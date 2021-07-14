100 YEARS — 1921
Orchard pest bad this year
Tent caterpillar attacks everything green
Expert of the O.A.C. gives some advice which should be heeded by growers
Orchard owners in this locality have had a very serious pest to fight this year in the shape of the tent caterpillars. They attacked the orchards some years ago but have not been seen here in recent years, until this season when they came with great force. They build a little cobweb tent on the limbs and then proceed to eat up all the leaves on the trees, that is unless they are checked and destroyed.
This year they have not only attacked the orchards but have also appeared even in the alder trees and in many places have made alder trees look as though they were dead. Some of the orchards which have not been looked after are entirely denuded of anything green.
The caterpillars are supposed to stop their damage when warm weather comes but up to now they have done a great deal of damage. They method of fighting them in this locality had been to use a kerosene soaked torch and hold under the tent or to cut off the trig bearing the tent filled with the caterpillars and burn it.
2047 cases of cheese shipped
$40,000 worth goes south on the Curacao
Vessel arrives from the north last evening and leaves for San Francisco today
The Oregon Dairyman’s league today shipped 2047 cases of cheese to San Francisco on the steamer Curacao. This amounts to about 78 tons and represents a value of 17 cents a pound or about $25,500, which is a nice sum of money to be distributed among the dairymen.
Of the shipment 1064 cases were made in the Marshfield victory and 983 cases came from other factories of the league in this zone. All was first grade cheese excepting 30 cases which are not quite as high a standard. There were two brands, the Coos and Curry, and the Mellowest, the latter being one of the new brands the league is putting out.
This was one of the largest shipments of cheese that has come from this locality for some time past. IT is finding a ready market in San Francisco and the league expects to put out other large shipments this year.
The Curacao sailed this afternoon at 3 o’clock for the south, having arrived from Portland yesterday evening. She crossed the bar at 7 p.m. and docked later at Marshfield. The longshoremen were busy part of the night working on the vessel.
In addition to the cheese taken out today there was a quantity of cedar logs shipped by local firms.
50 YEARS — 1971
Keizer addition opposed
Bid opening due tonight
Opposition was expressed today against the proposed Keizer Memorial Hospital 30-ed addition which will be a topic at a meeting tonight in North Bend.
Bids for the new addition are expected to be opened at a hospital board meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Southwestern Oregon Health Planning Council said it does not believe it is in the public’s best interest for “decision makers of the Keizer board to commit the board to building a 30-ed addition at this time.”
Dr. James Layport, council chairman, said the need for additional beds has never bene reliably determined and that the funds required to build the addition might better be used to reduce the amount of tax money needed to build up and equip the new Bay Area District Hospital.
“The Health Planning Council considers the Keizer board obligated to the public it serves to adequately justify their asserted need for 30 additional beds at this time,” the council chairman added. He said the public has no “clear agreement” that the expenditure would be a wise investment.
Fishermen will meet tonight, air prices
CHARLESTON — Commercial fishermen tied up here for the second day over salmon prices from processors.
Floyd Lape, Charleston commercial fisherman and owner of the Basin Café at the Charleston Boat Basin, said fishing started June 18 with silver salmon at 36 cents a pound for fairly small fish. Since that time, the grade of fish has improved and fishermen are seeking a better price.
Lape, who is port chairman for the West Coast Trollers Association, said fishermen must have a more equitable price to make fishing economically feasible.
The price of fish last year was raised over a period of time similar to the time which has elapsed since season fishing started June 18, Lape pointed out. Last year, the starting price was 42 cents for silvers and the price went up in three weeks to 47 cents. At the end of the season last year, fishermen were getting 62 cents a pound for silvers and 73 cents a pound for silver salmon 10 pounds and over.
20 YEARS — 2001
Fish processors cut operations
Charleston: Market problem, low prices and high energy costs prompt the decision
The fishing industry took a turn for the worse this month when two major processing plants in Charleston curbed all their operations.
Eureka Fisheries, with more than seven processing plants on the West Coast, will not buy anything — fish, shrimp, crab salmon or any other seafood — for the month of July.
Bandon Pacific, one of the companies in the Pacific Seafood Group, is closing down its fillet line and either relocating its filleters to other plants in Oregon and California or moving those employees into other plant operations locally. Groundfish delivered to the Charleston plant will be trucked to Warrenton or Eureka for processing.
“We have ceased buying due to market conditions for the month of July,” said John Kosack, manager of administration at Eureka Fisheries’ headquarters in Fields Landing, Calif.
Coquille G-P access high on state’s priority list
When the Oregon Transportation Commission met last month in Salem to discuss and revamp a wish-list of improvement projects for the South Coast’s two lifelines to Interstate-5, Coquille’s decade-long quest to facilitate development at the abandoned Georgia-Pacific Mill site was one of the few projects to receive support in writing and in funding.
A list of dozens of highway projects large and small, of vital importance and fanciful thinking comprise the corridor plans for state highways 38 and 42 adopted on June 13. Revisited every two years by the Oregon Department of Transportation, local governments, interest groups and the public, the plans are aimed at identifying long-term goals and specific maintenance and improvement projects for each highway.
Because transportation funding his hard to come by, especially in rural communities, only a few of the projects listed in the 20-year, plans will be completed in the near future.
As long as funds are tight — and that’s the rule, not the exception — new construction projects will have to compete with ongoing and much-needed maintenance work, said Mark Usselman, ODOT’s regional manager for Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.
“You have to maintain what you have before you start adding things,” he said.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
