.
Crowley noted that student dress responsibility is essentially placed on the parents.
Don Bunyard, chairman of the code committee, told the board in a report that the code emphasizes the rights and responsibilities of students living within the framework of constituted law and school board policies.
“Care was taken to protect students against arbitrary and capricious treatment, yet insisting on responsible student conduct,” he said. “The protection of the learning environment for all students was a primary objective of the committee.”
The code is not intended to be a detailed account of all rules and regulations in District 9, said Bunyard, but some policies are specific … such as those on smoking and drugs. Other policies, such as those on freedom of expression, are general and leave more to be interpreted by principals.
North Bend chalks up ‘banner year’ for new construction
North Bend has just completed a “banner” year for construction of new homes and commercial businesses, according to City Administrator Pro Tem Bill Bourne.
He said new highs were set in nine of the 12 months during the fiscal year July 1, 1971 through June 1972.
Building Official W.B. “Buck” Slaughter said building has increased each year in the city, but in the recent year just ended amount of construction value was nearly doubled. The new figure is $3,561,092 compared to $1,965,092 the previous year.
The year just ended saw the start of 49 single family dwellings, nine duplexes, two multi-plex projects (20 dwelling units) and 12 new industrial or commercial buildings. Most of the projects were reported completed or nearing final stages of completion.
20 YEARS — 2002
Coastal routes gain national recognition
Imagine driving along a scenic highway with views of the ocean, lighthouses, parks, overlooks and other amenities.
For South Coast residents, a trip like that is a stone’s throw away, and U.S. Highway 101 in Oregon is gaining national attention for its scenery. It has received an All-American road designation from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The portion of Highway 101 from Astoria to Brookings met All-American Road criteria by offering a unique driving experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the country. It passes by marshes, cliffs, valleys and sand dunes. Tourist-friendly coastal towns are frequent on the thoroughfare, along with state parks, scenic overlooks, historic bridges and lighthouses.
What’s more, the section of highway between Highway 38 along the Umpqua River and Agness-Illahe Road following the Rogue River in Gold Beach has been recognized as the Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway, because it is located between two congressionally designated wild and scenic rivers.
Upbeats on top in Portland
The Marshfield Upbeats dance team participated in the Thunderbird Dance Camp at the University of Portland and came back with several individual awards.
The camp lasted from July 10-13 and a total of 380 dancers from around the state danced in six different levels, from beginner to advanced.
Leading the way for Marshfield was Leslie Wall, who was selected to the Thunderbird all-star dance team. Wall is one of the team’s captains.
“It is a huge honor,” said coach Debbie Brown. “The team did really well.”
Of the 17 Marshfield dancers, 11 won trophies in their respective classes and all received at least a ribbon. Brown credited the team’s dedication this summer and attending all the practices.
“That played a big factor,” she said. “They were ready to go.”
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.
