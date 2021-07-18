100 YEARS — 1921
Johnson mill on 9-hour day now
One hour added to shift beginning today
Additional production necessary — Stanley dollar expected — Laird may go to China
COQUILLE — The Johnson mill went on the nine-hour day basis here today. The crew goes to work at 7 and quits at 5. E.E. Johnson, who has just returned from San Francisco, stated that it was a question of additional production or closing down and he adopted to the nine-hour day as the better one for all concerned. He has been cutting practically all fir. They have been getting out some railroad tie and timber orders and these with local demand for bridge and other work have enabled them to keep operating.
Stanley Dollar due
Stanley Dollar, a brother-in-law of E.E. Johnson, and one of the heads of the various Dollar companies which can handle a big shipping and Chinese trade as well as lumber business, will arrive here Thursday night, according to word just received.
It is believed that Mr. Dollar is coming on matters in connection with a lumber proposition which he and E.E. Johnson were considering some months ago. It would not be surprising to see the Dollar Company enter the Port Orford cedar business on a big scale.
May go to China
Another matter that Mr. Dollar is coming here now for is to take up with Warren Laird, formerly of Coquille, but now here from Honolulu for a visit, the question of the latter going to Shanghai, China. Mr. Laird has been figuring on engaging in the mercantile business in Honolulu but the Dollar Company wants him to take charge of their big lumber yards at Shanghai which supply the big trade of the Dollar Company in the Orient.
Bandon plans for Pythian Jubilee
Will have big time latter part of month
Airplane flights, dancing and other entertainment will be provided for visitors
BANDON — Extensive preparations are being made for the big Pythian Jubilee which will be held at Bandon Juley 28, 29 and 30. The navy department through representatives in congress has been petitioned to have stationed at the harbor during the celebration two or more sub chasers. Arrangements will be made to have the Coos Bay-Roseburg orad on which work is being done, opened to traffic for those who want to come in by auto.
The officers’ patrol and the band of Abduhl Temple No. 117, D.O.K.K. of Portland, will put on the work of initiating nearly 100 new members.
There will be airplane flights and passengers will be taken up and there will be a balloon ascension and a parachute drop.
A parade with floats from different parts of the county has been arranged and there will be built a big platform for dancing and two orchestras provided, and there will be elected a queen to rule over the jubilee.
Anyone who is a resident of Coos or Curry counties can be a candidate for queen in the contest. The winner will receive a diamond ring and all her expenses will be paid while in the city.
50 YEARS — 1971
$2.5 million approved OK’d for NB Air Station
WASHINGTON — The Senate Commerce Committee authorized $2.5 million for a Coast Guard Air Station at North Bend. It was announced today by Sen. Mark Hatfield’s office.
Sen. Hatfield is a member of the committee which authorized funds to conduct a multipurpose station at North Bend. It would assist in foreign fishing surveillance and in search and rescue operations.
Hatfield supported this strongly in an earlier Coast Guard hearing. He said Coast Guard search and rescue operations in Oregon and Washington rose from 1,940 in 1968 to 5,400 in 1970.
Search and rescue operations at the Yaquina Station at Newport rose 33 per cent between 1968 and 1970 and 54 per cent at the Astoria Station, Hatfield said. “The number of recreation boats in Oregon has risen from 6,300 in 1965 to 8,400 in 1970,” Hatfield said.
“Oregon boating deaths rose from 19 in 1965 to 40 in 1970.”
He told the Commerce Committee that in the Oregon-Washington area, the Coast Guard saves 400 lives annually, and assists 11,000 people.
“A helicopter station at North Bend would provide needed versatility for surveillance of foreign fishing vessels and in search and rescue operations,” Hatfield told his fellow Commerce Committee members. “In my opinion the coastal citizens of Oregon want their tax dollars spent in this area.”
No break in sight in longshoreman strike
SAN FRANCISCO — A longshoremen’s strike which has crippled 24 West Coast ports entered its third week with no break in sight, no negotiations scheduled, and Western governors urging President Nixon to use “every tool at his command” to end it.
The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union did agree Thursday to load 28,804 tons of wheat and flour for starving Pakistani refugees at three of the closed ports.
Harry Bridges, union president, announced the action in response to a request from Federal Maritime Commission.
The wheat, dispatched by the United States to refugees now in India, has been stored at Seattle, Los Angeles and Astoria.
Because of the strike, diverted ships jammed overloaded port facilities in Canada and Mexico or rode at anchor in San Francisco Bay because they could not be unloaded.
20 YEARS — 2001
Airport terminal plan on fast track
More choose to fly: Ridership could more than double in next 20 years
The North Bend Municipal Airport may not get a facelift anytime soon but three master plans are being considered for a long-range vision that would allow for business operations to expand by more than 100 percent.
The plans being considered by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay offer three different options for building an up to 16,000-square-foot passenger terminal, expanding parking, and siting a new traffic control tower. The shape and feel of the airport for the next 20 years will depend on the port’s choice.
“We’re at a momentous time here,” said Port of Coos Bay General Manager Allan Rumbaugh. “I don’t want us to take this decision lightly.”
Developed jointly by W&H Pacific, of Beaverton, and Coffman Associations, of Lee’s Summitt, Miss., the plans were unveiled publicly Thursday evening at North Bend Public Library.
A first option sites the new terminal on its existing location and removes surplus buildings from around the area. A second option is to remove an old hangar from the northern side of the airport to re-locate the terminal. The third option sites the new passenger building near the Bureau of Land Management offices in the northwestern corner of the airport.
Airport managers hope to decide on a location for the terminal within 30 days to expedite the project.
“It’s important to lock this down as soon as we can because it influences everything else,” said Airport Manager Gary LeTellier. “It may very well be one of the most important projects that we do in 20 years.”
The location of parking lots, improvements to current terminals and long-term leases on buildings depend on finding the location quickly, Letellier said. Federal Aviation Administration funding also depends on the port locking down on a master plan that is approved by the agency.
According to airport projections ridership will grow in the next 20 years from about 60,000 passengers per year to approximately 140,000 passengers per year. The current building is large enough to handle the expected passenger growth until at least 2005.
In the past 15 years, ridership at the airport has tripled. Fewer than 20,000 passengers flew into and out of North Bend in 1986.
Kelso, Wash., chief named to NB post
A 29-year veteran of the Kelso (Wash.) Police Department has been named the successor to North Bend Police Chief Gil Zacarro.
Steve Scibelli will assume his post in early August.
“I’ve loved the Oregon Coast,” said Scibelli during a telephone interview on Tuesday. “A goal of mine has been to put in my time in Washington and come down to the Oregon Coast.”
The 53-year-old Olympia, Wash., native has been the chief of the Kelso department for the past five years. He attended St. Marin’s College in Lacey, Wash., before moving to Kelso — a community of about 13,000 — in 1972.
Scibelli said he sees a lot of similarities between the Bay Area and the communities of Kelso and its big brother, Longview. The communities all share a proximity to major transportation routes as well as a close-knit relationship between law enforcement in the sibling cities.
“I-5 runs through Kelso,” Scibelli said. “We see a lot of career criminals hopping off and committing crimes. We’re a very busy department here.”
The North Bend Police Department is about half the size of Kelso’s, which will mean fewer calls and different challenges, said Scibelli. Among those issues will be the ongoing effort to combat methamphetamine-related crime in the Bay Area.
Scibelli currently serves as executive director of a six-member narcotics task force. He said Kelso has not experienced the same problems with meth manufacturing and trafficking as Coos County, but that the drug has infiltrated communities near Kelso
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
